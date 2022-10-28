Everything to Know About #iVoted Festival: Date, Time, Performances & More

Midterm elections are just around the corner, and #iVoted Festival is returning for its election night webcast featuring the top trending artists in key states whose electoral margins are often decided by the size of a venue.

The event comes just two years after the 2020 iteration of the webcast was the largest digital concert in history.

The #iVoted Early Sweepstakes is also currently live here , in which fans can win tickets to Lizzo, Rina Sawayama, The Who, Demi Lovato, Kevin Hart, Soccer Mommy, Zac Brown Band, Dave Matthews Band, Carrie Underwood, Marc Anthony, Orville Peck, Smokey Robinson, Steve Lacy, Karol G, Omar Apollo, Ozuna, Carly Rae Jepsen, Jessie Reyez, The 1975, King Princess, Keith Urban, Noah Cyrus and many more.

See below for everything you need to know about the non-partisan 2022 #iVoted Festival.

When Is #iVoted Festival?

#iVotedFestival begins at 4 p.m. ET on Election Day (Nov. 8), and runs for six hours until 10 p.m. ET. The event will re-broadcast for 24 hours following Election Day to accommodate any fans voting last minute or stuck in line.

How to Watch #iVoted Festival

All you have to do to gain access to the #iVoted Festival is by snapping a selfie from outside your nearest polling place, or at home with a blank and unmarked ballot. Underage? U.S. residents older than 14 years old can enter by sharing what election they’ll be 18 for and why they’re excited to vote. Ineligible voters and non U.S. residents can enter by sharing which artist they’re most excited to check out.

RSVP for access to the festival here.

Who Will Be at #iVoted Festival?

#iVoted Festival’s election night webcast features “A Conversation with W. Kamau Bell & Tom Morello,” plus appearances by Billie Eilish, FINNEAS, Steph Curry, Eugene Mirman, Seth Godin, VINCINT, Taylor Bennett, Piper Perabo, Beauty School Dropout and Olympic skateboarder Heimana Reynolds.

Who Will Be Performing at #iVoted Festival?

Run the Jewels, CNCO, Rise Against, OK Go, Lake Street Dive, Los Lobos, The Revivalists, Shakey Graves, Carl Craig, Em Beihold, The Black Angels, The Range, Bully, Umphrey’s McGee, DeVotchKa, 3OH!3, Black Stone Cherry, El Trono De Mexico, La Bouche, Richard Marx, The Starting Line, Jaret Reddick of Bowling for Soup, Twiztid and The Suffers MILCK x Autumn Rowe, Filter, Local H, Post Animal, Dead Sara and more are all set to take the stage, with more than 400 artists confirmed for the #iVotedFestival.

The full lineup, set times and stages are available here.