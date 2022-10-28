Read full article on original website
'These families deserve answers': Arizona committee expands scope to investigate missing Indigenous men, boys
PHOENIX — Arizona's committee on missing and murdered Indigenous women and girls is expanding its investigative scope to include men, boys, and members of the LGBTQ community. The committee was first formed after Gov. Doug Ducey signed legislation in 2019 that aimed to study ways to end violence against...
AZFamily
Want to learn about Arizona’s haunted history? Check out this tour group
PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- Halloween is here! Among the young kids dressed up and bowls filled with candy, there is a rich history of spirits in Arizona. Ian Schwartz tagged along with paranormal investigators and experienced some things that made the hair stand up on the back of his neck.
thestandardnewspaper.online
AzHHA announces new slate for 2023 Board of Directors
PHOENIX — The Arizona Hospital and Healthcare Association (AzHHA) Board of Directors Thursday approved seven new healthcare executives to serve on its board and confirmed its roster for 2023. In association with its 19-member board, AzHHA brings together health leaders from across the state to tackle key issues and...
KTAR.com
3 Valley cities rank among top 10 best places in US for Halloween
PHOENIX — Three Arizona cities ranked among the top 10 best places in the nation for Halloween in 2022, according to a finance technology company website. Gilbert (No. 3), Chandler (No. 7) and Peoria (No. 10) all placed among SmartAsset’s best places to celebrate the holiday for family friendliness, safety and weather.
fox10phoenix.com
Arizona family goes all out with Halloween decorations to raise money for a good cause
A Phoenix-area family is celebrating Halloween in a big way, literally. It's all for a great cause to raise money for St. Jude Children's Research Hospital. FOX 10's Anita Roman has more.
quadcitiesbusinessnews.com
How to Grow an Evergreen Arizona Cypress
Arizona Cypress has the same cultural needs as most other cypress species. A valid Arizona native growing naturally at the 3,500- to 6,000-foot elevation, the Arizona Cypress, is collected by conifer lovers around the globe. It is an exceptional choice for xeriscape and desert landscaping for its toughness in dry, windy climates. Often used as a living Christmas tree through the holiday season, the tree grows at a moderate two-foot pace every season, growing 25’ H x 12’ W in most yards. Groves of Arizona Cypress can be found on Prescott’s backside, standing 40’ tall with age.
This Is The Creepiest Place To Visit In Arizona
Thrillist compiled a list of the creepiest places to visit in each state.
AZFamily
Foster Farms recalls fully cooked frozen chicken patty due to possible foreign matter contamination
PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) - A popular Costco-sold brand called Foster Farms is recalling their fully cooked frozen chicken patty products due to possible foreign matter contamination. Around 148,000 pounds of the patty is being recalled by the U.S. Department of Agriculture’s Food Safety and Inspection. Officials believe they are contaminated...
This Is The Best Candy Store In Arizona
Taste of Home compiled a list of the best candy stores in each state.
azbigmedia.com
Arizona property taxes will see No. 3 greatest 5-year increase
You may think your property taxes are low—or high—but what will Arizona property taxes look like one, five, or 10 years from now? In Arizona, those increases taxes in property may be larger than expected. HomeAdvisor recently determined what the projected yearly property taxes will be in every...
Prop 130 would give more veterans property tax exemptions
Arizona law only gives property tax exemptions to disabled veterans who lived in Arizona before they entered the service but this proposition would expand to all disabled veterans living in Arizona.
Arizona Winters Are Expected To Look At Lot Different In The Future
"The research shows a positive precipitation change..."
azmarijuana.com
Here Are Arizona Governor Candidates’ Views on Marijuana
In 36 states, Americans will be voting to choose their next governor on Election Day — Tuesday, November 8. In many races, there is a big contrast between the candidates’ stance on marijuana laws. Governors have a tremendous impact on cannabis policies in their states, including signing or...
kjzz.org
Deadly avian virus found in bird around Arizona
The recent deaths of more than a dozen pelicans at Phoenix Zoo were caused by an avian virus first detected in Arizona in June. Arizona Game and Fish wildlife veterinarian Anne Justice-Allen says other cases showed up among Canada geese in Chandler and Gilbert last month. “Since then, we’ve had...
KTAR.com
Arizona gets $17M in funding for 2 rural high-speed internet projects
PHOENIX — Two rural Arizona cities received approximately $17.1 million in federal funding for the investment in high-speed internet projects, the United States Department of Agriculture announced Thursday. The Navajo Tribal Utility Authority will get just over $7 million and the Tohono O’odham Utility Authority will use a $10...
Weekend wrap-up: Here are the biggest Arizona stories from Oct. 28-30
PHOENIX — An El Mirage woman was arrested for allegedly shooting a Circle K employee after shoplifting, Maynard James Keenan is growing his Arizona wine empire and more funding for high-speed internet is headed to rural Arizona communities. Here are some of the biggest stories that headlined the Arizona...
kusi.com
Arizona gubernatorial candidate Kari Lake surges in polls after exposing fake news media
Arizona gubernatorial candidate Kari Lake (R) is favorited to beat her Democrat opponent, Katie Hobbs in the 2022 election. Lake is a former Arizona television anchor, so she is very familiar to Arizona voters, and knows exactly how the “corporate propaganda machine” works to spread fake news. Lake...
kiowacountypress.net
Arizona court shuts down 'corporate welfare' to high-altitude balloon flight company
(The Center Square) - Pima County officials violated Arizona state law by giving a company a multi-million dollar subsidy, an Arizona appellate court ruled this week. The Goldwater Institute filed a lawsuit challenging the legality of a deal made between Pima County and World View, a company that says it will take passengers on rides to the upper stratosphere using high-altitude balloons.
Arizona governor ignores feds, puts more containers along Mexican border
The state of Arizona has begun installing shipping containers along another section of the U.S.-Mexico border to fill gaps that aren't covered by a border wall.
Counting until 2023? New Arizona law on ballot recounts could prolong wait for midterm results
PHOENIX — Arizona's midterm election could stretch past Election Day, all the way into the New Year. The reason? A new state law opens the door to more automatic ballot recounts. "It increased the likelihood that automatic recounts would happen," Jarrett told reporters at an elections briefing last week.
