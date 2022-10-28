Read full article on original website
Related
wdhn.com
Elba Chamber of Commerce Executive Director receives state recognition
ELBA, Ala. (WDHN)—Elba’s Chamber of Commerce Director has received statewide recognition for her work in promoting. a “positive” business environment for the county seat of Coffee County. In Tuscaloosa recently, Sandy Bynum-Williams received the Alabama-accredited Chamber Executive. Distinction award. The Chamber of Commerce Association of Alabama...
wdhn.com
Dothan hosts Southern Fall on Foster
DOTHAN, Ala. (WDHN)— Yesterday afternoon, Downtown Dothan hosted Southern Fall on Foster. The event featured inflatables, games, face painting for kids, and costume contests for kids and even pets. The porter park section featured a makers market, where vendors set up stalls and sold hand-crafted goods. With nearly 20...
wtvy.com
Must Dothan rehire woman at center of feeding scandal? Judge’s decision is coming
DOTHAN, Ala. (WTVY) - A judge could decide by early next year whether the city of Dothan must rehire a woman who is at the center of its beleaguered after-school child nutrition program. Stephanie Wingfield, a 23-year employee, either falsified paperwork or has been made a scapegoat by her bosses,...
Andalusia Star News
Local businesses named finalists for Alabama Business of Year
Andalusia’s Town and Country Boutique and Taylor Linen Services have each been named finalists in the Alabama Small Business of the Year Awards. Finalists were selected from nominations made by local Alabama chambers of commerce. Alabama chambers had the opportunity to nominate one member small business for each award category. Awards will be presented in the following categories: emerging business (in business fewer than 5 years), small business 1-10 employees, small business 11-50 employees, or small business 51-100 employees.
thisisalabama.org
Everything you need to know about The National Peanut Festival
As autumn settles in across Alabama, so does the harvest, and farmers across the Wiregrass have been hard at work gathering up the region’s signature crop. In Dothan, that means heaps of peanuts are coming in, and visitors from near and far are welcome to come celebrate with the community. The National Peanut Festival returns from November 4 through 13, and legume lovers should plan to visit Dothan to enjoy the festivities.
wdhn.com
Dothan Library hosts ‘Best Short Story’ contest
DOTHAN, Ala (WDHN)— Calling all writers in the area! Do you have a talent for crafting words? If you do, the DHCL has the ‘write’ contest for you!. The Dothan Houston County Library is hosting the ‘Best Short Story’ writing contest through the month of November, which is National Novel Writing Month.
wtvy.com
Could fired child feeding supervisor get her job back?
On a cool spring night in 2019, Dothan police arrived at a simple yet well-maintained home in response to a 911 call. ALSDE hires recruiters to address teacher shortage. An ongoing challenge across the nation and here in Alabama is teacher shortages, specifically in our more rural areas. Live in...
wtvy.com
Three Habitat houses hope to be finished for the holidays
DOTHAN, Ala. (WTVY) - The Wiregrass Habitat for Humanity is working on three big projects to help families in the community. Two of these are home renovations in Dothan. The other is building a new house in Ozark. The social club working with Habitat, called Krewe of Kolosee, is completely...
wdhn.com
New business interest in Downtown Geneva
GENEVA, Ala. (WDHN)—Since land is being cleared for a family park and gazebo, Geneva Mayor. David Hayes says there’s a “surge of interest” in opening retail businesses. Just last week, WDHN reported on a new restaurant opening on East Town Street. A planned splash pad at the park, it’s expected to bring in young families from.
wtvy.com
Houston Academy @ Pike County | 2022 Week 10
DOTHAN, Ala. (WTVY) - Catch the highlights of this 2022 Week 10 matchup, as Houston Academy takes on Pike County. Subscribe to our News 4 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every morning. Get instant notifications on top stories from News 4 by downloading our mobile apps.
wtvy.com
Grantham crowned 50th Miss Troy University
TROY, Ala. (WSFA) - Abigail Grantham, a junior studying education, was crowned the 50th Miss Troy University Saturday. Gratham and seven other contestants competed for the crown which includes: a year of college paid, $7,500 in scholarship funds and the chance to compete at Miss Alabama, something Gratham has been hoping for.
wdhn.com
Trick or treating at Wiregrass Rehab and Nursing Home in Geneva
GENEVA, Ala. (WDHN)—It was the “Monster Mash” at the Geneva Wiregrass Rehab and Nursing Home and. the action is still taking place. Many of the employees are dressed in their favorite characters and helped get. the residents in the Halloween mood. Some of the residents remember as...
wtvy.com
Bryan Harsin out at Auburn
Could fired child feeding supervisor get her job back?. A judge could decide by early next year whether the city of Dothan must rehire a woman who is at the center of its beleaguered after-school child nutrition program. Updated: 1 hour ago. A Dothan man charged in the January 6...
wtvy.com
Jakia Pearson makes history winning Miss National Peanut Festival
DOTHAN, Ala. (WTVY) - History was made when this year’s Miss National Peanut Festival was crowned for the 78th year. “I was shocked,” expresses Jakia Pearson, Miss National Peanut Festival. “I dropped to my knees. In the video you just see me drop and I’m like wow, God put me in this position and I’m thankful for it.”
wtvy.com
Faithful worker demands $150,000 after city of Dothan forged his name--repeatedly
DOTHAN, Ala. (WTVY) - A retired city of Dothan employee demands that his old bosses pay him $150,000 because, under their watch, his name was frequently forged. Even though Larry Patrick retired in 2013, his name continued to appear on official documents for eight years without his knowledge. Those documents...
wdhn.com
Family and friends reflect on the life of Ashford peanut company owner
ASHFORD, Ala. (WDHN) — Glenn Pate, the owner of Dixie Peanut Company in Ashford unfortunately took his last breath at his family-owned peanut mill on Tuesday evening. Family and friends say it’s been hard to digest overnight. ‘This is a piece of our heart that is missing and...
wdhn.com
Preparations are underway for 78th National Peanut Festival
DOTHAN, Ala. (WDHN) — There are multiple moving parts at the fairgrounds this week as crews are preparing for the 78th National Peanut Festival. “Local vendors are here setting up theri booths and then we have the high schools here in the premium exhibit building decorating the 30 booths,” Facility Manager David Butterfield said.
wdhn.com
Fire destroys home in Taylor, RSN
TAYLOR, Ala (WDHN)— A large fire has destroyed a home in Taylor. According to Rickey Stokes News, Houston County 911 dispatched first responders to a fully involved house fire in the 7700 block of South Park Avenue. Heavy smoke could be seen from a distance. Due to the home...
wdhn.com
Coffee Co. Sheriff gives Halloween safety tips
COFFEE CO., ALA. (WDHN)—A study by the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration found that children are twice as likely. to die on Halloween than on any other day. That’s why Coffee County Sheriff Dave Sutton” advises trick-or-treaters to travel in groups. with parents and friends, stop only...
wdhn.com
Flowers hospital has increase in Flu-like cases
DOTHAN Ala. (WDHN)— Flowers Hospital has seen an increase of patients this flu season, with things like Covid or R.S.V that can have the same symptoms of flu. This past weekend, in the wake of primary care physician offices closed, the hospital saw a surge of patients in the E.R. that increased wait times due to flu like symptoms.
Comments / 0