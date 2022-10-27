ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Wildwood Crest, NJ

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
BreakingAC

Atlantic City man charged in fatal shooting

An Atlantic City man is jailed in the killing of a man last week. Rahmir Bethea, 33, is charged with conspiracy to commit murder in the fatal shooting of Tyrone Ford. Ford, 21, was found dead in Atlantic Avenue just before 2 a.m. Oct. 19. Bethea was arrested the next...
ATLANTIC CITY, NJ
WPG Talk Radio

51-year-old Villas, NJ, Woman Busted on Drug Charges

A Villas woman has been charged with a number of drug violations following her arrest by Cape May County authorities. Cape May County Prosecutor Jeffrey H. Sutherland, Chief Kevin Lewis of the Lower Township Police Department, and Chief John Stevenson of the North Wildwood Police Department have announced the arrest of Dawn Corcoran, 51, of Villas.
VILLAS, NJ
Shore News Network

Police officer hospitalized after clearing burning condominium building in Galloway

GALLOWAY TOWNSHIP, NJ – A police officer who was assisting other officers in clearing out a condominium that was on fire was sent to the hospital for smoke inhalation early Saturday morning. Police officers and firefighters arrived at the scene of the fully engulfed building at Le Club Condominiums on Apache Court at around 5:07 am. A call was put out to all regional fire departments and officers entered the dozens of apartments in the large complex to search for occupants floor by floor. “Once several fire departments arrived on scene, they were able to gain control of the large The post Police officer hospitalized after clearing burning condominium building in Galloway appeared first on Shore News Network.
GALLOWAY, NJ
Daily Voice

18 Families Displaced By South Jersey Apartment Fire

At least 18 families were displaced by an apartment house fire in Galloway, authorities said. The fire broke out at 5:07 a.m. on Saturday, Oct. 29 at Apache Court, Galloway police said. Upon arrival, police officers observed a fully engulfed building containing dozens of apartments. All surrounding fire departments were...
GALLOWAY, NJ
Cat Country 107.3

Vineland Police Look For Suspect Who’s Not John Fetterman

Vineland Police are looking for a person caught on surveillance camera, but any resemblance to a current political candidate in Pennsylvania is purely coincidental. Police in Vineland have posted a photo of the person in question on their Facebook page - and, almost immediately, someone pointed out that the person could be John Fetterman.
VINELAND, NJ
NJ.com

3 rescued after jumping from sinking boat

Three boat passengers were rescued from rough waters Sunday morning after jumping from their submerging vessel about a half-mile off Corson’s Inlet State Park, authorities said. All three were uninjured and rescued by members of the Strathmere Volunteer Fire Company, according to New Jersey State Police spokesperson Sgt. Alejandro...
STRATHMERE, NJ
dsp.delaware.gov

Delaware State Police Issue Gold Alert for Missing Laurel Man

Delaware State Police Troop 4 is issuing a Gold Alert for 53-year-old Kevin Seefried of Laurel, Delaware. Seefried was last seen on October 27, 2022, in the Dagsboro area. Attempts to contact or locate Seefried have been unsuccessful, and there is a concern for his safety and well-being. Seefried is...
LAUREL, DE
Daily Voice

Pedestrian Struck In South Jersey

A pedestrian was struck by a vehicle in Gloucester County, authorities said. The crash occurred at about noon on Wednesday, Oct. 26 on Route 322 westbound near Meetinghouse Road in Woolwich Township, according to the New Jersey Department of Transportation website. All lanes were closed and detoured, 511nj.org reported. to...
GLOUCESTER COUNTY, NJ

Comments / 0

Community Policy