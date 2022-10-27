Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
Gloucester Township, NJ police: Hotel stake-out leads to arrest of serial burglar
GLOUCESTER TOWNSHIP — A Camden man has been arrested and charged in connection with a string of burglaries in the county. After a chase on foot, authorities apprehended 25-year-old Tyree Taylor and hit him with charges that include the theft of vehicles and the burglary of a home, Gloucester Township police said.
Jurors: Vineland, NJ police didn’t violate rights of man who died
CAMDEN — A federal court jury has decided that Vineland police did not violate the civil rights of a man who died shortly after a physical altercation during his arrest 7 1/2 years ago. After a trial, jurors in federal court in Camden sided with the city Oct. 19...
Second man charged in killing of Atlantic City woman
A Millville man is now charged with murder in the fatal shooting of an Atlantic City woman in August. Quamel Schaffer, 30, is the second man jailed in Malikah McLaughlin’s killing.
Atlantic City man pleads guilty in shooting that wounded teen girl
Tyron Outlaw with attorney Ed Weinstock/BreakingAC. An Atlantic City man admitted Thursday that he wounded a 16-year-old girl in a shooting last year. Tyron Outlaw said he did not know the girl, but gave no reason for shooting the stranger.
Atlantic City man charged in fatal shooting
An Atlantic City man is jailed in the killing of a man last week. Rahmir Bethea, 33, is charged with conspiracy to commit murder in the fatal shooting of Tyrone Ford. Ford, 21, was found dead in Atlantic Avenue just before 2 a.m. Oct. 19. Bethea was arrested the next...
51-year-old Villas, NJ, Woman Busted on Drug Charges
A Villas woman has been charged with a number of drug violations following her arrest by Cape May County authorities. Cape May County Prosecutor Jeffrey H. Sutherland, Chief Kevin Lewis of the Lower Township Police Department, and Chief John Stevenson of the North Wildwood Police Department have announced the arrest of Dawn Corcoran, 51, of Villas.
Wildwood Crest, NJ, Man Sentenced on 3 Separate Indictments
A man from Wildwood Crest will be spending the next few years behind bars in connection to three separate incidents that occurred over the past three years. On Thursday, 20-year-old Christopher DiAntonio was sentenced to five years in state prison. He must serve three and one-half years before becoming eligible for parole.
South Jersey Man Attempted To Hire Inmate To Kill Lead Investigator In His Murder Case: Report
A South Jersey man tried to hire a fellow inmate to kill the lead investigator in his murder case, NJ Advance Media reported. Former Lindenwold resident Kenneth Saal, 33, also wanted to kill another random woman to cast doubt on charges that he murdered a co-worker, the outlet said, citing court documents.
Police officer hospitalized after clearing burning condominium building in Galloway
GALLOWAY TOWNSHIP, NJ – A police officer who was assisting other officers in clearing out a condominium that was on fire was sent to the hospital for smoke inhalation early Saturday morning. Police officers and firefighters arrived at the scene of the fully engulfed building at Le Club Condominiums on Apache Court at around 5:07 am. A call was put out to all regional fire departments and officers entered the dozens of apartments in the large complex to search for occupants floor by floor. “Once several fire departments arrived on scene, they were able to gain control of the large The post Police officer hospitalized after clearing burning condominium building in Galloway appeared first on Shore News Network.
Fire rips through Galloway Township apartment building, officer hospitalized
A fire ripped through an apartment complex in Galloway Township, Atlantic County, early Saturday, forcing residents in 18 affected units to evacuate. A Galloway Township Police Officer was taken to AtlantiCare Mainland Division for smoke inhalation sustained during rescue efforts, according to a release posted on the Galloway Township Police Department’s Facebook page.
18 Families Displaced By South Jersey Apartment Fire
At least 18 families were displaced by an apartment house fire in Galloway, authorities said. The fire broke out at 5:07 a.m. on Saturday, Oct. 29 at Apache Court, Galloway police said. Upon arrival, police officers observed a fully engulfed building containing dozens of apartments. All surrounding fire departments were...
Philadelphia, PA, Man Pleads Guilty to Distribution of Cocaine, Eluding Police at 124 MPH on Atlantic City Expressway
A man from Philadelphia has pleaded guilty to charges of eluding stemming from when he fled from police on the Atlantic City Expressway in 2018 at speeds that reached 124 MPH and cocaine distribution the year prior. 30-year-old Tyree Bey entered a guilty plea Wednesday to second-degree eluding in exchange...
Firefighters Rescue 3 Jersey Shore Boaters Off Corson's Inlet State Park
Three boaters were rescued by firefighters from rough currents after jumping off their sinking vessel, authorities said. The incident occurred on Sunday morning about a half-mile off Corson’s Inlet State Park as they were exiting the inlet in Ocean City, New Jersey State Police said. "The vessel began to...
Cops not liable in death of N.J. man mauled by police dog, jury finds
A federal jury last week sided with the city and police in a $10 million lawsuit over the 2015 death of a Vineland, N.J., man who was tackled by officers and bitten by a police dog. Phillip White died in police custody in March 2015 after officers responded to a...
Crews respond to chemical tank fire, explosion at South Jersey paving company
Firefighters responded to a fire and explosion at a chemical tank in South Jersey.
Vineland Police Look For Suspect Who’s Not John Fetterman
Vineland Police are looking for a person caught on surveillance camera, but any resemblance to a current political candidate in Pennsylvania is purely coincidental. Police in Vineland have posted a photo of the person in question on their Facebook page - and, almost immediately, someone pointed out that the person could be John Fetterman.
3 rescued after jumping from sinking boat
Three boat passengers were rescued from rough waters Sunday morning after jumping from their submerging vessel about a half-mile off Corson’s Inlet State Park, authorities said. All three were uninjured and rescued by members of the Strathmere Volunteer Fire Company, according to New Jersey State Police spokesperson Sgt. Alejandro...
dsp.delaware.gov
Delaware State Police Issue Gold Alert for Missing Laurel Man
Delaware State Police Troop 4 is issuing a Gold Alert for 53-year-old Kevin Seefried of Laurel, Delaware. Seefried was last seen on October 27, 2022, in the Dagsboro area. Attempts to contact or locate Seefried have been unsuccessful, and there is a concern for his safety and well-being. Seefried is...
The price of homes sold recently in South Jersey. Deed transfers, Sept. 19-25, 2022.
Below are real estate transactions for Atlantic, Burlington, Camden, Cape May, Cumberland, Gloucester, Monmouth, Ocean and Salem counties for Sept. 19-25. Look for Central Jersey real estate transactions on realestate.nj.com on Tuesday, Nov. 1, and North Jersey transactions on Wednesday, Nov. 2. Entries show property address followed by selling price...
Pedestrian Struck In South Jersey
A pedestrian was struck by a vehicle in Gloucester County, authorities said. The crash occurred at about noon on Wednesday, Oct. 26 on Route 322 westbound near Meetinghouse Road in Woolwich Township, according to the New Jersey Department of Transportation website. All lanes were closed and detoured, 511nj.org reported. to...
Comments / 0