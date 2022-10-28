ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Arizona State

AzHHA announces new slate for 2023 Board of Directors

PHOENIX — The Arizona Hospital and Healthcare Association (AzHHA) Board of Directors Thursday approved seven new healthcare executives to serve on its board and confirmed its roster for 2023. In association with its 19-member board, AzHHA brings together health leaders from across the state to tackle key issues and...
3 Valley cities rank among top 10 best places in US for Halloween

PHOENIX — Three Arizona cities ranked among the top 10 best places in the nation for Halloween in 2022, according to a finance technology company website. Gilbert (No. 3), Chandler (No. 7) and Peoria (No. 10) all placed among SmartAsset’s best places to celebrate the holiday for family friendliness, safety and weather.
How to Grow an Evergreen Arizona Cypress

Arizona Cypress has the same cultural needs as most other cypress species. A valid Arizona native growing naturally at the 3,500- to 6,000-foot elevation, the Arizona Cypress, is collected by conifer lovers around the globe. It is an exceptional choice for xeriscape and desert landscaping for its toughness in dry, windy climates. Often used as a living Christmas tree through the holiday season, the tree grows at a moderate two-foot pace every season, growing 25’ H x 12’ W in most yards. Groves of Arizona Cypress can be found on Prescott’s backside, standing 40’ tall with age.
Arizona property taxes will see No. 3 greatest 5-year increase

You may think your property taxes are low—or high—but what will Arizona property taxes look like one, five, or 10 years from now? In Arizona, those increases taxes in property may be larger than expected. HomeAdvisor recently determined what the projected yearly property taxes will be in every...
Here Are Arizona Governor Candidates’ Views on Marijuana

In 36 states, Americans will be voting to choose their next governor on Election Day — Tuesday, November 8. In many races, there is a big contrast between the candidates’ stance on marijuana laws. Governors have a tremendous impact on cannabis policies in their states, including signing or...
Deadly avian virus found in bird around Arizona

The recent deaths of more than a dozen pelicans at Phoenix Zoo were caused by an avian virus first detected in Arizona in June. Arizona Game and Fish wildlife veterinarian Anne Justice-Allen says other cases showed up among Canada geese in Chandler and Gilbert last month. “Since then, we’ve had...
Arizona gets $17M in funding for 2 rural high-speed internet projects

PHOENIX — Two rural Arizona cities received approximately $17.1 million in federal funding for the investment in high-speed internet projects, the United States Department of Agriculture announced Thursday. The Navajo Tribal Utility Authority will get just over $7 million and the Tohono O’odham Utility Authority will use a $10...
Arizona court shuts down 'corporate welfare' to high-altitude balloon flight company

(The Center Square) - Pima County officials violated Arizona state law by giving a company a multi-million dollar subsidy, an Arizona appellate court ruled this week. The Goldwater Institute filed a lawsuit challenging the legality of a deal made between Pima County and World View, a company that says it will take passengers on rides to the upper stratosphere using high-altitude balloons.
