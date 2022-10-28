Read full article on original website
First Coast News
Jacksonville Sheriff's Office arrests murder suspect within 24 hours of fatal shooting
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — The video attached to this story is from our coverage of the shooting referenced in this report. The Jacksonville Sheriff's Office has made an arrest in a murder on Jacksonville's Northside less than 24 hours after the crime, according to a press release. Brian Antoine Jordan,...
News4Jax.com
20 people arrested in Camden County for DUI over Georgia-Florida weekend, authorities say
CAMDEN COUNTY, Ga. – Twenty people were arrested in Camden County on charges of driving under the influence in this past weekend, according to authorities, who said most were either coming from the Georgia-Florida game in Jacksonville — or from parties where they were watching the game on TV.
JSO & FBI monitor anti-Semitic messages, no criminal investigation
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Anti-Semitic messages seen across downtown Jacksonville Saturday night created a wave of statements from local leaders and organizations condemning the message. The Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office said it is aware of the displays and has been looking into the actions along with the FBI Jacksonville office.
News4Jax.com
Jury seated in trial of Jacksonville man accused of killing ex-girlfriend, injuring sister
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – A jury has been seated and opening statements will be presented Tuesday morning in the trial of the man charged with shooting and killing his former girlfriend and badly injuring her sister. Chad Absher’s attorneys on Monday filed motions with the judge, asking that the jury...
Jury selection begins for Jacksonville man accused of killing ex-girlfriend on Halloween 2017
Jury selection began at the Duval County Courthouse Monday for the Jacksonville man accused of shooting two sisters, killing one, on Halloween five years ago. While Judge Tatiana Salvador was giving instructions to potential jurors, she said in court in the state will not be seeking the death penalty for Chad Absher. He could potentially now face life in prison if he’s convicted of murder.
Robber armed with gun, knife hands Jacksonville clerk a bag containing Oreo cookies, Mountain Dew demands money
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — A man is in Duval County jail after police said he robbed Dollar General, 10171 New Kings Road, Jacksonville. Police were called to the store at about 8:17 a.m. Monday after a man pulled a gun and a knife on a clerk at the store, JSO Sgt. Harvey Baker IV said during a news conference outside of the store Monday morning.
Troopers arrest three for high-speed chase reaching speeds of 160 mph
Three people were arrested following a multi-county car chase that reached speeds of more than 160 mph and involved multiple law enforcement agencies.
News4Jax.com
Police locate person who took off from Dollar General with shopping bag filled with money, Oreos, Mountain Dew: JSO
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – A person was taken into custody Monday morning after robbing a Dollar General store on the city’s Northside while armed and taking off with a shopping bag filled with money, cookies and a soft drink, according to the Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office. At a media...
News4Jax.com
Suspicious people caught on camera in 3 Jacksonville residential areas
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – Three people who appear to have been attempting to commit an act of burglary were recorded on cameras outside homes in different Jacksonville neighborhoods. One tried to enter two townhomes in the downtown Cathedral District. Another was spotted twice outside a home in the East Goodby’s...
News4Jax.com
State attorney: Antisemitic messages seen around Jacksonville protected by First Amendment
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – The Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office, the State Attorney’s Office and the FBI all said on Monday that antisemitic messages displayed around Jacksonville over the weekend did not appear to break any laws. The agencies said they had received several questions about the legality of the...
First Coast News
Police: Man armed with gun, knife arrested after taking $60, Oreos, Mountain Dew from Jacksonville Dollar General
Man arrested Monday morning after police said he pulled a gun and a knife on a Dollar General clerk. He handed the clerk a bag that contain Oreo cookies and a soda.
Action News Jax
St. Augustine doctor indicted for distributing prescription pills
ST. AUGUSTINE, Fla. — A St. Augustine doctor has been indicted, charged with 10 counts of distribution of controlled substances and one count of conspiracy to distribute controlled substances. >>> STREAM ACTION NEWS JAX LIVE <<<. Dr. Scott Andrew Hollington, 57, is facing a maximum penalty of 20 years...
First Coast News
Jacksonville man accused of killing ex-girlfriend in front of children will stand trial Monday
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — The man who was arrested after a citywide manhunt in Jacksonville after a shooting on Halloween 2017 will stand trial Monday -- five years to the day that Ashlee Rucker was killed and her sister, Lisa Rucker, was shot in the face. Chad Absher, Ashlee Rucker's...
First Coast News
Jacksonville man, arrested after manhunt in 2017, stands trial for murder
Chad Absher was arrested after a citywide manhunt in 2017. He allegedly shot his ex-girlfriend, killing her, and her sister, who was seriously injured.
JSO: Young man fatally shot in Moncrief area, suspect arrested
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — UPDATE: The Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office has concluded the murder investigation resulting in the arrest of the suspect responsible. JSO states that following a detailed investigation, evaluation of available evidence, and the vetting of information that came in from the local community, detectives were able to identify a suspect in this case which quickly led to the arrest of the suspect.
Arrest warrant issued for teacher at Chappell Schools, the second instructor accused of molesting students
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Chappell Schools has been caught in a firestorm sorrounding two lawsuits filed by parents alleging their children were molested there. While one of the instructors is in custody and facing charges, there is now a warrant for a second instructors arrest. The first case at the...
WCJB
Man arrested for selling drugs in Palatka
PALATKA, Fla. (WCJB) - A man is behind bars after a drug task force team found him selling drugs in Palatka. Putnam County Sheriffs officers along with members of a tri-county drug task force arrested Joseph Thomas Boone Junior yesterday. Boone was caught selling narcotics from his residence. Officers found...
Action News Jax
Heavy fog in Duval causes bad traffic crash in Baldwin
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Action News Jax First Alert Weather Team has been tracking fog all morning long. That fog is what the Jacksonville Fire and Rescue Department said led to a bad traffic crash earlier today in Baldwin. JFRD said it had multiple crews on the scene for hours.
foxwilmington.com
Florida 17-Year-Old Arrested After Shooting 5-Year-Old Following Argument With Child’s Parent: Authorities
On Tuesday, Jaelin Tito Hope, 17, was arrested after a 5-year-old was shot and critically injured, according to a press release from the Putnam County Sheriff’s Office in Florida. According to the release, shots were fired following an argument Tuesday night between the 17-year-old and the 5-year-old’s father.
Action News Jax
Suspect in custody after early morning shooting leaves man in critical condition
JACKSONVILLE, Fla — Reports from the Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office state that at approximately 1:30 a.m. Sunday morning JSO received a 911 call about a person shot. Officers were then dispatched to 1000 Oak Street. >>> STREAM ACTION NEWS JAX LIVE <<<. Upon arrival to the scene, officers found...
