CCSO: Man threatened to shoot woman outside Fred Meyer in Hazel Dell
A man is facing an attempted kidnapping charge after authorities said he threatened to shoot an elderly woman outside a Fred Meyer store in Hazel Dell Saturday evening.
kptv.com
Graphic body cam footage released of Washington County deputy stabbing man
WASHINGTON COUNTY Ore. (KPTV) – The Washington County Sheriff’s Office has released graphic body cam footage following an altercation between a 27-year-old man and a deputy at a Hillsboro hospital. According to WCSO, the deputy was at Kaiser Permanente Westside Medical Center on Oct. 24 shortly before 3...
kptv.com
Monday in Portland: Police recover woman's stolen car with puppy inside, PPS facing $1.18M lawsuit
(Nathan Howard/Getty Images) (PORTLAND, Ore.) Hello Portlanders and happy Halloween! It's Monday, Oct. 31 - Here's your daily round up of all the news happening in the City of Roses.
Homeless people run over in Old Town by driver eluding police
A woman in a tent is hospitalized and police are still looking for the driver who escaped.Police are looking for the driver who ran over two homeless people in a tent in Old Town to elude capture on Friday, Oct. 28. An adult male was treated at the scene. A 16-year-old female was transported to the hospital by ambulance. Her injuries were serious, but not life-threatening. According to the Portland Police Bureau, at 3:31 p.m. on Oct. 28, a Central Precinct sergeant and officer located an occupied Jeep Grand Cherokee with two people inside, both unconscious, on Northwest...
New details emerge in Beaverton sword killing
More info has become available regarding the Beaverton man who police said killed his mother with a knife and sword on Thursday.
Car crashes into apartment after police chase in Gladstone
A person suspected of a burglary in Oregon City crashed a stolen car into an apartment and was later arrested Sunday morning, Gladstone police said on their Facebook page.
kptv.com
Hazel Dell bar owner arrested, accused of threatening employees at cannabis dispensary
CLARK COUNTY, Wash. (KPTV) - An owner of a Hazel Dell bar was arrested late Saturday evening after he threatened employees at a cannabis dispensary, according to the Clark County Sheriff’s Office. At about 10:40 p.m., deputies responded to a report of an unwanted person at The Herbery, located...
Authorities release video footage of deputy stabbing at Kaiser Permanente
The Washington County Sheriff's Office released body cam video on Monday of an incident where a deputy reportedly stabbed a man who charged him and attempted to grab his gun at Kaiser Permanente Westside Medical Center’s Emergency Department.
kptv.com
Man found guilty after killing people living on his NE Portland property
PORTLAND Ore. (KPTV) – A Portland man has been found guilty of murder after shooting two people living on inherited property. According to the Multnomah County District Attorney’s Office, Reza Chehrazi Mardani, 68, took over the property in the area of Northeast Killingsworth Street and Northeast 74th Avenue after his brother’s death in 2018.
KRMG
Police: Oregon man accused of killing mother with sword, knife
Police: Oregon man accused of killing mother with sword, knife Investigators with the Beaverton Police Department said they found two “bladed weapons” — a sword and a knife — inside the home. (NCD)
kptv.com
1 injured, 1 arrested after 2-vehicle crash in Clark County
CLARK COUNTY Wash. (KPTV) - A Vancouver, Wash. man was seriously injured and a second man arrested for vehicular assault after a crash between a motorcycle and a car on Saturday night, according to the Clark County Sheriff’s Office. Shortly after 11:30 p.m., Police responded to Northeast 72nd Avenue...
Officials: 2 injured after suspected car thief evades Portland police
Two people were injured after they were struck by a suspected car thief trying to evade police in downtown Portland Friday afternoon, according to the Portland Police Bureau.
Portland man guilty of killing man and dog, wounding woman during eviction dispute, jury finds
A Multnomah County jury on Friday convicted a Portland landlord of murder, attempted murder and animal abuse in an eviction dispute that turned deadly in 2019. Reza C. Mardani showed no emotion as a judge announced the verdict convicting him of second-degree murder in the death of George Atkeson, the attempted murder and assault of Darlene Kelley, and first-degree aggravated animal abuse in the death of their dog, Mai Tai.
Portland attorney faces bar discipline over marijuana firm that made him wealthy
Following a three-year investigation, the Oregon State Bar plans disciplinary proceedings against Portland attorney Nick Slinde over his role in a real estate scam and marijuana deal that cost retirees more than $1 million in savings but netted him a windfall worth tens of millions of dollars. It’s the latest...
kptv.com
Hillsboro bicyclist killed in traffic collision, officials say
HILLSBORO Ore. (KPTV) – A bicyclist in Hillsboro died after colliding with a car on Monday, according to the Hillsboro Police Department. Hillsboro Fire & Rescue responded around 2 p.m. to the area of SW Oak and S. 1st Avenue where officials say the 40-year-old male was found. The driver of the car is cooperating with the investigation, Hillsboro P.D. said Monday night.
