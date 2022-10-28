Read full article on original website
veronews.com
Annual Vero Beach Christmas Parade hosted by Sunrise Rotary Vero Beach
On December 3rd from 6-7pm the annual Vero Beach Christmas Parade will once again grace the streets of Cardinal and Ocean Drive. Close to 80 businesses, clubs, schools, nonprofits, individuals will delight the nearly 10,000 expected visitors…Come early, do some shopping, eat locally and bring your lawn chairs to watch the hour-long parade hosted by Sunrise Rotary Vero Beach. The Sunrise Rotary Chuck Wagon will be loaded with Honorary Elves who participated in “Find Santa” in three community business sponsors. A “Christmas Can Castle Challenge” will be held November 15th 6:00pm at the Indian River Mall in the food court, spectators are welcome. Teams will be judged on the amount of cans collected, design and creativity and teamwork. These cans will then be taken to a local Food Pantry. All events this year will be recorded on Facebook Live for all to see.
WPBF News 25
'Don't be a clown': Port St. Lucie police to spend Halloween patrolling city's busiest intersections
PORT ST. LUCIE, Fla. — Port St. Lucie police are spending this Halloween patrolling the city's busiest intersections. They had a special guest with them Monday morning to get the point across. The police department had a spooky clown with a sign telling everyone, "Don't be a clown, stop on red."
Treasure Coast content creators and influencers have a new place to unleash their creativity
Colab - coworking space for content creators, podcasters, small business ownersChristina Klingler. Working from home was a trend that started long before the pandemic but increased dramatically since the spring of 2020 when the coronavirus changed our lives forever. According to the SBA, startups grew by 24% during the pandemic and prior to that the growth rate was 20% in 2019.
nashvillegab.com
Jake Owen’s annual Flamingo Jam is back
Renowned multi-platinum country hitmaker Jake Owen is heading back home with a star-studded lineup for his annual benefit concert The Flamingo Jam, part of a weekend packed full of events raising funds for The Jake Owen Foundation. Joining him for the foundation’s fundraiser are Alabama frontman Randy Owen, Tracy Lawrence, and current tour mate Travis Denning, taking the stage at Corporate Air in Vero Beach on Saturday, Dec. 3.
veronews.com
Two votes – one YES, one NO – to shape Vero’s future
This is our moment in time. This is our opportunity to leave Vero Beach better than we found it, and present future generations with a gift that will improve their quality of life for decades. This is our chance to enhance our already-special community by transforming 33 lagoon-side acres –...
sebastiandaily.com
3 women steal nearly $3,000 in merchandise from Sebastian Walmart
Three women walked out of Walmart with three shopping carts of merchandise without paying in Sebastian, Florida. The police said their vehicle was “filled to the roof” with miscellaneous items in their original store packaging. The three suspects were identified as Cherrie Denice Robinson, 51, of Florida City;...
travellens.co
15 Best Things to Do in Sebastian, FL
Discover the beauty of nature and the rich history of Sebastian, a city in Indian River County, Florida. Sebastian is between Vero Beach and Melbourne on the Indian River Lagoon. The lagoon is one of the most diverse estuaries in North America. In addition to its natural charm, Sebastian is...
Humane Society of the Treasure Coast Goes Flat Out
Flat Out Adoptable will feature life-size cardboard cutouts of adoptable animals to supporters, who will promote the pet by displaying them. The post Humane Society of the Treasure Coast Goes Flat Out appeared first on Stuart Magazine.
macaronikid.com
5 Things to Do This Week in Vero Beach, FL
Every Thursday, Macaroni KID Vero Beach shares five things to do with your kids in Vero Beach and Sebastian, FL over the coming week. We always recommend confirming details before attending events. Here are Macaroni KID Vero Beach's picks for the five things to do in Indian River County with...
