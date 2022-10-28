ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fresno County, CA

Man who riddled girlfriend with bullets, dumped body in California Aqueduct sentenced

By Robert Rodriguez
The Fresno Bee
The Fresno Bee
 4 days ago

Kaleo Schreiner of Tracy was sentenced Thursday to 45-years-to-life in prison for the 2015 murder of his girlfriend Megan Troen, whose bullet-riddled body was found in the California Aqueduct near Nees Avenue and Interstate 5 in Fresno County.

The 28-year-old Schreiner showed little emotion as Fresno County Superior Court Judge Arlan Harrell issued his punishment for first-degree murder and the use of a gun.

Harrell shared his frustration with trying to understand why Schreiner would shoot his 20-year-old girlfriend multiple times, wrap her in a plastic bag and dump her body.

“Only Mr. Schreiner knows why he did this and only he knows how much she (Megan Troen) suffered when he shot her seven times,” the judge said. “It is also very clear that this was a willful, deliberate and pre-meditated murder.”

Detectives with the Fresno County Sheriff’s Office testified during Schreiner’s 2017 preliminary hearing that Troen and Schreiner left Tracy on June 20, 2015 for a short trip. But Troen never returned and her mother called the Tracy Police Department the next day to report her daughter missing.

About 10 days later, state workers discovered a decomposed body in the California Aqueduct near Nees Avenue and Interstate 5 in the Firebaugh area. The body was stuffed in black garbage bags and wrapped with duct tape. Detectives determined it was Troen.

Her mother, Barbara Troen, told the court in a letter she fought with the medical examiner to allow her to see her daughter’s body. She wanted to lay a favorite dress of her daughters inside the body bag so it would be buried with her.

She wasn’t prepared for what she saw when they opened the bag, she wrote in a letter to the court.

Prosecutor Kelly Smith read Barbara Troen’s letter.

“My poor baby had no hair, all her gorgeous curly hair was gone,” she wrote. “She had no eyes, and no ears. The fish apparently had a field day with her face. I was not allowed to touch her so I asked for an extra glove and placed it on her forehead and kissed her goodbye.”

Detectives testified during the preliminary hearing that both Troen and Schreiner had mental illness. Schreiner’s brother Kimo Schreiner said after the hearing that his brother had been receiving mental health therapy from the age of 6. He was prescribed medication, some of it worked, some did not.

By 2015, Kimo Schreiner said his brother’s mental health was deteriorating.

“There were times I was afraid to be in the house with him,” Kimo said. “ But I don’t think anyone thought he was capable of hurting someone.”

Kimo Schreiner said he agrees with the judge that Kaleo needs to spend time in prison, receiving help for his mental illness.

“A lot of what was said was hard to hear,” Kimo Schreiner said. “I still see him as my little brother.”

Comments / 3

Related
fresnosheriff.org

Victim of Shooting Identified; Detectives Seek Help of Partygoers

The victim of Saturday’s early morning shooting has been identified as Angel Zuniga, 19, of Fresno. Shortly after 1:30 am on October 29th, the Fresno County Sheriff’s Office dispatch center received a 911 call of shots fired at a home on the 8000 block of E. Hedges Ave. in Fresno. A large Halloween costume party was taking place at this location and there were approximately 200 guests in attendance. A disturbance broke out and shots were fired. 19 year old Angel Zuniga was struck and he died at the scene. The majority of the partygoers quickly left the home.
FRESNO, CA
YourCentralValley.com

Shooting into Visalia home injures 1, police say

VISALIA, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – A man was injured after shots were fired into a home in the early hours of Halloween, according to the Visalia Police Department. Around 3:00 a.m., officers were called out to the area of Park Street and Houston Avenue for a report of a shooting into a home. When officers arrived, […]
VISALIA, CA
KMPH.com

Suspected armed robbers arrested following crash in Fresno

FRESNO, Calif. (FOX26) — Two people suspected in an armed robbery were arrested Monday morning after crashing at Hwy. 99 and Fresno St. in Fresno. Police responded to a call about an armed robbery that took place around 6:00 a.m. at a motel in northwest Fresno. The victim said...
FRESNO, CA
KMPH.com

Police put an end to active sideshow in Fresno

FRESNO, Calif. (FOX26) — Fresno Police put an end to an active sideshow in Fresno. Officers were patrolling through the area of Butler Avenue and Hazelwood Saturday night. Police located an active sideshow and stopped many vehicles for participating. Officials say they impounded and charged the drivers with multiple...
FRESNO, CA
KMPH.com

Man shot while sitting inside home in Visalia

VISALIA, Calif. (FOX26) — A man was shot while sitting in his home early Monday morning in Visalia. The Visalia Police Department was called out to Houston Avenue and Park Street around 3:07 a.m. for reports of somebody who shot into a home. When officers arrived, they found one...
VISALIA, CA
YourCentralValley.com

CHP: Woman killed in SUV crash on Fresno highway

FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – A woman was killed after he overturned her SUV on a highway in Fresno on Monday afternoon, according to the California Highway Patrol. Around 12:50 p.m., officers were called out to the area of Highway 99 and Jensen Avenue for a report of a car crash. When officers arrived, they found […]
FRESNO, CA
thesungazette.com

Deputies arrest man for shooting woman, at officers

TULARE COUNTY – An Ivanhoe man shot a woman and then turned the gun on deputies who were responding to a domestic disturbance call. According to the Tulare County Sheriff’s Office, just after 4 p.m. on Friday, Oct. 28, deputies were called to a home near Avenue 330 and Road 156 in Ivanhoe for a domestic disturbance. When the first deputy arrived, Joey See, 24, shot the woman inside the home and then fired several rounds at the deputy as he approached the front door.
IVANHOE, CA
YourCentralValley.com

Car crashes into house in southeast Fresno, police say

FRESNO, Calif. (KGPE/KSEE) – A car crashed into a house early Monday morning in southeast Fresno, according to the Fresno Police Department. Police say a car was going eastbound on Butler Avenue around 3:00 a.m. Officers say it hit a light post and ended up crashing into a house near Chance and Butler avenues. According […]
FRESNO, CA
The Fresno Bee

The Fresno Bee

Fresno, CA
12K+
Followers
272
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

The Fresno Bee is the primary news source for the central San Joaquin Valley, covering a six-county area. The fast-growing San Joaquin Valley, anchored by Fresno as its largest city, is the #1 agricultural economy in the world. Centrally located, Fresno is the only city in the nation that serves as a gateway to three national parks: Yosemite, Kings Canyon, and Sequoia. The media company also publishes four additional community products, including a bilingual weekly publication, Vida en el Valle, created to provide news of importance to the Latino community of the central San Joaquín Valley. Each year, The Fresno Bee provides assistance to nonprofit organizations in the Valley whose missions fit within the areas of emphasis of the arts, youth, diversity, social services, environment, literacy, education, and community services. In addition, the Bee has created several signature projects that support the community, including the annual Kids Day. About $8 million has been raised for Valley Children's Hospital through Kids Day events since its inception in 1988.

 https://www.fresnobee.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy