Former Tiger Moved to Active Roster

Former Tiger got some good news Thursday as he was moved to the active roster for the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.

The Bucs are playing the Ravens on Thursday night football. Turner went on to play in his first NFL game.

Dear Old Clemson has added the Tiger Sack Pack to our online store. Save by getting the Two Pack of signed cards from two of the nation’s top defensive ends, Myles Murphy and Xavier Thomas.

Now there is a new way you can support Clemson student-athletes. Purchase collectibles from Dear Old Clemson and the proceeds with go to support Clemson student-athletes.