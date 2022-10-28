ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Las Vegas, NV

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
8newsnow.com

Powerball Jackpot grows to $1B

A closer look at the lines out at the Lotto Store in Primm. Brazyl Ward: Hit and run survivor speaks out 9 years …. Brazyl Ward speaks to 8 News Now years after surviving a hit and run while trick or treating. FedEx plane diverted to Harry Reid Airport for...
LAS VEGAS, NV
8newsnow.com

Las Vegas couple gets creative with women’s safety device

LAS VEGAS (KLAS)– A Las Vegas couple have launched a device to help women feel a sense of security when they are out and about. In a city where the nightlife never ends, and there’s a constant influx of tourists visiting, the risk of danger is always present, prompting one couple to get creative with safety.
LAS VEGAS, NV
8newsnow.com

Mary Jane's Forecast: Sunday, Oct. 29 at 6:17 p.m.

Mary Jane’s Forecast: Sunday, Oct. 29 at 6:17 p.m. Mary Jane's Forecast: Sunday, Oct. 29 at 6:17 p.m. Brazyl Ward: Hit and run survivor speaks out 9 years …. Brazyl Ward speaks to 8 News Now years after surviving a hit and run while trick or treating. FedEx plane...
LAS VEGAS, NV
8newsnow.com

Suspect in Las Vegas killing found dead, police say

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — The suspect in a Las Vegas shooting was found dead, according to police. On Oct. 21, detectives from the Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department found Cameron Mendiola, 21, dead from what they describe as an “apparent self-inflicted gunshot wound.” He was pronounced dead at the scene, authorities say.
LAS VEGAS, NV
8newsnow.com

Welfare check leads to discovery of body in north Las Vegas valley

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Las Vegas police are investigating the discovery of a body that was found by a property maintenance worker who was conducting a welfare check. On Friday just after 12:20 p.m., police responded to a report of a dead body in the 1100 block of Blankenship Avenue near North MLK Boulevard and West Carey Avenue.
LAS VEGAS, NV
8newsnow.com

2-car collision leaves man, 74, dead in southwest Las Vegas valley

LAS VEGAS (KLAS)– The 74-year-old man who was killed in a southwest Las Vegas valley crash has been identified as Gary Wayne Garrison by the Clark County coroner. On Saturday around 1:37 p.m., police responded to a fatal crash at the intersection of South Rainbow Boulevard and West Windmill Lane.
LAS VEGAS, NV
8newsnow.com

Las Vegas police search for missing endangered woman

LAS VEGAS (KLAS)– Las Vegas Metro police are searching for a missing endangered woman who may be in severe emotional distress. Ann Srun was last seen on Sunday. Police did not say where she was last seen. Police describe Srun as a four foot 10-inch tall woman with brown...
LAS VEGAS, NV
8newsnow.com

Early voting in Clark County running smoothly

LAS VEGAS (KLAS)– Clark County is in its second week of early voting, with roughly 98,000 people showing up to the polls to vote. Early voting, thus far, has been a smooth and enjoyable process, with some voting sites offering food trucks and music. Joe Gloria with the Registrar...
CLARK COUNTY, NV

Comments / 0

Community Policy