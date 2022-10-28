Read full article on original website
wshu.org
Cook report: Governor's race in New York shifts GOP, while Connecticut is likely Democratic
With a week to go until Election Day, the New York governor’s race is tightening toward the GOP while in Connecticut, the race has moved in favor of Democrats. That’s according to the latest Cook Political Report, a Washington, D.C.-based independent non-partisan newsletter that analyzes elections and campaigns.
wshu.org
This Halloween creature needs our help!
Five bat species in Connecticut are currently listed as endangered. The New York governor’s race is tightening toward the GOP, but the same can’t be said in Connecticut. A new report finds forests can help mitigate climate change impacts, and LIPA has spent the last decade trying to avoid another Sandy-sized power outage.
wshu.org
Stefanowski doubles down on pledge to bring back qualified immunity for police
Connecticut’s Republican gubernatorial candidate, Bob Stefanowski, has doubled down on his pledge to reverse the state’s two-year old police accountability law, if elected governor.. “When we win this election, we are going to bring back qualified immunity. That’s number one. We are going to bring back consent searches,...
wshu.org
Vt.’s housing health & safety system didn’t protect farmworkers, so they created their own program
The front door to Javier’s house is at the top of two flights of stairs. He lives above a dairy barn in Addison County. Puedes leer la versión en español, aquí. We’re using a pseudonym for Javier. He’s worried about what his employer might do in response to speaking out about the conditions of his housing.
wshu.org
Early voting is back on Connecticut’s ballot. Black and Latino voters want it passed
Connecticut voters declined to adopt early voting eight years ago. Does it stand a chance this time?. WSHU’s Ebong Udoma spoke with CT Mirror’s Jaden Edison to discuss his article, “Early voting is on the ballot in CT, a key issue for Black and Latino residents,” as part of the collaborative podcast Long Story Short.
wshu.org
Lead poisoning is declining in CT, but still disproportionately affects vulnerable communities
Children in New Haven, Bridgeport, Waterbury, Hartford, and Meriden made up 49% of cases between 2012 and 2020. And, although the numbers are generally improving, lead poisoning disproportionately hits children of color — affecting mental, behavioral, and educational health. “If you think about a preventable cause for those types...
wshu.org
Next governor will have big influence on Holyoke schools and others in state receivership
A Holyoke School Committee meeting this month began with the usual roll call, the Pledge of Allegiance and a presentation from students. Then came a report from Holyoke Public Schools Superintendent Anthony Soto, who detailed the most recent and largely declining student scores on the Massachusetts Comprehensive Assessment System, the state’s high-stakes standardized test known as MCAS.
