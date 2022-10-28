ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Dallas, TX

Raleigh News & Observer

Cowboys Trade Fit for 1st-Round Pick amid Broncos’ Bradley Chubb Rumors?

The Dallas Cowboys are being connected by the media to star Denver Broncos pass-rusher Bradley Chubb, but where before we pondered the question of whether the Cowboys need to "rent'' a pass-rusher via trade while sacrificing a package featuring third- and fourth-round picks in the 2023 NFL Draft ... The...
DENVER, CO
Raleigh News & Observer

New York Giants Week 8 Halftime Report: Seahawks Up 10-7

View the original article to see embedded media. The Seattle Seahawks hold a 10-7 lead over the New York Giants after a half of football, but it could have been a lot worse for New York. The Giants sputtered out of the gate on offense, recording three straight three-and-out drives,...
SEATTLE, WA
Raleigh News & Observer

XFL Unveils Eight Cities, Teams for 2023 Season

View the original article to see embedded media. Hopefully, the third time’s the charm for the XFL. The newest edition of the spring football league formally announced cities, team names and logos for its new season Monday. The XFL failed to live past its first season in 2001 and...
TEXAS STATE
Raleigh News & Observer

Kenny Pickett Calls for Steelers Teammates to Study More

The Pittsburgh Steelers committed nine penalties in a blowout loss to the Philadelphia Eagles and six came on offense. They were drive-killing errors that came from up and down the Steelers' lineup and they frustrated quarterback Kenny Pickett. Pickett said Steelers were not well prepared. They were confused about their...
PITTSBURGH, PA
Raleigh News & Observer

Monday Night Football Betting Promos & Bonuses: $4000+ for Browns vs Bengals Tonight

We may earn a fee if you make a purchase through one of our links. The newsroom and editorial staff were not involved in the creation of this content. It is an AFC North showdown in the Week 8 Monday Night Football matchup, as the Cincinnati Bengals go on the road to face the Cleveland Browns. New bettors can rake in more than $4000 in Monday Night Football betting bonuses by using the generous sportsbook promo codes on offer from top online sportsbooks.
CINCINNATI, OH
Raleigh News & Observer

Panthers remain unlucky in one-score games: What we learned from OT loss to Falcons

There is blame to go around following the Panthers’ 37-34 overtime loss to the Falcons. Most want to credit the officials for yet another one-score Panthers loss. DJ Moore could’ve just left his helmet on, as he said he theorized about after the game. His euphoric celebration pushed the Panthers’ game-winning extra point back 15 yards.
CHARLOTTE, NC
Raleigh News & Observer

Jaguars vs. Broncos: Jamal Agnew Ruled Out

View the original article to see embedded media. The Jacksonville Jaguars will be without return man Jamal Agnew for the second week in a row, listing him as inactive Sunday morning ahead of the Week 8 contest against the Denver Broncos. Along with Agnew, the Jaguars also ruled out safety...
JACKSONVILLE, FL
Raleigh News & Observer

Raiders’ Mark Davis Says McDaniels Will Be Coach for ‘Years to Come’

View the original article to see embedded media. After the Raiders acquired Davante Adams during the offseason, the team set its sights on a playoff run. But things haven’t shaken out that way. Las Vegas is 2–5 and sits at the bottom of the AFC West heading into Week 9, leading rumors to swirl about whether new coach Josh McDaniels will be retained through the end of the season.
LAS VEGAS, NV
Raleigh News & Observer

Raiders’ Josh McDaniels Monday Recap of Loss to the Saints

HENDERSON, Nev.--The Las Vegas Raiders were shellacked by the New Orleans Saints 24-0 on Sunday, and moments ago Josh McDaniels reflected after seeing the film. You can watch the entire press conference below, and read the transcript as well:. Head Coach Josh McDaniels. Q: I know that the score kind...
LAS VEGAS, NV
Raleigh News & Observer

Check out what Tre Jones is doing for Spurs

Second-round draft picks begin their careers with no guaranteed NBA future, much less a full-time role in a starting lineup for a team with a winning record a few years later. But as it stands, former two-year Duke basketball floor general Tre Jones, who went No. 41 overall at the 2020 NBA Draft, is doing precisely that.
SAN ANTONIO, TX

