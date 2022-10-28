The chance to get back on track this season comes in the form of No. 21 North Carolina this week, the second straight primetime road matchup for Pitt. It’s Pitt’s first time back at Kenan Memorial Stadium since a 38-35 loss in 2018, but Pitt-UNC will square off Saturday night at 8 p.m. with ACC Coastal ramifications.

CHAPEL HILL, NC ・ 2 DAYS AGO