Portland, OR

Lake Oswego Review

Homeless people run over in Old Town by driver eluding police

A woman in a tent is hospitalized and police are still looking for the driver who escaped.Police are looking for the driver who ran over two homeless people in a tent in Old Town to elude capture on Friday, Oct. 28. An adult male was treated at the scene. A 16-year-old female was transported to the hospital by ambulance. Her injuries were serious, but not life-threatening. According to the Portland Police Bureau, at 3:31 p.m. on Oct. 28, a Central Precinct sergeant and officer located an occupied Jeep Grand Cherokee with two people inside, both unconscious, on Northwest...
PORTLAND, OR
The Oregonian

Suspect sought after running over 2 people in a tent in Portland

Two people were injured when a person drove over an occupied tent in Portland’s Old Town neighborhood in an attempt to escape police. At about 3:30 p.m. Friday, Portland police found two people unconscious inside a black 2015 Jeep Grand Cherokee on Northwest Hoyt Street near Broadway. The Jeep did not have license plates. Police determined from the vehicle identification number that it had been stolen from downtown Saturday, Oct. 22, police said in a news release.
PORTLAND, OR
kptv.com

Man found guilty after killing people living on his NE Portland property

PORTLAND Ore. (KPTV) – A Portland man has been found guilty of murder after shooting two people living on inherited property. According to the Multnomah County District Attorney’s Office, Reza Chehrazi Mardani, 68, took over the property in the area of Northeast Killingsworth Street and Northeast 74th Avenue after his brother’s death in 2018.
PORTLAND, OR
kptv.com

1 injured, 1 arrested after 2-vehicle crash in Clark County

CLARK COUNTY Wash. (KPTV) - A Vancouver, Wash. man was seriously injured and a second man arrested for vehicular assault after a crash between a motorcycle and a car on Saturday night, according to the Clark County Sheriff’s Office. Shortly after 11:30 p.m., Police responded to Northeast 72nd Avenue...
CLARK COUNTY, WA
The Oregonian

Portland man guilty of killing man and dog, wounding woman during eviction dispute, jury finds

A Multnomah County jury on Friday convicted a Portland landlord of murder, attempted murder and animal abuse in an eviction dispute that turned deadly in 2019. Reza C. Mardani showed no emotion as a judge announced the verdict convicting him of second-degree murder in the death of George Atkeson, the attempted murder and assault of Darlene Kelley, and first-degree aggravated animal abuse in the death of their dog, Mai Tai.
PORTLAND, OR
kptv.com

Hillsboro bicyclist killed in traffic collision, officials say

HILLSBORO Ore. (KPTV) – A bicyclist in Hillsboro died after colliding with a car on Monday, according to the Hillsboro Police Department. Hillsboro Fire & Rescue responded around 2 p.m. to the area of SW Oak and S. 1st Avenue where officials say the 40-year-old male was found. The driver of the car is cooperating with the investigation, Hillsboro P.D. said Monday night.
HILLSBORO, OR

