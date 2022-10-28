ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
How to Watch: Pitt Travels to Chapel Hill to Face North Carolina

The chance to get back on track this season comes in the form of No. 21 North Carolina this week, the second straight primetime road matchup for Pitt. It’s Pitt’s first time back at Kenan Memorial Stadium since a 38-35 loss in 2018, but Pitt-UNC will square off Saturday night at 8 p.m. with ACC Coastal ramifications.
Twitter Reaction: Pitt’s Blowout Loss to North Carolina

Pitt’s loss to North Carolina, the latest in a string of disappointing results this season, has led to an even louder outcry on Twitter. With a 42-24 loss, blowing a second half lead and allowing 28 unanswered points, it was a night that just kept getting worse for Pitt — offensively and defensively.
Pitt-North Carolina GameDay Notebook – October 29

It’s not an overstatement to say that tonight is a crucial portion of the 2022 season for Pat Narduzzi and Pitt. The Panthers enter with a 4-3 record and have already lost 2 games in the ACC Coastal Division. North Carolina sits alone in first place with a record...
Abanikanda’s big day not enough as Pitt collapses at No. 21 UNC

CHAPEL HILL, N.C. – When the ball fell out of Israel Abanikanda’s grasps and onto the surface of Kenan Memorial Stadium, the game changed in a dramatic way for the Pittsburgh Panthers. At that moment, Pitt only trailed by four points with about 11:28 to play in the...
