Oklahoma City billionaire is giving away his companyAsh JurbergOklahoma City, OK
Wedding Ring Lost at Texas State Fair Found and Finally ReturnedLarry LeaseTexas State
Flaming Lips Frontman Wayne Coyne Made Space Bubbles Cool in 2004 And Used Space Bubbles in 2021 So The Show Could Go OnAimée GramblinOklahoma City, OK
Apple Store in Oklahoma City Becomes Second to UnionizeEntrepreneur's JournalOklahoma City, OK
Red River Showdown: Texas Decimates OklahomaLarry LeaseAustin, TX
Raleigh News & Observer
Philadelphia: Welcome Home, Chas McCormick. We Hope You Lose.
When Astros center fielder Chas McCormick takes the field in Philadelphia on Monday for Game 3 of the World Series, he will gaze up into the stands. He will see dozens of people who love him and want the best for him. Most of them will be rooting against him.
Raleigh News & Observer
Eagles Turn the Page Quickly to Thursday Night Date with Texans
PHILADELPHIA - The Eagles are up when it comes to "Thursday Night Football." Philadelphia's short week is on the road as well and it's not exactly a simple bus trip up or down I-95 either. It's a 1,500-mile trip to South Texas and a homecoming for star quarterback Jalen Hurts,...
Raleigh News & Observer
Kenny Pickett Calls for Steelers Teammates to Study More
The Pittsburgh Steelers committed nine penalties in a blowout loss to the Philadelphia Eagles and six came on offense. They were drive-killing errors that came from up and down the Steelers' lineup and they frustrated quarterback Kenny Pickett. Pickett said Steelers were not well prepared. They were confused about their...
Raleigh News & Observer
Steelers RB Najee Harris Going Through Something He’s Never Faced Before
Pittsburgh Steelers running back Najee Harris is having the worst season of his football career, and facing a losing season for the first time as well. It hasn't been a fun season for Harris, who averaged 3.3 yards per carry and 47 yards per game heading into Week 8 against the Philadelphia Eagles. He ended the first half of the game rushing four times for 0 yards - continuing what's been the roughest patch he's ever faced.
Raleigh News & Observer
NFL Films to feature story of Charlotte coach who moved in his QB and won a state title
Seven years ago, Sam Greiner met Braheam Murphy and two lives were changed. Greiner, the football coach, eventually gained a son. Murphy, who was basically homeless, gained a home, a sense of belonging. Together, they did something magical. Greiner coached Harding to the 2017 N.C. 4A state championship. Murphy was...
Raleigh News & Observer
Are Vols’ Fans Afraid of Anything Right Now Before Georgia
Tennessee and Arkansas were thought to be relative equals backs in August. However, now that it's Halloween, it appears nothing can scare Volunteers fans. The crew over at SEC Shorts brings back the laughs by trying to figure out if anything can strike fear in Vol Nation. Copyright ABG-SI LLC....
Raleigh News & Observer
XFL Unveils Eight Cities, Teams for 2023 Season
View the original article to see embedded media. Hopefully, the third time’s the charm for the XFL. The newest edition of the spring football league formally announced cities, team names and logos for its new season Monday. The XFL failed to live past its first season in 2001 and...
Raleigh News & Observer
Bears by the Numbers: Time for Young Edges Has Arrived
Bears coach Matt Eberflus had a few parting words with Robert Quinn after news of the trade filtered out this week. "The relationship that him and I built during the time he was here was outstanding," Eberflus said. "His leadership was great. His work ethic was unbelievable on the field. And he certainly did a lot of great things for the Bears when he was here, so I just want to thank him for that."
Raleigh News & Observer
A.J. Brown’s 3 TD Catches Help Eagles Grab Halftime Lead Over Steelers
PHILADELPHIA – A.J. Brown was simply unguardable in an electric first half by the Eagles receiver. The Eagles receiver scored three touchdowns, all from a distance, against the Pittsburgh Steelers on Sunday afternoon at Lincoln Financial Field. Brown's TD receptions came from 39 yards, 27, then 29 as Philly...
