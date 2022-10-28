ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
8newsnow.com

Suspect in Las Vegas killing found dead, police say

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — The suspect in a Las Vegas shooting was found dead, according to police. On Oct. 21, detectives from the Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department found Cameron Mendiola, 21, dead from what they describe as an “apparent self-inflicted gunshot wound.” He was pronounced dead at the scene, authorities say.
Fox5 KVVU

Las Vegas police crack 1980 cold case with DNA

LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - Las Vegas Metropolitan Police have arrested a suspect in a 1980 cold case with the help of DNA. LVMPD Lt. Jason Johansson announced that Paul Nuttall, 64, was arrested in connection with the Dec. 26, 1980 murder of Sandra DiFelice. Police said in Feb. 2021,...
Fox5 KVVU

Las Vegas police: Man shot, killed after dispute over money

LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - The Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department says a man was shot and killed Friday night after a dispute over money. According to a news release, at approximately 11:25 p.m. Friday, Las Vegas police received a report of a shooting outside a residence in the 3600 block of Valley Forge Avenue.
8newsnow.com

Powerball Jackpot grows to $1B

A closer look at the lines out at the Lotto Store in Primm. Brazyl Ward: Hit and run survivor speaks out 9 years …. Brazyl Ward speaks to 8 News Now years after surviving a hit and run while trick or treating. FedEx plane diverted to Harry Reid Airport for...
Fox5 KVVU

Aviation Nation to be held at Nellis Air Force Base this weekend

Las Vegas police crack 1980 cold case murder with DNA, suspect arrested. LVMPD Lt. Jason Johansson announced that Paul Nuttall, 64, was arrested in connection with the Dec. 26, 1980 murder of Sandra DiFelice. DiFelice was sexually assaulted and killed at her home on East Bonanza Road. Nevada corrections officers,...
theeastcountygazette.com

Las Vegas: Police Share New Video Of A Drive-By Shooting At Halloween Party

The 22-year-old victim of a drive-by gunshot outside a Halloween house party last year was killed, and Las Vegas police have released a new video of the incident. As shots are fired at the front of the house, partygoers can be seen hiding in the video that was posted on Thursday. The vehicle can also be seen leaving while traveling south on Beesley Drive, close to Stewart and Nellis.
theeastcountygazette.com

“Date rape” lipstick-A new Invention of Las Vegas Woman

The initial offering from Esoes Cosmetics, situated in Las Vegas and called “S.O.S.,” is lipstick designed to aid in the safety of its target demographic. On Friday, the firm released a liquid lipstick in a container that can identify common date-rape chemicals with test strips. And it features...
8newsnow.com

Las Vegas police search for missing endangered woman

LAS VEGAS (KLAS)– Las Vegas Metro police are searching for a missing endangered woman who may be in severe emotional distress. Ann Srun was last seen on Sunday. Police did not say where she was last seen. Police describe Srun as a four foot 10-inch tall woman with brown...
