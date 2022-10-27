Read full article on original website
Seahawks looking to prove they’re no fluke as they host another surprise team in the 6-1 Giants
RENTON — Consider Lumen Field to also be a proving ground Sunday afternoon when the Seahawks host the New York Giants. Each team ranks as one of the surprises of the first half of the NFL season with a chance Sunday to only further validate what they have done so far.
What to watch for when Seahawks host Giants in Week 8 — plus Bob Condotta’s prediction
There will be no clash of styles when the Seahawks and the Giants face off Sunday at Lumen Field at 1:25 p.m. Instead, this is a battle of two teams thriving lately thanks to running games among the best in the NFL. The Giants are second overall in the NFL in rushing yards per game at 173.4, one of the biggest factors in New York’s surprising 6-1 start, while the Seahawks have averaged 169.6 in going 3-2 in their last five games, ranking fourth in the league in that span.
Three things we learned from Seahawks’ convincing victory over Giants
The Seahawks are the answer to one of the most intriguing questions of the midpoint of the 2022 NFL season: Which upstart team is a legitimate playoff contender?. It’s not the New York Giants. Not on this particular Sunday, anyway. The Seahawks, at 5-3, remain atop the NFC West...
Seahawks vs. Giants: Seattle Times sports staff makes Week 8 picks
Bob Condotta (5-2) Seahawks 27, Giants 24: It may be time to accept that the Seahawks are a good team. The Giants are, too, but their propensity for winning close games may run out going up against another hot team on the road. Adam Jude (3-4) Giants 30, Seahawks 27:...
NFL ref calls penalty on ‘Seattle Mariners’ during Seahawks game
If you weren't paying attention during the Seahawks-Giants game on Sunday, you missed a fun goof by referee Jerome Boger in the fourth quarter. After a nice 14-yard scramble by Geno Smith to pick up a first down, a sideline-interference penalty was called on the coaching staff of the Seattle Seahawks. Or it should've been.
Tyler Lockett reels in redemption TD as Seahawks beat Giants 27-13
Redemption couldn’t have come much quicker — or likely sweeter — for Tyler Lockett. Mired in maybe the most mistake-prone game of his storied Seahawks career, Seattle’s longest-tenured player made the biggest play of the game when it mattered most, hauling in a 33-yard TD pass from Geno Smith in the fourth quarter for the go-ahead score to lead the Seahawks to a 27-13 win over the New York Giants.
Ravens kicker Justin Tucker makes high-knees joke at Russell Wilson’s expense
The hits keep coming for Russell Wilson. The former Seahawks quarterback and current Bronco was, once again, the butt of jokes across the NFL and social media after sharing that he did high knees and calisthenics throughout his team's long flight from Denver to London this week. Because of course...
DK Metcalf and Tyler Lockett both gameday decisions vs. Giants. Here’s the latest on their injuries.
RENTON — The good news for the Seahawks on the receiver injury front Friday?. DK Metcalf was listed as questionable for Sunday’s game against the New York Giants after being a limited participant in practice and doing more than coach Pete Carroll had thought he might with the star receiver nursing a knee injury suffered last Sunday against the Chargers.
Seahawks rookie cornerback Coby Bryant ‘extensively better’ as role expands
RENTON — During his two tenures with the Seahawks, cornerback Byron Maxwell became known for his ability to force fumbles that he earned comparisons with Charles “Peanut" Tillman, whose 44 forced fumbles in his career are the most for any defensive back in NFL history since accurate stats began being kept in 1999.
Seahawks elevate Bruce Irvin, activate Travis Homer to play against Giants
Bruce Irvin will get to play for the Seahawks for a second straight week after being elevated from the practice squad Saturday for Sunday’s game against the New York Giants at Lumen Field. That was one of three roster moves the Seahawks made Saturday. They also activated running back...
Seahawks proved they are for real vs. Giants. Now, let’s see how far they can go
SEATTLE — “It’s happening,” Pete Carroll said at one point in his ebullient postgame news conference on Sunday. Indeed, it is. And what’s happening with the Seattle Seahawks — which is simply the best story in the NFL this season — is making the subtle transition from wonderment over their unfolding emergence, to questions about how long it’s going to last, to a growing realization that it’s not an illusion or a house of cards.
