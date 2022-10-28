Read full article on original website
Simeon Banister looks to make his mark on Greater Rochester
The Rochester Area Community Foundation’s new leader is focused on equity. Few people can point to a life-defining moment that happened to them when they were 9 years old. Simeon Banister, the new head of the Rochester Area Community Foundation, is one of the few. It occurred on a day that his mother, the well-known Rochester educator Iris Banister, took...
WHEC TV-10
Lovely Warren and La’Ron Singletary appear in smiling photo together
ROCHESTER, N.Y. – Lovely Warren and La’Ron Singletary appear in smiling photo together. We saw an interesting photo posted on Facebook. It shows former Rochester mayor Lovely Warren smiling in a picture with La’Ron Singletary, the man she fired as Rochester police chief in 2020. Singletary is now the republican candidate for congress.
WHEC TV-10
Local church hosts City Fest as outreach event in response to violence
ROCHESTER, N.Y. — The New Progressive Cathedral Church hosted its City Fest in Rochester on Sunday. The event offered free haircuts, a job fair, health fair, school supplies, and other resources. Organizers describe it as an outreach event put on in response to the violence that’s been overwhelming the...
Bethany House brings the Rochester community together for Halloween
The organization partnered with Capone's Bar and Italian Eatery for the event — and organizers passed out candy and pizza to families. Kids also dressed up in costume for the event.
Local nonprofit sending ‘Boxes of Hope’ to people of Ukraine
The Moscvych family started this Boxes of Hope 13 years ago.
Winning TAKE 5 ticket sold in Rochester
Two other winning tickets were sold in Manhattan and Levittown.
wbfo.org
Rochester librarians are finding rare treasures in their downtown collection
On a recent morning at the Rundel Memorial Building of the Rochester Public Library, librarian Bob Scheffel rolls a long, metal cart out of a storage area. Piled on top of the cart are rare books and other historical gems that predate the building itself and some which are centuries old.
WHEC TV-10
House on Texas Street struck by bullets
ROCHESTER, N.Y. — Bullets went through a house on Texas Street while two people were inside on Thursday. Police responded just before 10:30 p.m. for a report of shots fired. When they arrived, they say multiple cars were seen speeding away from the area. RPD officers also found a...
rochesterfirst.com
No injuries from Walmart fire in Webster
ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — Multiple first responder crews reported to the Webster Walmart near Empire Boulevard for a fire late Monday afternoon. The fire was put out by 4 p.m. due to a conjoined effort from fire departments from Brighton, West Webster, Webster, and Penfield, as well as the Monroe County Sheriff’s Office.
wxxinews.org
Rochester Rehabilitation Center workers help prepare medals for the FISU World University Games
A local nonprofit has a key role in providing medals for the upcoming 2023 FISU World University Games in Lake Placid and other parts of the North Country. Rochester Rehabilitation Center, which provides a range of services for people with disabilities, is doing packaging work for about 700 New York-manufactured podium medals.
WHEC TV-10
Monroe County town supervisors sign a bipartisan letter to Governor Hochul asking for help addressing crime
ROCHESTER, N.Y. – Monroe County town supervisors sign a bipartisan letter to Governor Hochul asking for help addressing crime. Almost every town supervisor in Monroe County signed a letter addressed to Governor Kathy Hochul regarding the rising crime in Monroe county towns. Webster Town Supervisor, Tom Flaherty did sign...
WHEC TV-10
Local Hospitals Over Capacity, Beds Line the Hallway of Emergency Rooms
ROCHESTER, N.Y. – News10NBC has been reporting on hospital overcrowding in our region for months but the issue has become worse as we deal with a surge of Flu, COVID and RSV cases in addition to a shrinking number of nursing home beds in our community. Jacqui Burke has...
Monroe County unveils First Responders Circle
ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — Monroe County Executive Adam Bello and Rochester Mayor Malik Evans joined local first responders Friday to dedicate the new First Responders Circle at the Monroe County Civic Center Plaza. The circle gathers the monuments honoring local first responders who have fallen while serving their community. “If you go to Washington D.C. […]
WHEC TV-10
Kids explored science exhibits while trick-or-treating at RMSC
ROCHESTER, N.Y. — Trick-or-treaters got to experience cool science tricks and Halloween treats at the Rochester Museum and Science Center on Sunday. Kids explored museum exhibits while stopping at trick-or-treat stations along the way. They also got to get their hands dirty and explore some spooky science experiments. “We...
Proposal to turn RG&E into public utility in Rochester
ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — Irregular RG&E bills were once again the focus of a public meeting, this time in Rochester Thursday night, where a group gathered to propose an alternative. After hearing the all-too-familiar stories from residents hit hard by these bills, an idea was put forward to turn RG&E into a public utility, as […]
Occupied house struck by gunfire overnight on Texas Street
A 54-year-old male and an 88-year-old female were inside the home. No injuries were reported in the shooting.
Police investigating afternoon shooting in Rochester’s 19th ward
There, police found a man in his 20s suffering from at least one gunshot wound to the lower body.
Candidates for Ontario County Sheriff lay out the changes they want to bring
Both candidates took aim at New York’s current bail reform laws and vowed to use their position as Sheriff to advocate for changes.
WHEC TV-10
Families felt safe, trick-or-treating at “Halloween at the Market”
ROCHESTER, N.Y. – With surging violence in the city, a safe space to trick-or-treat was the goal for the Public Market. “Halloween at the Market” was the place to be Sunday night. Thousands of people dressed up in their costumes to have some fun and hunt for treats in a safe environment.
Rochester’s new campaign ‘Keep the Change,’ draws attention
The flyer saw mixed feedback from residents and council members, with over 70 quote tweets.
