There will be no clash of styles when the Seahawks and the Giants face off Sunday at Lumen Field at 1:25 p.m. Instead, this is a battle of two teams thriving lately thanks to running games among the best in the NFL. The Giants are second overall in the NFL in rushing yards per game at 173.4, one of the biggest factors in New York’s surprising 6-1 start, while the Seahawks have averaged 169.6 in going 3-2 in their last five games, ranking fourth in the league in that span.

SEATTLE, WA ・ 2 DAYS AGO