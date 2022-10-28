Read full article on original website
Las Vegas woman accused of stabbing mother to death was wanted on battery charge involving security
A Las Vegas woman accused of killing her mother after previously telling police she was too “good looking” to be arrested was wanted on a battery charge in an incident earlier this year, documents the 8 News Now Investigators reviewed Monday said.
Las Vegas police release photo of man accused of killing girlfriend last week
Ishmil Swafford, 43, was booked into the Clark County Detention Center just one day after Maples was found dead from apparent gunshot wounds in the 5800 block of Spectacular Bid Street, near Buffalo Drive and Russell Road.
Suspect in Las Vegas mother's 1980 murder arrested in northwest valley
Las Vegas Metro police have announced a new development in an unknown cold case from 1980. Details will be shared in a press conference scheduled for 3:00 p.m. on Monday.
‘Jasper shot him in the face:’ Arrest report details deadly confrontation at apartment near UNLV
What Luis Guerrero didn't know as he waited for his girlfriend: she was about to end the relationship. She was with three men in the apartment talking about how they were going to tell Guerrero he couldn't come inside.
Suspect in Las Vegas killing found dead, police say
LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — The suspect in a Las Vegas shooting was found dead, according to police. On Oct. 21, detectives from the Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department found Cameron Mendiola, 21, dead from what they describe as an “apparent self-inflicted gunshot wound.” He was pronounced dead at the scene, authorities say.
Las Vegas police crack 1980 cold case with DNA
LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - Las Vegas Metropolitan Police have arrested a suspect in a 1980 cold case with the help of DNA. LVMPD Lt. Jason Johansson announced that Paul Nuttall, 64, was arrested in connection with the Dec. 26, 1980 murder of Sandra DiFelice. Police said in Feb. 2021,...
Las Vegas police: Man shot, killed after dispute over money
LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - The Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department says a man was shot and killed Friday night after a dispute over money. According to a news release, at approximately 11:25 p.m. Friday, Las Vegas police received a report of a shooting outside a residence in the 3600 block of Valley Forge Avenue.
Powerball Jackpot grows to $1B
A closer look at the lines out at the Lotto Store in Primm. Brazyl Ward: Hit and run survivor speaks out 9 years …. Brazyl Ward speaks to 8 News Now years after surviving a hit and run while trick or treating. FedEx plane diverted to Harry Reid Airport for...
2 arrested in stolen car chop shop operation in North Las Vegas
Michael Vizcarra, 31, and Saul Sanchez, 29, were taken into custody by North Las Vegas police on Friday, Oct. 28. They both are facing four counts of being in possession of a stolen vehicle, and one count of operating a chop shop. Vizcarra is also facing four counts of stealing a vehicle.
Aviation Nation to be held at Nellis Air Force Base this weekend
Las Vegas police crack 1980 cold case murder with DNA, suspect arrested. LVMPD Lt. Jason Johansson announced that Paul Nuttall, 64, was arrested in connection with the Dec. 26, 1980 murder of Sandra DiFelice. DiFelice was sexually assaulted and killed at her home on East Bonanza Road.
Las Vegas police see improvements in area of northeast valley that was previously deemed unsafe
LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - The Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department in September deemed the area near Lake Mead Boulevard and Arnona, otherwise known as “the saddle,” as unsafe and were urging people to avoid the area. Two months later, police said they are seeing improvements. Christa Dreyer...
Las Vegas: Police Share New Video Of A Drive-By Shooting At Halloween Party
The 22-year-old victim of a drive-by gunshot outside a Halloween house party last year was killed, and Las Vegas police have released a new video of the incident. As shots are fired at the front of the house, partygoers can be seen hiding in the video that was posted on Thursday. The vehicle can also be seen leaving while traveling south on Beesley Drive, close to Stewart and Nellis.
Suspect arrested after deadly stabbing behind Las Vegas indoor swap meet
“Date rape” lipstick-A new Invention of Las Vegas Woman
The initial offering from Esoes Cosmetics, situated in Las Vegas and called “S.O.S.,” is lipstick designed to aid in the safety of its target demographic. On Friday, the firm released a liquid lipstick in a container that can identify common date-rape chemicals with test strips. And it features...
Las Vegas police search for missing endangered woman
LAS VEGAS (KLAS)– Las Vegas Metro police are searching for a missing endangered woman who may be in severe emotional distress. Ann Srun was last seen on Sunday. Police did not say where she was last seen. Police describe Srun as a four foot 10-inch tall woman with brown...
DNA ties Las Vegas man to mother’s 1980 cold case rape, murder
A Las Vegas man faces charges connected to a mother's cold case rape and murder from 1980, sources told the 8 News Now Investigators.
Las Vegas Now’s Haunted History: “The Story Behind Whiskey Pete’s”
Las Vegas(KLAS)-As you drive between Las Vegas and California, you probably have passed Whiskey Pete’s, Jillian Lopez takes us inside the Casino to learn more about the haunting history behind it.
Police: Money dispute leads to deadly shooting in east Las Vegas valley
Las Vegas police are investigating a deadly shooting that stemmed from a money dispute late Friday night, according to LVMPD.
Man arrested for killing woman whose child reported shooting
hmil Swafford, 43, was booked into the Clark County Detention Center just one day after the 46-year-old woman was found dead from apparent gunshot wounds in the 5800 block of Spectacular Bid Street, near Buffalo Drive and Russell Road.
Las Vegas Now’s Haunted History: “The Boy in Fox Ridge Park”
Las Vegas (KLAS)- In this Haunted History story, Mercedes Martinez stopped by Fox Ridge Park in Henderson, where legend has it, a young boy who died there is now haunting the park. Mercedes enlisted the help of some local ghost hunters and a psychic to see if they could track the boy’s spirit down.
