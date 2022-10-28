Read full article on original website
DC toddler’s death investigated as homicide: police
WASHINGTON - Authorities are investigating the death of a toddler in southwest D.C. as a homicide. D.C. police say the two-year-old girl was found unconscious at a home on Atlantic Street around 4:45 p.m. Friday. The investigation is continuing at this time.
14-year-old killed in shooting in Southeast DC
WASHINGTON — Police are investigating after a teenager was killed in a shooting in Southeast D.C. on Halloween night. According to a tweet from the Metropolitan Police Department (MPD), the shooting happened in the 2600 block of Birney Place just before 8:45 p.m. Officials say a 14-year-old boy was...
Man dead after Southeast DC shooting
WASHINGTON — A man was shot dead on Sunday afternoon in Southeast D.C., according to police. The call came in around 1:03 p.m. for the sounds of gunshots at Wahler Place and 9th Street. Police arrived at the scene to find a man who was not conscious and not breathing as a result of the sound of the gunfire.
Woman sentenced for assaulting neighbor with hammer in Southeast DC
WASHINGTON (FOX 5 DC) - A woman has been sentenced to four years in prison for assaulting her neighbor with a hammer in Southeast D.C. earlier this year. Kesha Honesty, 48, pleaded guilty in August to assault with a dangerous weapon. According to court documents, Honesty assaulted the neighbor with...
38-Year-Old Woman Shot To Death In D.C. Car, Suspect Arrested
WASHINGTON, D.C. – 38-year-old Sophia Johnson of Maryland was shot to death inside a vehicle in Northwest D.C. Thursday afternoon. Washington, D.C. Metro Police received a report of a shooting shortly after noon. When they arrived at the intersection of New Jersey Avenue and N Street they discovered the victim inside a vehicle suffering from multiple gunshot wounds. Johnson was pronounced at the scene and transported to the Medical Examiners’ office. 39-year-old Ariel Cooper, of DC, was arrested on Thursday and charged with second-degree murder while armed. Detectives concluded that the victim and the suspect were inside of the same vehicle The post 38-Year-Old Woman Shot To Death In D.C. Car, Suspect Arrested appeared first on Shore News Network.
Cause of death for 3 men found dead outside Hyattsville apartment revealed: Police
HYATTSVILLE, Md. (7News) — A mix of fentanyl and alcohol intoxication was revealed as the cause of death for three men found unconscious outside a Hyattsville apartment building in August, according to the Hyattsville Police Department. Autopsy results show Julian Martinez Aguirrez, 45, and Walter Cáceres Fuentes, 37, died...
Woman walking home from grocery store robbed at gunpoint, but too dark to give suspect description
WASHINGTON — A woman in Northeast, D.C. is raising awareness about what she says is inadequate street lighting in her neighborhood after she was robbed at gunpoint. Madeline Barnes was walking home from a grocery store on South Dakota Avenue earlier this month. She crossed the intersection near Farragut Place when a man approached her.
38-Year-Old Man in D.C. Dead From Multiple Gunshot Wounds
WASHINGTON, D.C. – A 38-year-old man was shot to death early Friday morning in Southeast, D.C. Detectives from the Washington, D.C. Homicide Branch were summoned to the 900 Block of Bellevue Street for a shooting report. When they arrived at 2:53 am, they discovered an adult man in the hallway of the apartment building. He was suffering from multiple gunshot wounds. He was pronounced at the scene. 38-year-old Maurice Frazier of DC was identified as the victim. If you have any information about this case, please call the police at 202-727-9099 or TEXT TIP LINE by sending a text message to 50411. The post 38-Year-Old Man in D.C. Dead From Multiple Gunshot Wounds appeared first on Shore News Network.
Man shot, killed in Alexandria apartment; 3 men caught on camera running away
ALEXANDRIA, Va. (7News) — Police found a man shot to death in an apartment in Alexandria Sunday afternoon. Fairfax County Police released photos of three men seen running from the scene. The shooting happened at a high-rise apartment building in the 5500 block of Seminary Rd. Responding to a...
Police name fentanyl as cause of death for 3 Hyattsville men
Two months after three men were found unconscious outside a Hyattsville apartment complex and later died, police announced what they believe is responsible for their deaths. The City of Hyattsville Police Department announced over the weekend that the cause of death for three men who residents found unconscious outside of an apartment building on the 5700 block of Queens Chapel Road on Aug. 24, was fentanyl overdose.
