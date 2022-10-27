Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Brigham Young University Wind Symphony Played Their Last Concert in the de Jong Concert HallS. F. MoriProvo, UT
Domestic Violence Awareness Was The Purpose Of A Walk Held In Salt Lake CityS. F. MoriSalt Lake City, UT
Halloween Can Be Celebrated at the Utah State Fairpark in Salt Lake City, UtahS. F. MoriSalt Lake City, UT
4 New Trader Joe's Locations In 2023Bryan DijkhuizenDraper, UT
4 Great Steakhouses in UtahAlina AndrasUtah State
Related
Road rage incident leads to pellet gun shooting in Kaysville
A road rage incident that began on Interstate 15 on Monday afternoon ended with a shooting near Centerville.
eastidahonews.com
Woman buying costume at Utah man’s house escapes kidnapping Monday
PROVO, Utah (KSL.com) — A woman who went to a Provo home to purchase an item for a Halloween costume says she had to fight for her life after the seller allegedly tried to abduct her, according to police. Following the encounter, Matthew Henry Swann, 39, of Provo, was...
kmyu.tv
Police seeking suspect in attempted kidnapping of teen at Lehi corn maze
LEHI, Utah (KUTV) — Officials said they are seeking information on a suspect involved in an attempted kidnapping of a teenager at a corn maze in Lehi. Lehi city officials said a 14-year-old girl was at Cornbelly's corn maze with other teenagers on Saturday. Once she finished the maze,...
kslnewsradio.com
Man attempts to kidnap 14-year-old from corn maze, police say
LEHI, Utah — A 14-year-old girl says a man attempted to kidnap her while she was leaving Cornbelly’s Corn Maze Saturday. According to the Lehi Police Department, the incident occurred around 10:30 p.m. The 14-year-old was walking from the maze to the parking lot to meet her ride....
kmyu.tv
College student escapes possible kidnapping after buying costume from Provo man's home
PROVO, Utah (KUTV) — A college student who attempted to buy a Halloween costume from a Provo man's home said she escaped a possible kidnapping situation. Matthew Swann, 39, was arrested and booked into the Utah County Jail on one count of kidnapping. According to the probable cause statement,...
ksl.com
Provo man's weeklong crime spree includes impersonating officer, slashing tires, police say
OREM — A Provo man arrested a week ago and accused of trying to force a teenager into his car, impersonating an officer and later crashing into a light pole was arrested again over the weekend and accused of new crimes, including slashing more than a dozen tires. The...
Woman buying hat reportedly escapes kidnapping in Provo
A 39-year-old man has been arrested on Monday, Oct. 31, for allegedly kidnapping a woman who went to his house to buy a hat for a costume.
Man reportedly escapes Morgan County police on horseback
MORGAN, Utah (ABC4) — A man is facing several charges after he reportedly escaped police on horseback Sunday night. Andrew Pentz, 40, is facing one count of Criminal Mischief (Class B Misdemeanor), one count of Intoxication (Class C Misdemeanor), one count of Interference with an Arresting Officer (Class B Misdemeanor), two counts of Failure to […]
ksl.com
Woman shot by pedestrians while in her car early Sunday, police said
WEST VALLEY CITY — A 18-year-old woman was shot while driving in her car in the early morning on Sunday in West Valley City by people standing by the street, police said. Lt. Steve Burke with West Valley Police Department said the woman was shot in the shoulder and her injuries are not life threatening. Police were called at 1:32 a.m.
kslnewsradio.com
After attempted kidnapping, Lehi police have a message for parents
LEHI, Utah — Lehi police say a teenage girl did everything right on Saturday night when she thwarted what police call a kidnapping attempt. The Lehi kidnapping attempt happened at Thanksgiving Point around 10:30 p.m. “She definitely thought quick, and I think it saved her from a situation that...
Woman hit by stray bullet after shooting at Halloween party
One woman was taken to the hospital after an argument at a Halloween party in Ogden led to a shooting early Sunday morning.
Gephardt Daily
Woods Cross police: ‘Drunk uncle’ takes car with 4-year-old niece inside, flees police at 100+ mph
WOODS CROSS, Utah, Oct. 29, 2022 (Gephardt Daily) — Police say an intoxicated driver topped 100 mph Saturday night while fleeing officers in south Davis and Salt Lake counties with his 4-year-old niece in the car. Woods Cross police responded about 9:20 p.m. to an apartment complex on the...
kmyu.tv
Identity released of Salt Lake man killed in motorcycle crash near Hurricane
HURRICANE, Utah (KUTV) — Officials have identified the victim in a fatal motorcycle crash near Hurricane on Saturday. They said 50-year-old Troy Matthews from Salt Lake City was killed after slamming into the back of a vehicle at excessive speeds. Authorities responded to the crash just before 9:30 p.m....
Man hit, killed by vehicle in Millcreek
One man is dead after he was hit by a vehicle while crossing the street in Millcreek Saturday night.
Eyewitness still shaken following Salt Lake City pedestrian accident
A Salt Lake City woman remains in the hospital battling critical injuries days after being struck by a car near Pioneer Park.
Family concerned after stranger attempts to kidnap teen outside Lehi corn maze
A Utah teenager said a stranger tried to kidnap her near the parking lot of a popular local corn maze Saturday night.
kmyu.tv
Officials seek help identifying bank robbery suspect in Salt Lake City
SALT LAKE CITY (KUTV) — Police have asked for the public's help identifying a suspect who they said robbed two banks within a four-minute period. They said the investigation began at 9:10 a.m. on Friday when someone reported a man walking into Mountain America Credit Union at 1715 West 700 North in Salt Lake City and demanding cash.
Police treating Tooele pellet gun shooting as hate crime
After a hateful comment and the shooting a man with a pellet gun, Tooele police are searching for the suspect in what they are investigating as a hate crime.
UPDATE: New details released on Salt Lake City crash that left woman in critical condition
Salt Lake City Police Officers are at the scene of a car crash near Sugar House that left a woman in critical condition Monday.
kslnewsradio.com
High speed chase reached 125 mph, UHP says
SALT LAKE CITY – A Utah Highway Patrol Trooper said in a probable cause statement that he responded to a call in Willard yesterday where there was a possible fight between a couple in a parking lot. The statement also said there was a possibility that the suspect, later...
Comments / 0