Undercover agent to testify in Palm Springs quadruple murder re-trial

By Jake Ingrassia
 4 days ago

A critical hearing was held Thursday in the murder re-trial for Jose Larin Garcia.

He's accused of murdering four people in Palm Springs in 2019. Larin Garcia's first trial ended with a deadlocked jury.

Judge Anthony Villalobos was back on the bench after calling out sick earlier this week and releasing the jury.

Prosecutors and defense attorneys debated which key components would be presented to jurors about an undercover "Perkins" operation, in which law enforcement officers posed as inmates in Larin Garcia's jail cell to see what they could learn.

In an hours-long recording, Larin Garcia is heard saying he's "screwed," using the Spanish word "fregada," a point prosecutors keyed in on in the first trial.

The defense said Larin Garcia is heard saying multiple times he's innocent, too.

Agents warned Larin Garcia his mother could be charged with accessory to murder, which at the time was true as he brought him a phone and new clothes as he was preparing to board a greyhound bus out-of-state.

The defense argued agents went in to find out the location of the gun used in the murders and a motive for the killings – but did not elicit either.

Testimony is expected to resume Monday.

BACKGROUND:

Jose Larin Garcia, a Cathedral City man, is accused of killing four people (ages 17-25): Carlos Campos, Jacob Montgomery, Yuliana Garcia and Juan Duarte Raya nearly four years ago.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4dZGwa_0ipPxhHx00
Jose Larin Garcia, 23

The four victims were all found shot and killed on the night of February 3rd, 2019.

Three of the victims were found inside a car that crashed at Sunny Dunes and El Placer roads. The fourth victim was discovered in the street on Canon Dr. few blocks away.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1NdsiD_0ipPxhHx00

When police arrived on scene, they found Larin Garcia hiding under a truck. They say he appeared intoxicated and covered in blood.

Larin Garcia was taken to Desert Regional Medical Center for treatment. Security footage shows him running from the hospital later that night.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3L9YJs_0ipPxhHx00

Detectives have testified he then went to a friend’s house who he had buy him a one-way bus ticket to Florida using a fake name. Prosecutors say he was preparing to flee – shaving his head and beard to change his appearance. He was arrested waiting at the bus stop.

Larin Garcia is charged with four counts of murder. He also faces a special-circumstance allegation of committing multiple murders, opening him to the death penalty if convicted.

WEEK 4 IN COURT:

A friend of Larin Garcia's told the jury that the defendant showed him a gun and threatened to kill someone just days before the murders.

A PSPD detective testified about evidence she collected from the scene and security video she retrieved of Larin Garcia running out of the hospital.

A girlfriend of one of the victims' spoke about showing police Facebook messages sent the night of the murders regarding the fentanyl drug deal at the heart of these murders.

The man the defense says claimed responsibility for the murders testified he did not kill the four victims in this case.

WEEK 3 IN COURT:

Last week, a family friend who harbored Larin Garcia after he fled the from the hospital testified. The jury also heard from the investigator who arrested him later that night at an Indio bus stop.

Larin Garcia's mother took the stand , revealing he called her the night of the murders and she brought him clothes and a cell phone after he ran from the hospital.

Medical examiners testified the victims were all killed instantly by gunshot wounds to the head.

A friend of the defendant spoke about a key phone call she got from the defendant just after the murders happened.

WEEK 2 IN COURT:

The jury heard from a police investigator and a friend of some of the victims.

A hospital nurse who treated Larin Garcia as a trauma patient the night of the murders testified he ran from the emergency department.

A Palm Springs police officer gave testimony key to the defense argument that another man carried out the shootings.

The jury was brought on-location to the scene of the crimes .

WEEK 1 IN COURT:

During opening statements , prosecutor and Deputy District Attorney Samantha Paixao asked the jury to hold Larin Garcia responsible for the four lives she said he stole.https://youtube.com/embed/qTPiv4vZAoc

Defense attorney John Patrick Dolan argued that another man, John Olvera, was responsible for the murders.

The jury heard from some of the first people on scene after the murders, including neighbors who saw the dead bodies and the police officer who first made contact with the suspect.

The post Undercover agent to testify in Palm Springs quadruple murder re-trial appeared first on KESQ .