3 men identified after search following man shot, killed in apartment
UPDATE 10/31 2:50 p.m. — Fairfax County Police confirmed on Monday that after receiving tips from the community, the three persons of interest had been identified. BAILEYS CROSSROADS, Va. (DC News Now) — Police were searching for three persons of interest after a man was shot and killed in an apartment building on Sunday. Police […]
Silver Spring Cyclist Dies Following Hit-and-Run
Montgomery County Police said Friday that a cyclist from Silver Spring died after suffering life-threatening injuries when he was struck last Sunday night on Georgia Ave. near Janet Rd. 19-year-old William Villavicencio died Friday morning, Assistant Police Chief Mark Yamada said at a press conference. At approximately 11 p.m. last...
Woman Shot Multiple Times in D.C.
WASHINGTON, D.C. – A report of a shooting in D.C. led the Metro Police Department to find a woman that had been shot multiple times Thursday evening. The incident happened on the 1500 Block of Good Hope Road in Southeast, D.C. Police were called to the location shortly after 6 pm. They located a woman suffering from multiple gunshot wounds. She was brought to a local hospital for treatment of non-life-threatening injuries. Police have not yet released the identity of the woman A nearby surveillance camera captured the suspect. If you have any information about this incident or can identify The post Woman Shot Multiple Times in D.C. appeared first on Shore News Network.
Man found stabbed on the ground in Prince George's County, dies at hospital
UPPER MARLBORO, Md. — A man died after being stabbed in Upper Marlboro, Maryland, early Sunday morning, Prince George's County Police said. The stabbing happened around 3:40 a.m. in the 5000 block of Brown station Road, in Upper Marlboro. When officers responding to the reported stabbing arrived at the scene, they found a man on the ground suffering from a stab wound, police said.
D.C. Armed Robbers Caught On Camera
WASHINGTON, D.C. – The Washington, D.C. Metro Police Department is asking for help identifying suspects that were involved in an armed robbery that took place early Friday morning in Northeast D.C. Nearby surveillance cameras caught the suspects and the vehicle they were driving in. At 1:20 am Friday morning the suspects left that vehicle and approached the victim They displayed handguns, and demanded the victim turn over their personal property and the vehicle the victim was driving. The victim complied. One of the suspects fled the scene in their vehicle, and the other one left in the vehicle they had The post D.C. Armed Robbers Caught On Camera appeared first on Shore News Network.
Suspects crash into Metro bus after armed robbery police pursuit in Montgomery County
Two men were taken into custody and Montgomery County Fire Rescue extricated another man from the crashed car. They also recovered a gun.
2 teens arrested in armed carjacking in Southeast DC: police
WASHINGTON - A 16-year-old and a 13-year-old were arrested and charged with armed carjacking Friday, according to the Metropolitan Police Department. Police say the suspects. two male teens from Capitol Heights, MD, approached the victim's vehicle in the 4000 block of Clay Place in Northeast D.C. Friday afternoon. One suspect took out a firearm and demanded the victim's vehicle. The suspects then fled the scene in the vehicle.
Officers Recover Loaded Handgun And Drugs While Investigating A Suspicious Vehicle
WALDORF, Md. – On October 27 at approximately 7:02 a.m., officers were investigating a suspicious vehicle in the parking lot of a convenience store in the 2400 block of Crain Highway in Waldorf when they observed a handgun on the driver’s side floorboard. The three occupants were removed...
Waldorf Teen Sentenced To 15 Years In Prison For Shooting Victim; Other Charges
LA PLATA, Md.—Tony Covington, State’s Attorney for Charles County, announced that on Thursday, October 27, 2022, Quanel Love Brown, 17, of Waldorf, entered a guilty plea in Charles County Circuit Court to two counts of First-Degree Assault and one count of the Wear, Carry, and Transport of a Handgun Upon Their Person. Immediately after the plea, he was sentenced by the Honorable Judge William R. Greer, Jr. to 53 years, with all but 15 years suspended in prison. Upon release, Brown will be on supervised probation for a period of five years.
Police Investigating Stabbing In Waldorf; Victim Flown Out
WALDORF, Md. — We are receiving reports of a stabbing that reportedly took place Saturday afternoon that sent one person to the hospital. At approximately 12:19 p.m. on October 29, first responders were called to the 2500 block of Regal Place for reports that someone was suffering from multiple stab wounds.
