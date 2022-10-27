Read full article on original website
WhatsApp will be your new note manager
WhatsApp allows us to start a new chat with contacts from the agenda, with strangers, and create groups. What it does not allow us, at least normally, is create a new chat with us. There are ways to achieve this, such as staying alone in a group. But it is quite a tedious task which often makes it not worth it.
"I Had To Reject The Application": This Recruiter Shared Why "White Wording" Isn't The Résumé Hack People Think It Is
"You will get yourself rejected before you have even had the opportunity to get in front of a manager."
These are the advantages of having a smart home, is it worth it?
Home automation allows us to facilitate the management of houses in certain functions and household tasks, through smart devices. They allow us to control the light, the air conditioning, certain aspects of cleaning, personal care, entertainment, even to keep the garden clean and tidy. All this is becoming more accessible, because the prices of the devices are within the reach of more and more people. But, What benefits can home automation give us?
Can I quit my job and live on Twitch? This is what your users earn
To broadcast on Twitch the single investment What we must do is that of the equipment and accessories that we need, be it a computer, console, microphone, webcam and others, since the purple platform does not require a payment to use it. However, they do not live off the air and somehow you have to pay for the servers and all the necessary infrastructure to be able to carry out the transmissions.
Only 26% of European companies use the cloud, according to experts
Technological Atlas organized, a few days ago, the event Collaborate People & Data 2022, where the data economy was discussed, and the challenges that arise before the confluence of the physical and digital world. The CEO of MaxLinear Hispania and promoter of the Valencia Silicon Cluster, Mayte Bacete, has stated...
Has your Instagram account been suspended? Don’t worry, it could be a mistake
A general problem seems to be affecting Instagram, and that is that many users are notifying of a message they receive when they try to open the application. As you can see in the image, the service is returning the “Account Suspended” message, a punishment that usually occurs when a user violates the terms of service and publishes or comments on content that is not part of Instagram’s legal use agreement .
Subscription consumption is established in all Spanish consumers
The subscription consumption is fully consolidated in Spain, regardless of user salaries. This is what emerges from the new study of the research company OnePollcommissioned by eDreams Odigeo. This is the case, therefore, for both low earners and high earners, as shoppers recognize the convenience, personalization, and savings benefits of...
Block or mute, what should I do when a user or troll annoys me on Twitter?
The main objective of Twitter is that subscribed users can communicate with the rest through short text messages. Over time, other types of content have been included that we can use in our posts or tweets. Likewise, we have a multitude of operating modes with which to interact with other Twitter users directly, or with several at the same time. Precisely communication, as he says in real time, is one of the secrets of the success of this social network.
Onyx BOOX Tab Ultra, a tablet with electronic ink screen and removable keyboard
The Onyx BOOX Tab Ultra is a solution that blurs the fine line that acts as a separation between tablets and e-book readers, not only because of its functions, but also because of its wide peripheral support, since we can use it with light pens, and also with removable keyboards.
Check your version of Google Chrome right now: you may be in danger
With a market share of about 70%, Google Chrome It is the most used web browser in the world. Every day, millions of users rely on it to surf the Internet, visit all kinds of web pages and, apparently, be safe. However, a few days ago, all users of this browser have been exposed to all kinds of computer attacks due to a serious vulnerability that allows hackers to take control of the victims’ computers.
Make these changes to your WiFi instead of buying a repeater
Having a good internet connection is important and is not always possible. Sometimes the coverage is bad, we see that the speed is very slow or cuts appear when we connect wirelessly. One of the options we have is to buy a Wi-Fi repeater. This helps improve signal quality. Now, sometimes this is not necessary. In this article we are going to tell you about some changes you can make to your Wi-Fi before you buy anything.
Configure FRITZ!Box 5590 and 5530 with Masmovil and Pepephone
SIP username (if we want to have or if we can have a fixed telephone, for example, Pepephone does not have a fixed telephone if you do not acquire it additionally). If the Masmovil or Pepephone connection is with direct coverage, or through Orange, they will surely have fitted you with a Sagecom brand router with an integrated ONT. However, if you have indirect coverage through Movistar, the most normal thing is that you have a Nokia ONT and then a Sagemcom router that acts as a neutral router. If you have the router with integrated ONT, getting this information can be somewhat complicated, however, there are step-by-step tutorials on the Internet that will help you get this information.
Google Chrome: new zero-day flaw for Google’s browser, update it immediately
A new zero-day flaw affects Chrome. This is the seventh of its kind, and the Mountain View company has asked its users to update the browser as a matter of urgency. If there were a nobility of security vulnerabilities, zero-day vulnerabilities would be ranked among the purest: not only have they not yet been published, but moreover, there are not yet no known fixes or protections. They most often expose user data, which is always more expensive. Blessed bread for hackers of all kinds who do not hesitate to exploit them to steal the data of billions of Internet users.
Make these small changes and you will improve your Internet security
There are certain measures that we can take into account to avoid security problems. Sometimes just by making a few small changes we can achieve greater protection. It is common to make mistakes without realizing it, such as having an online account with weak protection. Renew your passwords. One of...
Android smartphones now alert you to earthquakes in advance, better than iPhones
ShakeAlert technology turns your Android smartphone into a real seismograph. last Tuesday, the data collected by several hundred devices running the MyShake application made it possible to launch the alert a few seconds before an earthquake in California. We frequently talk about the health and safety features of the iPhone...
Microsoft will completely disable Internet Explorer in February
No, before you worry I’ll clarify that you’re not having an experience similar to Bill Murray’s in Trapped in Time. Internet Explorer “said goodbye” in a “definitive” way on June 15, as we told you here, although we also told you at the time how you could continue using it, even if it was through Edge. Something that, in truth, only makes sense in very particular circumstances, but that has been considered by Microsoft, to avoid possible problems that could arise.