Raleigh News & Observer
2023 NFL Mock Draft: Quarterback, Quarterback, Quarterback
As we approach November, this Monday's 2023 NFL mock draft takes stock of how the college football season has gone thus far. Some prospects have played as well as expected, while others have exceeded expectations or underperformed. This mock draft was mostly put together before this last week in college...
Raleigh News & Observer
Check out what Tre Jones is doing for Spurs
Second-round draft picks begin their careers with no guaranteed NBA future, much less a full-time role in a starting lineup for a team with a winning record a few years later. But as it stands, former two-year Duke basketball floor general Tre Jones, who went No. 41 overall at the 2020 NBA Draft, is doing precisely that.
Raleigh News & Observer
Panthers kicker, QB get vote of confidence from coach as team moves on toward Bengals
Panthers coach Steve Wilks is moving on from the controversial unsportsmanlike conduct penalty that receiver DJ Moore was flagged for in the fourth quarter of Sunday’s 37-34 overtime loss in Atlanta. “One thing that I’m not going to do and we’re not going to do here is try to...
Raleigh News & Observer
Christian Rodriguez wants Garrett Armfield or Mana Martinez after Joshua Weems finish
LAS VEGAS – Christian Rodriguez beat Joshua Weems with a first-round submission Saturday to open up the preliminary card at UFC Fight Night 213 in Las Vegas. Take a look inside the fight with Rodriguez, who picked up the first win of his UFC career. Christian Rodriguez vs. Joshua...
Raleigh News & Observer
Tom Brady expected at Super Bowl LVII one way or another
The Tampa Bay Buccaneers entered the 2022 season with hopes to push for another championship. Through eight weeks, the lights are beginning to dim as the Buccaneers have dropped three straight games, including four of their last six contests. The franchise slipped out of the top spot in the NFC South with Atlanta's win over Carolina on Sunday afternoon.
Raleigh News & Observer
Cowboys Trade Fit for 1st-Round Pick amid Broncos’ Bradley Chubb Rumors?
The Dallas Cowboys are being connected by the media to star Denver Broncos pass-rusher Bradley Chubb, but where before we pondered the question of whether the Cowboys need to "rent'' a pass-rusher via trade while sacrificing a package featuring third- and fourth-round picks in the 2023 NFL Draft ... The...
Raleigh News & Observer
Ten Takeaways: Falcons Are In First; Trade Deadline Could Be Quiet
I don’t know how far Atlanta’s going this year, but I think it’s safe to say the Falcons are on the way up.And to me, Marcus Mariota’s the perfect example of it—a guy the NFL had mostly given up on, and now the quarterback of a division leader.
Raleigh News & Observer
Raiders’ Mark Davis Says McDaniels Will Be Coach for ‘Years to Come’
View the original article to see embedded media. After the Raiders acquired Davante Adams during the offseason, the team set its sights on a playoff run. But things haven’t shaken out that way. Las Vegas is 2–5 and sits at the bottom of the AFC West heading into Week 9, leading rumors to swirl about whether new coach Josh McDaniels will be retained through the end of the season.
Raleigh News & Observer
Kenny Pickett Says Steelers Are ‘Insane’ to Not Make Changes
The Pittsburgh Steelers continued their struggles on both sides of the football, but in back-to-back weeks, the team failed to score more than 14 points. Now, heading into the bye week, quarterback Kenny Pickett says something needs to change. "Something's got to change, right? It's insane to do the same...
Raleigh News & Observer
Commanders Clean-Up: Coach Ron Rivera Not Happy About Recurring Defensive Problem
The Washington Commanders came away with a 17-16 win over the Indianapolis Colts this weekend. If you watch the game or look at the stat box, you'll likely come away with the impression the Commanders' defense did everything possible to secure the win. And there were certainly some positives, as...
Raleigh News & Observer
Misses to remember: Panthers kicker Eddy Piñeiro puts Falcons overtime loss on himself
An emotional Eddy Piñeiro sat on a chair at his locker with his back facing the rest of the room. The Carolina Panthers kicker, who had just missed two crucial kicks in Sunday’s wild 37-34 overtime loss to the Atlanta Falcons, was being consoled by veteran punter Johnny Hekker, who sat inside a locker to the left of Piñeiro.
