LOS ANGELES (AP) — With Kawhi Leonard’s return nowhere in sight, Paul George is putting pressure on himself to carry the Los Angeles Clippers and their high expectations. Despite turnovers down the stretch, George came up with two huge baskets to help the Clippers edge the Houston Rockets 95-93 on Monday night and snap a four-game losing streak. “We’re not playing the heavyweights right now,” George said. “The way we were losing these games, it was embarrassing. We’ve got to start to play better.” The Clippers (3-4) again were without Leonard and John Wall. Leonard missed his fifth game and Wall sat out his second, both because of knee injury management.

LOS ANGELES, CA ・ 53 MINUTES AGO