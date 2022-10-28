ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Norman, OK

Raleigh News & Observer

Philadelphia: Welcome Home, Chas McCormick. We Hope You Lose.

When Astros center fielder Chas McCormick takes the field in Philadelphia on Monday for Game 3 of the World Series, he will gaze up into the stands. He will see dozens of people who love him and want the best for him. Most of them will be rooting against him.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
Raleigh News & Observer

Eagles Turn the Page Quickly to Thursday Night Date with Texans

PHILADELPHIA - The Eagles are up when it comes to "Thursday Night Football." Philadelphia's short week is on the road as well and it's not exactly a simple bus trip up or down I-95 either. It's a 1,500-mile trip to South Texas and a homecoming for star quarterback Jalen Hurts,...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
Raleigh News & Observer

Kenny Pickett Calls for Steelers Teammates to Study More

The Pittsburgh Steelers committed nine penalties in a blowout loss to the Philadelphia Eagles and six came on offense. They were drive-killing errors that came from up and down the Steelers' lineup and they frustrated quarterback Kenny Pickett. Pickett said Steelers were not well prepared. They were confused about their...
PITTSBURGH, PA
Raleigh News & Observer

Steelers RB Najee Harris Going Through Something He’s Never Faced Before

Pittsburgh Steelers running back Najee Harris is having the worst season of his football career, and facing a losing season for the first time as well. It hasn't been a fun season for Harris, who averaged 3.3 yards per carry and 47 yards per game heading into Week 8 against the Philadelphia Eagles. He ended the first half of the game rushing four times for 0 yards - continuing what's been the roughest patch he's ever faced.
PITTSBURGH, PA
Raleigh News & Observer

Are Vols’ Fans Afraid of Anything Right Now Before Georgia

Tennessee and Arkansas were thought to be relative equals backs in August. However, now that it's Halloween, it appears nothing can scare Volunteers fans. The crew over at SEC Shorts brings back the laughs by trying to figure out if anything can strike fear in Vol Nation. Copyright ABG-SI LLC....
KNOXVILLE, TN
Raleigh News & Observer

XFL Unveils Eight Cities, Teams for 2023 Season

View the original article to see embedded media. Hopefully, the third time’s the charm for the XFL. The newest edition of the spring football league formally announced cities, team names and logos for its new season Monday. The XFL failed to live past its first season in 2001 and...
TEXAS STATE
Raleigh News & Observer

Bears by the Numbers: Time for Young Edges Has Arrived

Bears coach Matt Eberflus had a few parting words with Robert Quinn after news of the trade filtered out this week. "The relationship that him and I built during the time he was here was outstanding," Eberflus said. "His leadership was great. His work ethic was unbelievable on the field. And he certainly did a lot of great things for the Bears when he was here, so I just want to thank him for that."
CHICAGO, IL
Raleigh News & Observer

A.J. Brown’s 3 TD Catches Help Eagles Grab Halftime Lead Over Steelers

PHILADELPHIA – A.J. Brown was simply unguardable in an electric first half by the Eagles receiver. The Eagles receiver scored three touchdowns, all from a distance, against the Pittsburgh Steelers on Sunday afternoon at Lincoln Financial Field. Brown's TD receptions came from 39 yards, 27, then 29 as Philly...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
Raleigh News & Observer

2023 NFL Mock Draft: Quarterback, Quarterback, Quarterback

As we approach November, this Monday's 2023 NFL mock draft takes stock of how the college football season has gone thus far. Some prospects have played as well as expected, while others have exceeded expectations or underperformed. This mock draft was mostly put together before this last week in college...
IOWA STATE
Raleigh News & Observer

Check out what Tre Jones is doing for Spurs

Second-round draft picks begin their careers with no guaranteed NBA future, much less a full-time role in a starting lineup for a team with a winning record a few years later. But as it stands, former two-year Duke basketball floor general Tre Jones, who went No. 41 overall at the 2020 NBA Draft, is doing precisely that.
SAN ANTONIO, TX
Raleigh News & Observer

Tom Brady expected at Super Bowl LVII one way or another

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers entered the 2022 season with hopes to push for another championship. Through eight weeks, the lights are beginning to dim as the Buccaneers have dropped three straight games, including four of their last six contests. The franchise slipped out of the top spot in the NFC South with Atlanta's win over Carolina on Sunday afternoon.
TAMPA, FL
Raleigh News & Observer

Cowboys Trade Fit for 1st-Round Pick amid Broncos’ Bradley Chubb Rumors?

The Dallas Cowboys are being connected by the media to star Denver Broncos pass-rusher Bradley Chubb, but where before we pondered the question of whether the Cowboys need to "rent'' a pass-rusher via trade while sacrificing a package featuring third- and fourth-round picks in the 2023 NFL Draft ... The...
DENVER, CO
Raleigh News & Observer

Ten Takeaways: Falcons Are In First; Trade Deadline Could Be Quiet

I don’t know how far Atlanta’s going this year, but I think it’s safe to say the Falcons are on the way up.And to me, Marcus Mariota’s the perfect example of it—a guy the NFL had mostly given up on, and now the quarterback of a division leader.
ATLANTA, GA
Raleigh News & Observer

Raiders’ Mark Davis Says McDaniels Will Be Coach for ‘Years to Come’

View the original article to see embedded media. After the Raiders acquired Davante Adams during the offseason, the team set its sights on a playoff run. But things haven’t shaken out that way. Las Vegas is 2–5 and sits at the bottom of the AFC West heading into Week 9, leading rumors to swirl about whether new coach Josh McDaniels will be retained through the end of the season.
LAS VEGAS, NV
Raleigh News & Observer

Kenny Pickett Says Steelers Are ‘Insane’ to Not Make Changes

The Pittsburgh Steelers continued their struggles on both sides of the football, but in back-to-back weeks, the team failed to score more than 14 points. Now, heading into the bye week, quarterback Kenny Pickett says something needs to change. "Something's got to change, right? It's insane to do the same...

