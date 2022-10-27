ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pleasant Grove, UT

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
eastidahonews.com

Woman buying costume at Utah man’s house escapes kidnapping Monday

PROVO, Utah (KSL.com) — A woman who went to a Provo home to purchase an item for a Halloween costume says she had to fight for her life after the seller allegedly tried to abduct her, according to police. Following the encounter, Matthew Henry Swann, 39, of Provo, was...
PROVO, UT
kmyu.tv

Police seeking suspect in attempted kidnapping of teen at Lehi corn maze

LEHI, Utah (KUTV) — Officials said they are seeking information on a suspect involved in an attempted kidnapping of a teenager at a corn maze in Lehi. Lehi city officials said a 14-year-old girl was at Cornbelly's corn maze with other teenagers on Saturday. Once she finished the maze,...
LEHI, UT
kslnewsradio.com

Man attempts to kidnap 14-year-old from corn maze, police say

LEHI, Utah — A 14-year-old girl says a man attempted to kidnap her while she was leaving Cornbelly’s Corn Maze Saturday. According to the Lehi Police Department, the incident occurred around 10:30 p.m. The 14-year-old was walking from the maze to the parking lot to meet her ride....
LEHI, UT
ABC4

Man reportedly escapes Morgan County police on horseback

MORGAN, Utah (ABC4) — A man is facing several charges after he reportedly escaped police on horseback Sunday night. Andrew Pentz, 40, is facing one count of Criminal Mischief (Class B Misdemeanor), one count of Intoxication (Class C Misdemeanor), one count of Interference with an Arresting Officer (Class B Misdemeanor), two counts of Failure to […]
MORGAN COUNTY, UT
ksl.com

Woman shot by pedestrians while in her car early Sunday, police said

WEST VALLEY CITY — A 18-year-old woman was shot while driving in her car in the early morning on Sunday in West Valley City by people standing by the street, police said. Lt. Steve Burke with West Valley Police Department said the woman was shot in the shoulder and her injuries are not life threatening. Police were called at 1:32 a.m.
WEST VALLEY CITY, UT
kslnewsradio.com

After attempted kidnapping, Lehi police have a message for parents

LEHI, Utah — Lehi police say a teenage girl did everything right on Saturday night when she thwarted what police call a kidnapping attempt. The Lehi kidnapping attempt happened at Thanksgiving Point around 10:30 p.m. “She definitely thought quick, and I think it saved her from a situation that...
LEHI, UT
kmyu.tv

Officials seek help identifying bank robbery suspect in Salt Lake City

SALT LAKE CITY (KUTV) — Police have asked for the public's help identifying a suspect who they said robbed two banks within a four-minute period. They said the investigation began at 9:10 a.m. on Friday when someone reported a man walking into Mountain America Credit Union at 1715 West 700 North in Salt Lake City and demanding cash.
SALT LAKE CITY, UT
kslnewsradio.com

High speed chase reached 125 mph, UHP says

SALT LAKE CITY – A Utah Highway Patrol Trooper said in a probable cause statement that he responded to a call in Willard yesterday where there was a possible fight between a couple in a parking lot. The statement also said there was a possibility that the suspect, later...
SALT LAKE CITY, UT

Comments / 0

Community Policy