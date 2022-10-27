SIP username (if we want to have or if we can have a fixed telephone, for example, Pepephone does not have a fixed telephone if you do not acquire it additionally). If the Masmovil or Pepephone connection is with direct coverage, or through Orange, they will surely have fitted you with a Sagecom brand router with an integrated ONT. However, if you have indirect coverage through Movistar, the most normal thing is that you have a Nokia ONT and then a Sagemcom router that acts as a neutral router. If you have the router with integrated ONT, getting this information can be somewhat complicated, however, there are step-by-step tutorials on the Internet that will help you get this information.

7 HOURS AGO