ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Rochester, NY

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
CITY News

Simeon Banister looks to make his mark on Greater Rochester

The Rochester Area Community Foundation’s new leader is focused on equity. Few people can point to a life-defining moment that happened to them when they were 9 years old. Simeon Banister, the new head of the Rochester Area Community Foundation, is one of the few. It occurred on a day that his mother, the well-known Rochester educator Iris Banister, took...
ROCHESTER, NY
WHEC TV-10

Lovely Warren and La’Ron Singletary appear in smiling photo together

ROCHESTER, N.Y. – Lovely Warren and La’Ron Singletary appear in smiling photo together. We saw an interesting photo posted on Facebook. It shows former Rochester mayor Lovely Warren smiling in a picture with La’Ron Singletary, the man she fired as Rochester police chief in 2020. Singletary is now the republican candidate for congress.
ROCHESTER, NY
WHEC TV-10

Local church hosts City Fest as outreach event in response to violence

ROCHESTER, N.Y. — The New Progressive Cathedral Church hosted its City Fest in Rochester on Sunday. The event offered free haircuts, a job fair, health fair, school supplies, and other resources. Organizers describe it as an outreach event put on in response to the violence that’s been overwhelming the...
ROCHESTER, NY
WHEC TV-10

House on Texas Street struck by bullets

ROCHESTER, N.Y. — Bullets went through a house on Texas Street while two people were inside on Thursday. Police responded just before 10:30 p.m. for a report of shots fired. When they arrived, they say multiple cars were seen speeding away from the area. RPD officers also found a...
ROCHESTER, NY
rochesterfirst.com

No injuries from Walmart fire in Webster

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — Multiple first responder crews reported to the Webster Walmart near Empire Boulevard for a fire late Monday afternoon. The fire was put out by 4 p.m. due to a conjoined effort from fire departments from Brighton, West Webster, Webster, and Penfield, as well as the Monroe County Sheriff’s Office.
ROCHESTER, NY
News 8 WROC

Monroe County unveils First Responders Circle

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — Monroe County Executive Adam Bello and Rochester Mayor Malik Evans joined local first responders Friday to dedicate the new First Responders Circle at the Monroe County Civic Center Plaza. The circle gathers the monuments honoring local first responders who have fallen while serving their community. “If you go to Washington D.C. […]
MONROE COUNTY, NY
WHEC TV-10

Kids explored science exhibits while trick-or-treating at RMSC

ROCHESTER, N.Y. — Trick-or-treaters got to experience cool science tricks and Halloween treats at the Rochester Museum and Science Center on Sunday. Kids explored museum exhibits while stopping at trick-or-treat stations along the way. They also got to get their hands dirty and explore some spooky science experiments. “We...
ROCHESTER, NY
News 8 WROC

Proposal to turn RG&E into public utility in Rochester

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — Irregular RG&E bills were once again the focus of a public meeting, this time in Rochester Thursday night, where a group gathered to propose an alternative. After hearing the all-too-familiar stories from residents hit hard by these bills, an idea was put forward to turn RG&E into a public utility, as […]
ROCHESTER, NY

Comments / 0

Community Policy