Former Buccaneers defender still on the market is telling

Many Buccaneers fans seem to think Ndamukong Suh is the missing x-factor for this team on defense. That would not be the case. The Buccaneers are struggling in nearly every facet of the game. One area in particular that has been surprising is how much Tampa has struggled at defending the run.
Todd Bowles wasting time with obvious Buccaneers decision

The Buccaneers don’t need to let Byron Leftwich coach one more game this season. Todd Bowles needs to fire his offensive coordinator immediately. The Buccaneers need to make moves as soon as possible if they want to save their season. What we have seen from this team so far...
Buccaneers bring back pieces from Super Bowl to help save season

There isn’t a lot the Buccaneers can do to save their season as of now, but bringing back some pieces from the Super Bowl is a good place to start. This is a dark time for the Buccaneers. The losses have been brutal, the coaching staff leaves plenty to be desired, and the players have left a lot of opportunities on the field.
Clippers edge Rockets 95-93 on George's clutch jumpers

LOS ANGELES (AP) — With Kawhi Leonard’s return nowhere in sight, Paul George is putting pressure on himself to carry the Los Angeles Clippers and their high expectations. Despite turnovers down the stretch, George came up with two huge baskets to help the Clippers edge the Houston Rockets 95-93 on Monday night and snap a four-game losing streak. “We’re not playing the heavyweights right now,” George said. “The way we were losing these games, it was embarrassing. We’ve got to start to play better.” The Clippers (3-4) again were without Leonard and John Wall. Leonard missed his fifth game and Wall sat out his second, both because of knee injury management.
FOX casually admits the Astros cheated and still lost Game 1

Houston Astros catcher Martin Maldonado used an illegal bat in Game 1 thanks to St. Louis Cardinals legend Albert Pujols. Technically, he cheated. Were this any other team than the Houston Astros, surely we could gloss over Martin Maldonado’s error in what would eventually become a Phillies Game 1 victory. Yet, the Astros have a history of sketchy activity.
HOUSTON, TX
