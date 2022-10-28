ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Syracuse, NY

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
wshu.org

This Halloween creature needs our help!

Five bat species in Connecticut are currently listed as endangered. The New York governor’s race is tightening toward the GOP, but the same can’t be said in Connecticut. A new report finds forests can help mitigate climate change impacts, and LIPA has spent the last decade trying to avoid another Sandy-sized power outage.
CONNECTICUT STATE
wshu.org

Next governor will have big influence on Holyoke schools and others in state receivership

A Holyoke School Committee meeting this month began with the usual roll call, the Pledge of Allegiance and a presentation from students. Then came a report from Holyoke Public Schools Superintendent Anthony Soto, who detailed the most recent and largely declining student scores on the Massachusetts Comprehensive Assessment System, the state’s high-stakes standardized test known as MCAS.
HOLYOKE, CO

Comments / 0

Community Policy