Arizona Cypress has the same cultural needs as most other cypress species. A valid Arizona native growing naturally at the 3,500- to 6,000-foot elevation, the Arizona Cypress, is collected by conifer lovers around the globe. It is an exceptional choice for xeriscape and desert landscaping for its toughness in dry, windy climates. Often used as a living Christmas tree through the holiday season, the tree grows at a moderate two-foot pace every season, growing 25’ H x 12’ W in most yards. Groves of Arizona Cypress can be found on Prescott’s backside, standing 40’ tall with age.

ARIZONA STATE ・ 2 DAYS AGO