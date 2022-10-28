Read full article on original website
Tulsa Fire Investigators Look For Person Of Interest After Donut Shop Targeted With Molotov Cocktail
Tulsa Fire investigators are looking for a person of interest after someone smashed a window at a Brookside donut shop and threw a Molotov cocktail inside. This is the second time the business has been vandalized in the past two weeks. The owners of The Donut Hole near 31st and...
3 Stabbed At Sapulpa House Party, Authorities Investigating
A triple stabbing in Sapulpa during a Halloween party left two men in the hospital, according to Sapulpa Police. Police said two men are in critical condition after they were stabbed multiple times, both needed surgery. Police said a third victim was expected to need stitches after he was stabbed as well.
Police Searching For Answers After Victim Reports Shooting At Bonfire Party In Tulsa
Tulsa Police are investigating a possible shooting after they say someone was shot Friday night. Police report that a shooting victim showed up at an urgent care facility at 81st and Highway 75 around 11 p.m. The victim told officers they were at a bonfire nearby at the Titan Sports and Performance Center when someone started shooting. The victim also told police that several shots were fired but they were the only person hit, and the injury was not life-threatening.
Tulsa Murder Suspect Arrested In Texas, Police Say
Tulsa Police said a man is in custody in Fort Worth, Texas, for a homicide last week. Investigators said they found a body just outside Downtown Tulsa on Thursday with a gunshot to the head. They say Jaheim Neloms was found in Forth Worth with the victim's vehicle and was...
Osage Police Looking For Group Who Shot At Homes In Turley
Osage County deputies are looking for help finding a group of people who were shooting at houses from the street. They say last Sunday night 3 or 4 men in a silver Ford truck shot at and hit two houses near Turley. Deputies say the first house was hit near North 40th West Avenue and West 69th Street North. They say the men then drove to West 88th street North and North 28th West Avenue where they shot at a second home.
City Of Tulsa Confirms 17 Burials Found At Oaklawn Cemetery Renewed Search For Massacre Victims
Archeologists discovered 17 unmarked burials at Oaklawn Cemetery in the search for possible victims of the 1921 Tulsa Race Massacre. Archeologists are not calling this a mass grave. At the beginning of this latest excavation, the team said it wanted to search to the west and to the south of...
Tulsa Donut Shop Vandalized With Molotov Cocktail
Authorities are investigating after firefighters said a Molotov cocktail was thrown inside a Tulsa donut shop early-Monday morning. Andy Little with Tulsa Fire said the front door of The Donut Hole at 3305 S. Peoria Ave. on Brookside was bashed in with a bat and a Molotov was thrown inside at about 2:30 a.m.
Tulsa Couple Arrested Again On Suspicion Of Drug, Gun Possession
A Tulsa couple arrested once on suspicion of having a large number of drugs and guns is back in jail after, police said, they found more drugs and guns. On October 14th, Jequeaz Johnson and Sheri Alspach were arrested on drug and firearms charges after a routine traffic stop. Then...
Tulsa Police Looking For 2 People Accused Of Shoplifting
Tulsa Police are looking for two people they say have been stealing from different businesses. The department shared photos of the two persons of interest who they say have walked into stores, picked up items, and walked out without paying. They say they've been seen putting the stolen items in a silver Ford Taurus and leaving.
2 Arrested Following Burglary At AT&T Store In Tulsa
Two men have been arrested in connection to a burglary that happened Sunday morning in Tulsa, according to police. Tulsa Police said they responded to the scene at around 7:50 a.m. at an AT&T store near 71st and Mingo after the alarm went off. Officers said when they arrived they...
Missing Endangered Adult Alert Canceled, 78-Year-Old Located
--- Tulsa police are looking for a man who they say is missing and in danger. 78-year-old James Langwell was last seen walking away from an area near 31st and Sheridan at 7 Friday morning. Police he was wearing a tan jacket and dark blue jeans And he has medical conditions that put him at risk.
Broken Arrow Family Shows Support To First Responders
TULSA, Okla. - People in Broken Arrow are stepping up to show kindness to the community as many grieve the loss of six children in what police are investigating as a murder/suicide. Michelle Everette and her 8-year-old son placed "BA Loves You" signs outside of the Public Safety Complex and...
17 More Burials Found At Oaklawn Cemetery
Another group of burials has been found at Oaklawn Cemetery in Tulsa as excavation work continues. According to representatives with the archeological team, 17 burials were found at Oaklawn over the weekend. They say that when the team expanded west they found an additional 11 fully-exposed graves and one that was a partially exposed adult-sized grave. On Saturday, the team continued south toward the fence line and exposed an additional 5 graves that are adult-size.
Prairie House In Broken Arrow Celebrates Resident's 100th Birthday
Folks in Broken Arrow helped a woman celebrate her 100th birthday on Monday. Residents at Prairie House Assisted Living and Memory Care got together to celebrate Wilma Hannah. Family, the Centenarians of Oklahoma and a representative from the Mayor's office paid her a special visit as well. "She's pretty excited...
Pawnee County Firefighters Say They Need New Equipment; Explain Upcoming Sales Tax Vote
Firefighters in Pawnee County said most of the equipment they use is at least 30 years old, and in need of updating. That's why they said they are hoping people will vote yes on an upcoming sales tax vote. The North 48 Fire Department is a volunteer fire department covering...
Tulsa Health Department Reminds Tobacco Retailers Of Changes To Age Law
The Tulsa Health Department wants to remind everyone about the age limit for buying tobacco. In 2019, a new federal law raised the minimum age to purchase tobacco and e-cigarettes from 18 to 21, however, the health department believes there might still be some confusion about it. Over the next...
Police Provide Tips To Stay Safe During Halloween
Halloween is about all things creepy, but police officers want to make sure no real scary moments take place in the community. Antonio Porter serves as the Police Chief in Mounds and he wants to make sure kids have fun while staying safe. He recommends parents choose costumes for their kids that are easy to see out of and be seen in.
Tulsa Doctor Reminds People To Be Aware Of Stroke Signs During World Stroke Day
Stroke is one of the leading causes of death in the United States, and a Tulsa doctor said knowing the signs can save lives. Every 40 seconds, someone in the United States has a stroke. Every 3.5 minutes, someone dies of a stroke. Tulsa neurologist Dr. Andre Fredieu told News...
Hillcrest Hospital Works To Expand Appointment Options For Mammograms
TULSA, Okla. - October is breast cancer awareness month and Hillcrest Hospital wants to help make scheduling an appointment easier for women. Dr. Clint Merritt at Hillcrest Hospital South joined News On 6 to talk about new Saturday clinics which provide another option for making a mammogram appointment.
Oklahoma Forestry Services Trimming Trees To Prevent Wildfires
A team with Oklahoma Forestry Services is working in Bartlesville this week trimming trees. Osage SkyNews 6 Pilot Dustin Stone explains how the work could help prevent wildfires in the area.
