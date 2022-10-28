Read full article on original website
News On 6
Police Identify 2 Adults From Broken Arrow Murder-Suicide Investigation
Broken Arrow Police have confirmed the identities of the two adults that were killed from Thursday’s murder-suicide investigation. The two adults have been identified as Brian and Brittney Nelson, according to police. Police said neighbors first called 911 about a house fire near West Houston Street and South Elm...
3 Stabbed At Sapulpa House Party, Authorities Investigating
A triple stabbing in Sapulpa during a Halloween party left two men in the hospital, according to Sapulpa Police. Police said two men are in critical condition after they were stabbed multiple times, both needed surgery. Police said a third victim was expected to need stitches after he was stabbed as well.
Missing Endangered Adult Alert Canceled, 78-Year-Old Located
--- Tulsa police are looking for a man who they say is missing and in danger. 78-year-old James Langwell was last seen walking away from an area near 31st and Sheridan at 7 Friday morning. Police he was wearing a tan jacket and dark blue jeans And he has medical conditions that put him at risk.
Broken Arrow Family Shows Support To First Responders
TULSA, Okla. - People in Broken Arrow are stepping up to show kindness to the community as many grieve the loss of six children in what police are investigating as a murder/suicide. Michelle Everette and her 8-year-old son placed "BA Loves You" signs outside of the Public Safety Complex and...
Prairie House In Broken Arrow Celebrates Resident's 100th Birthday
Folks in Broken Arrow helped a woman celebrate her 100th birthday on Monday. Residents at Prairie House Assisted Living and Memory Care got together to celebrate Wilma Hannah. Family, the Centenarians of Oklahoma and a representative from the Mayor's office paid her a special visit as well. "She's pretty excited...
Tulsa Health Department Reminds Tobacco Retailers Of Changes To Age Law
The Tulsa Health Department wants to remind everyone about the age limit for buying tobacco. In 2019, a new federal law raised the minimum age to purchase tobacco and e-cigarettes from 18 to 21, however, the health department believes there might still be some confusion about it. Over the next...
Tulsa Doctor Reminds People To Be Aware Of Stroke Signs During World Stroke Day
Stroke is one of the leading causes of death in the United States, and a Tulsa doctor said knowing the signs can save lives. Every 40 seconds, someone in the United States has a stroke. Every 3.5 minutes, someone dies of a stroke. Tulsa neurologist Dr. Andre Fredieu told News...
Halloween Events In Green Country
It's Halloween and there are lots of events and activities happening all around Green Country. Tulsa Parks will be hosting a "Halloween Carnival" at Lacy Park near East Virgin and North Peoria from 6 to 8 p.m. In Collinsville, the city will host "Hocus Pocus in the Plaza", which starts...
Spooky Halloween Science With Tulsa's Discovery Lab
You can learn about science in spooky ways this Halloween at Tulsa’s Discovery Lab. Concoctions are brewing in the science lab, and what's spookier than fog on Halloween?. A few experiments show how it's made. There are a few different ways to create fog just like you see in the sky.
Checotah School Honored With National Blue Ribbon School Of Excellence
Checotah Intermediate’s staff and students we’re out at Lake Eufaula State Park on Monday, celebrating becoming a national blue-ribbon school. Checotah Intermediate is one of only four schools in Oklahoma being honored this year with the National Blue Ribbon School of Excellence. Jyme Beth Powell has taught fifth-grade...
Tulsa Football Breakdown Versus SMU
Dean Blevins and John Holcomb break down Tulsa's Saturday night defeat over SMU. Be among the first to get breaking news, weather, and general news updates from News on 6 delivered right to your inbox!
