Read full article on original website
Related
Midterm elections 2022 latest: Senate polls tight in final sprint as Liz Cheney helps Democrats in key states
With only 11 days to go till the end of voting in this year’s midterm elections, the polls appear to be tightening in several key races that could decide which party controls the Senate starting in January.Democrats and Republicans are polling even or within a couple of points of each other in surveys across Nevada, Georgia, Pennsylvania and Ohio, to name but a few.However, Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer sounded bullish about his party’s chances yesterday when he was captured on a hot mic telling President Joe Biden that John Fetterman’s performance in the Pennslyvania Senate debate “didn’t hurt...
Economy, abortion, crime top voters’ concerns before midterms: Gallup
Americans are most concerned about the economy, abortion and crime with midterm elections just days away, according to a new Gallup survey. About 49 percent of registered voters list the economy as a top concern in the upcoming elections, while 42 percent say abortion is extremely important and 40 percent say the same for crime.
Kemp, Abrams cover new topics in Georgia governor's debate: voter integrity, housing
On Sunday, Gov. Brian Kemp faced off against Stacey Abrams in the second and final Georgia governor's debate ahead of the Nov. 8 midterm elections.
Supreme Court takes up race-conscious college admissions
The future of affirmative action in higher education is on the table as the Supreme Court wades into the admissions programs at the nation's oldest public and private universities.
LSU Reveille
SG unanimously passes resolution to create a provost list, LSU Online equivalent to dean's list
The Student Government Senate passed a resolution to establish a provost’s list to recognize academic excellence among online students. The resolution, which passed unanimously, was voted on at the Oct. 18 meeting of the Senate. “Currently for regular LSU students we have the dean’s list and the president’s list...
Comments / 0