allthingstreasurecoast.com
Big Brothers Big Sisters of Indian River County, Chocolate, Champagne and Chefs
Big Brothers Big Sisters of Indian River's recent Chocolate, Champagne, and Chefs event drew a sold-out crowd to the luxurious Quail Valley River Club in Vero Beach. Was it the promise of a delicious plated dinner, the flowing champagne, or the heavenly, decadent chocolate desserts carefully prepared by celebrated local chefs that brought them? They may have heard about the exciting live auction featuring several high-end prizes.
brevardtimes.com
Brevard County Mugshots October 28, 2022
Brevard County Jail arrest mugshots for Melbourne, Palm Bay, Cocoa, Cocoa Beach, Merritt Island, Titusville, and surrounding communities. All suspects are presumed innocent until proven guilty in a court of law. Ivan Alexander Arboleda. Date of Birth 05/31/1978. Address Palm Bay, Florida. Resist Officer WO Viol. Jenelle April Blaylock. Date...
police1.com
‘10 best looking deputies you will ever see’: These new cops in Florida aren’t human
BREVARD COUNTY, Fla. — Congratulations are in order over at the Brevard County Sheriff’s Office. The agency welcomed 10 new deputies on Tuesday night in Titusville, Florida. But not the human kind. K-9 deputy Daisy Mae gave birth to 10 mini bloodhounds, six males and four females, the...
brevardtimes.com
Port Canaveral Charter Captain Batters Taxi Driver, Rams HOA Gate With Truck
CAPE CANAVERAL, Florida – Zachary Taylor Shedd, a Port Canaveral charter boat captain for Fired Up Fishing Charters, plead guilty to battering a 67-year-old taxi cab driver in Cape Canaveral, Florida. According to the arrest affidavit, a taxi driver with his passenger was attempting to enter the security gate...
cw34.com
Brightline closes railroad crossing in Vero Beach for construction
VERO BEACH, Fla. (CBS12) — As the Brightline continues its construction through Indian River County, the company announced more upcoming closures. The Vero Beach Police Department said there will be closings at 32nd Street and Aviation Boulevard for approximately 21 days. The railroad crossings will close starting Saturday, Oct. 29 at 7 a.m. until 7 p.m. on Friday, Nov. 18.
Florida Woman Finds A $1,000,000 Winner At BP Food Store
Today, the Florida Lottery announced that Wendy Banuelos, 48, of Port St. Lucie, claimed a $1 million prize from the 500X THE CASH Scratch-Off game at Lottery Headquarters in Tallahassee. She chose to receive her winnings as a one-time, lump-sum payment of $820,000.00. Banuelos purchased
cw34.com
Rainbow-colored fentanyl reaches Treasure Coast
MARTIN COUNTY/Fla. (CBS12) — Earlier this week, we took a look at the fentanyl epidemic on the Treasure Coast but now, there’s a new twist to the tale. Colored fentanyl, also known by the moniker 'rainbow fentanyl,' has also made its way to the area. This week, deputies...
WPBF News 25
Treasure Coast Food Bank boxes 15K holiday meals for families
FORT PIERCE, Fla. — The Treasure Coast Food Bank held its eighth annual 'Pack the House" event at their warehouse to box 15,000 holiday meals for families in need. "It’s a great day for us to have the community and all of our volunteers come out to support our efforts for the holidays," said Krista Garofalo, chief strategy officer of the Treasure Coast Food Bank.
Martin County invests $4.6M in new golf facility
Martin County has invested $4.6 million into Sailfish Sands Golf Course in Stuart which includes a new two-story hitting bay that just opened last week.
Indian River Co. voters asked to preserve environmentally-sensitive land
Voters in Indian River County have said "yes" twice before when it comes to land preservation. Now, supporters are hoping the third time is also the charm.
hometownnewstc.com
Breeze Airways to fly from Vero Beach
VERO BEACH - As Vero Beach travelers were trying to figure out what was going on with Elite Airways, which has canceled all flights in recent months, the Vero Beach Regional Airport announced that it has signed a deal with Breeze Airways. “We are so excited to welcome Breeze Airways...
