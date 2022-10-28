Gov. Beshear releases ‘Education First’ plan, calls for teacher raises, universal pre-K

FRANKFORT, Ky. ( FOX 56 ) – The Beshear administration is calling for more funding for Kentucky’s schools. Kentucky testing scores released last week showed an expected decline in students’ education over the pandemic .

A majority of Kentucky schools sit in the middle, the yellow category in performance . To turn that around, the administration is releasing what it calls an “Education First” plan, and wants to start by addressing the state’s shortage of teachers .

“Folks you can’t catch a child up on math if you don’t have a math teacher,” Gov. Andy Beshear said Thursday.

The state is suffering from 11,000 teacher vacancies and Education Commissioner Dr. Jason Glass said emergency teacher certifications are growing.

“Out of our current teaching workforce, 72% are at risk of leaving their job soon,” Glass said.

Beshear proposed reopening the 2-year state budget in the upcoming 2023 session and using the state surplus to fund 5% raises for not just teachers but all school employees.

“To be clear that would be a 5% raise for everybody that works in those buildings, because we have to have bus drivers, just like we have to have our custodians, just like we have to have those that work in the lunchroom,” Beshear said.

Beshear also wants to restore pensions for new teachers and create a loan forgiveness program in the hope of creating “retention benefits.” He also doubled down on a previous promise to fund universal pre-K and full-day kindergarten . He said it would cost the state $172 million of its billion-dollar surplus .

“For just 17% of this likely surplus or the last one or the one before, we can have every child kindergarten ready in Kentucky,” Beshear said.

Kentucky Republicans are not pleased with the plan.

“The 2022 General Assembly budget provided record public school funding with flexibility for districts to spend to meet their local needs. In addition, we provided school infrastructure funding, the highest-ever level of teacher pension contributions, and robust school safety dollars. Now, three years into his administration, Governor Beshear wishes to engage in the education funding policy discussion by holding a press conference. Governor, you can see our annex from your office window. Policy is developed here. We do a biennial budget and have no plans to open up the budget in the middle of the cycle. Funding decisions won’t be made again until 2024.” Senate Majority Leader Damon Thayer

Republican Party of Kentucky spokesman Sean Southard also argued declines in education were caused by the shutdown of schools during the pandemic and blamed Beshear. However, Beshear believed there was more to the story

“Our teacher shortages are the result of not just the pandemic but years of cutbacks that have left schools underfunded. It’s a direct result of the elimination of pensions for new teachers along with refusals to fund pay raises that are needed,” he said.

The governor’s plan also proposes hiring staff for statewide training on student mental health and providing services for kids impacted by hardships. Southard said 52% of the state budget this year already went towards education.

