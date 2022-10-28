Read full article on original website
Pop Star Adele Plans Break From Music SoonNews Breaking LIVE
Tupac Shakur: The Mysterious Death of a Hip-Hop LegendLord GaneshLas Vegas, NV
New Orleans Saints Dennis Allen gets revenge with a 24-0 shutout of the Raiders; Kamara breaks out with 3 TouchdownsJames PatrickNew Orleans, LA
Las Vegas: Detective accused of Domestic Violence Grabbed Neck of his Girlfriend and Kicked in DoorShameel ShamsLas Vegas, NV
Boy Found in a Vegas-Themed Suitcase in April Has Been Identified - Mother Wanted on Charges of MurderA.W. NavesAtlanta, GA
Powerball Jackpot grows to $1B
A closer look at the lines out at the Lotto Store in Primm. Brazyl Ward: Hit and run survivor speaks out 9 years …. Brazyl Ward speaks to 8 News Now years after surviving a hit and run while trick or treating. FedEx plane diverted to Harry Reid Airport for...
Las Vegas couple gets creative with women’s safety device
LAS VEGAS (KLAS)– A Las Vegas couple have launched a device to help women feel a sense of security when they are out and about. In a city where the nightlife never ends, and there’s a constant influx of tourists visiting, the risk of danger is always present, prompting one couple to get creative with safety.
Inflation causes travel concerns for families attending Las Vegas Mayor’s Cup soccer tournament
LAS VEGAS (KLAS)– The Las Vegas Mayor’s Cup soccer tournament saw families from all over traveling for the competition, however, with rising costs due to inflation, many families struggled merely to make the trip. Christina Chavez-johnson was visiting Las Vegas from California to attend her children’s soccer match...
Mary Jane's Forecast: Sunday, Oct. 29 at 6:17 p.m.
Mary Jane’s Forecast: Sunday, Oct. 29 at 6:17 p.m. Mary Jane's Forecast: Sunday, Oct. 29 at 6:17 p.m. Brazyl Ward: Hit and run survivor speaks out 9 years …. Brazyl Ward speaks to 8 News Now years after surviving a hit and run while trick or treating. FedEx plane...
What’s Driving You Crazy? – Big changes coming to Charleston at the 95/515
LAS VEGAS ( KLAS ) – Big update on Charleston at the 95/515!. As one of my broadcasting heroes, Paul Harvey, used to say: ”Stand by for news!”. We lost Paul Harvey in 2009, so there’s no way he would’ve known about the freeway system in Las Vegas.
Suspect in Las Vegas killing found dead, police say
LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — The suspect in a Las Vegas shooting was found dead, according to police. On Oct. 21, detectives from the Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department found Cameron Mendiola, 21, dead from what they describe as an “apparent self-inflicted gunshot wound.” He was pronounced dead at the scene, authorities say.
Welfare check leads to discovery of body in north Las Vegas valley
LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Las Vegas police are investigating the discovery of a body that was found by a property maintenance worker who was conducting a welfare check. On Friday just after 12:20 p.m., police responded to a report of a dead body in the 1100 block of Blankenship Avenue near North MLK Boulevard and West Carey Avenue.
2-car collision leaves man, 74, dead in southwest Las Vegas valley
LAS VEGAS (KLAS)– The 74-year-old man who was killed in a southwest Las Vegas valley crash has been identified as Gary Wayne Garrison by the Clark County coroner. On Saturday around 1:37 p.m., police responded to a fatal crash at the intersection of South Rainbow Boulevard and West Windmill Lane.
Las Vegas police search for missing endangered woman
LAS VEGAS (KLAS)– Las Vegas Metro police are searching for a missing endangered woman who may be in severe emotional distress. Ann Srun was last seen on Sunday. Police did not say where she was last seen. Police describe Srun as a four foot 10-inch tall woman with brown...
9 years later: A young girl who was hit by a car on Halloween shares how she turned a tragedy into a purpose
LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — A story 8 News Now has been following since 2013, a young local girl named Brazyl Ward was hit by a car on Halloween night. Now 15 years old, she and her family share how they turned a tragedy into a purpose. In 2013 at...
Early voting in Clark County running smoothly
LAS VEGAS (KLAS)– Clark County is in its second week of early voting, with roughly 98,000 people showing up to the polls to vote. Early voting, thus far, has been a smooth and enjoyable process, with some voting sites offering food trucks and music. Joe Gloria with the Registrar...
