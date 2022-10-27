GALLOWAY TOWNSHIP, NJ – A police officer who was assisting other officers in clearing out a condominium that was on fire was sent to the hospital for smoke inhalation early Saturday morning. Police officers and firefighters arrived at the scene of the fully engulfed building at Le Club Condominiums on Apache Court at around 5:07 am. A call was put out to all regional fire departments and officers entered the dozens of apartments in the large complex to search for occupants floor by floor. “Once several fire departments arrived on scene, they were able to gain control of the large The post Police officer hospitalized after clearing burning condominium building in Galloway appeared first on Shore News Network.

