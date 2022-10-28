ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Action News Jax

Jury selection begins for Jacksonville man accused of killing ex-girlfriend on Halloween 2017

Jury selection began at the Duval County Courthouse Monday for the Jacksonville man accused of shooting two sisters, killing one, on Halloween five years ago. While Judge Tatiana Salvador was giving instructions to potential jurors, she said in court in the state will not be seeking the death penalty for Chad Absher. He could potentially now face life in prison if he’s convicted of murder.
JACKSONVILLE, FL
First Coast News

Robber armed with gun, knife hands Jacksonville clerk a bag containing Oreo cookies, Mountain Dew demands money

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — A man is in Duval County jail after police said he robbed Dollar General, 10171 New Kings Road, Jacksonville. Police were called to the store at about 8:17 a.m. Monday after a man pulled a gun and a knife on a clerk at the store, JSO Sgt. Harvey Baker IV said during a news conference outside of the store Monday morning.
JACKSONVILLE, FL
News4Jax.com

Suspicious people caught on camera in 3 Jacksonville residential areas

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – Three people who appear to have been attempting to commit an act of burglary were recorded on cameras outside homes in different Jacksonville neighborhoods. One tried to enter two townhomes in the downtown Cathedral District. Another was spotted twice outside a home in the East Goodby’s...
JACKSONVILLE, FL
Action News Jax

St. Augustine doctor indicted for distributing prescription pills

ST. AUGUSTINE, Fla. — A St. Augustine doctor has been indicted, charged with 10 counts of distribution of controlled substances and one count of conspiracy to distribute controlled substances. >>> STREAM ACTION NEWS JAX LIVE <<<. Dr. Scott Andrew Hollington, 57, is facing a maximum penalty of 20 years...
SAINT AUGUSTINE, FL
Action News Jax

JSO: Young man fatally shot in Moncrief area, suspect arrested

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — UPDATE: The Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office has concluded the murder investigation resulting in the arrest of the suspect responsible. JSO states that following a detailed investigation, evaluation of available evidence, and the vetting of information that came in from the local community, detectives were able to identify a suspect in this case which quickly led to the arrest of the suspect.
JACKSONVILLE, FL
WCJB

Man arrested for selling drugs in Palatka

PALATKA, Fla. (WCJB) - A man is behind bars after a drug task force team found him selling drugs in Palatka. Putnam County Sheriffs officers along with members of a tri-county drug task force arrested Joseph Thomas Boone Junior yesterday. Boone was caught selling narcotics from his residence. Officers found...
PALATKA, FL
Action News Jax

Heavy fog in Duval causes bad traffic crash in Baldwin

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Action News Jax First Alert Weather Team has been tracking fog all morning long. That fog is what the Jacksonville Fire and Rescue Department said led to a bad traffic crash earlier today in Baldwin. JFRD said it had multiple crews on the scene for hours.
BALDWIN, FL

