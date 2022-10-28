ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Salinas, CA

Asian Cultural Experience tries to recover after fire causes major damages

By Ana Torrea
 4 days ago
SALINAS, Calif. (KION-TV)- Right now, in Downtown Salinas, the Asian Cultural Experience is trying to figure out its next steps after a fire broke out earlier this month.

Salinas firefighters were able to keep the fire from spreading.

The non-profit says the fire started on the Lotus Inn Side and severely damaged that building. The Republic Cafe also suffered some damage.

"Ace" still remains hopeful that it can work towards its dream of a cultural museum.

We are working hard at it as a volunteer group. We think we have an excellent story," said Larry Hirahara, with ACE. "It's a unique story in the sense that it's not often that Chinese, Japanese and Filipinos collaborate together. This is probably one of the most unique museum stories that feature that group working together."

Salinas fire is still investigating how the fire started. "Ace" believes the fire was international. Both Salinas Fire and "ACE" say nobody was inside at the time the fire started.

You can help them with rebuilding efforts by donating here .

