Fox11online.com
Shots fired, loaded magazine found in Fond du Lac road
FOND DU LAC (WLUK) --- Police are investigating a shooting in the area of W. Follett St. and N. Macy St. Officers were called to the scene just before 11 p.m. Saturday. Witnesses say gun shots were fired between two vehicles. One was described as possibly a dark SUV and...
Fox11online.com
Catalytic converters stolen from 5 buses in Menasha
MENASHA (WLUK) -- Menasha police say they are investigating the theft of stolen catalytic converters from Lamers Bus Lines' Fox Cities location. The company says five converters were taken from the location over the weekend. Officer Dan Hoernke with Menasha Police Department says a report came in around 6 a.m....
Fox11online.com
Fremont man pleads no contest to 9th OWI charge
APPLETON (WLUK) -- A Fremont man was convicted of his ninth drunken driving charge Monday, and faces at least three years in prison at his Dec. 21 sentencing. Allen Mande, 60, pleaded no contest at the court appearance. A count of operating after license revocation was dismissed. Prosecutors will recommend...
Fox11online.com
Plea entered in Howard shooting
GREEN BAY (WLUK) -- Joseph Vandertie pleaded not guilty Monday in connection with a Howard shooting. Vandertie, 36, is charged with attempted first-degree intentional homicide and three other counts for the July 23 incident. No trial date was set. Vandertie returns to court March 20 for a status conference. Once...
Fox11online.com
Man convicted in Neenah murder won't be allowed to withdraw no contest plea
OSHKOSH (WLUK) -- A judge Monday rejected Casey Cameron's request to withdraw his plea to the murder of Kevin "Hollywood" Hein. Cameron was sentenced to 40 years in prison for the October 2019 incident at the Short Branch Saloon in Neenah. Cameron filed a post-conviction, seeking to withdraw his plea...
Fox11online.com
Bonfire explosion victim released from Milwaukee hospital
(WLUK) – One of the three Pulaski teenagers who’ve had extended stays in a Milwaukee hospital following a horrific bonfire explosion two weeks ago has returned home. Isaac Nelson’s mother confirms to FOX 11 he is home after a two-week stay at Ascension Columbia St. Mary's Hospital.
Fox11online.com
From superheroes to hotdogs; Appleton children, adults dress up for trick-or-treating
APPLETON (WLUK) -- Excitement for Halloween is still going strong. Kids and adults of all ages walked around Appleton neighborhoods to enjoy a once a year tradition. A number of different reasons brought them out. "I just show up for the candy," one boy said. “It's a lot of fun...
Fox11online.com
National Drug Take Back Day events held across Northeast Wisconsin
GREEN BAY (WLUK) -- Across the country on Saturday, people were safely getting rid of old or unneeded medications. National Drug Take Back Day events were happening like one at St. Mary's Hospital in Green Bay. The goal is to keep the meds out of the hands of the wrong...
Fox11online.com
Gas prices drop in Wisconsin and nationwide
(WLUK) -- The price at the gas pump is down in Green Bay averaging $3.46/g today, according to GasBuddy's survey of 127 stations citywide. Drivers in Green Bay are paying approximately six cents less this week than they were last week. Neighboring areas and their current gas prices:. Appleton- $3.44/g,...
Fox11online.com
Mystical finds at the Little Witch Shop this Halloween
Green Bay (WLUK) -- As Northeast Wisconsin celebrates Halloween, so is a new shop in Green Bay. The Little Witch Shop is hoping you'll come and explore your mystical side. The shop offers spell kits, herbs, crystals, tarot cards, incense, books, and more. The staff says it has the most...
Fox11online.com
Menasha school officials prepare for upcoming referendum
MENASHA (WLUK) -- Parents in Menasha are hoping a proposed school will replace an aging facility that's dealt with overcrowding and decreasing enrollment. “I’ve been in the school," Maplewood Middle School Parent Amanda Barth said. "My daughter’s an eighth grader now so she’s been in it since sixth grade and it's quite small and tight. The.
Fox11online.com
Wild rice seeding underway in Suamico
SUAMICO (WLUK) -- A restoration project is underway in the waters of Green Bay to help a native plant grow. Crews are planting wild rice up and down the western shoreline. Inside big white bags sits what some scientists call the possible future of the site at the Sensiba Wildlife Area in Suamico.
Fox11online.com
Bernie Sanders' campaign tour includes stop in Oshkosh
OSHKOSH (WLUK) -- Sen. Bernie Sanders' U.S. tour includes a stop in Oshkosh. Sanders began a multistate tour to stump for Democratic candidates last Thursday in Oregon. The independent from Vermont is set to appear on Friday in Eau Claire, La Crosse and Madison. His Oshkosh event is scheduled for...
Fox11online.com
Ashwaubenon Performing Arts Center announces 2022-23 Performing Arts Series lineup
ASHWAUBENON (WLUK) -- The Ashwaubenon Performing Arts Center is looking forward to a fifth season of music, theatre and more. The PAC announced 14 shows Monday -- four of those with performances before the new year -- as part of its Performing Arts Series. The schedule includes acts that range...
Fox11online.com
Appleton North volleyball teams clinch state berths
GREEN BAY (WLUK) -- The Appleton North boys volleyball team had been in this position before -- as in the last three seasons -- and each time the Lightning visited a sectional final from 2019-2021 they fell short. Saturday, North was looking to end that streak and also continue another...
Fox11online.com
Obama campaigns for Democrats in Milwaukee as Republicans tour the state
(WLUK) -- Democrats attempted to make a big push in Wisconsin on Saturday for ‘You Decide 2022.’. Former President Barack Obama campaigned in Milwaukee for Governor Tony Evers, Lt. Governor Mandela Barnes and Attorney General Josh Kaul. The free public rally was held at North Division High School Field...
Fox11online.com
Voters discuss their feelings heading into the election
GREEN BAY (WLUK) -- Election day in Wisconsin is just over a week away. The big races on the ballot include, U.S. senate and for governor. People were outside in downtown Green Bay enjoying the fall weather Sunday, with many different thoughts heading into next week’s election. Zack Douglas...
