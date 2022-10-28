ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Hawaii State

That's not very Disney! Fitness star and socialite Amy Castano raises eyebrows on the red carpet at the Cinderella premiere as she busts out of a bra

By Jade Watkins
Daily Mail
Daily Mail
 4 days ago

Fitness trainer and Sydney socialite Amy Castano turned heads when she attended the premiere of Tony Award-winning musical Cinderella on Thursday night.

The brunette bombshell made sure the spotlight was firmly on her, rocking up to the event in a no-so PG outfit.

The ex-wife of celebrity personal trainer-to-the-stars Jono Castano, busted out a black bra teamed with a matching black midi skirt with crystal detail.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=35VC5y_0ipPlVDb00
Fitness trainer and Sydney socialite Amy Castano turned heads when she attended the premiere of Tony Award-winning musical Cinderella on Thursday night

The two-piece ensemble showcased her ripped abs and toned arms.

Amy accessorised her ensemble with a sparkly Prada handbag and some Cinderella themed high heels.

She wore her chocolate locks back in a tight bun and looked flawless in copper-toned makeup.

Both Jono and Amy have moved on after they ended their marriage earlier this year.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3IHArg_0ipPlVDb00
The brunette bombshell made sure the spotlight was firmly on her, rocking up to the event in a no-so PG outfit

Amy is now dating professional soccer star Aaron Evans, while Jono is enjoying a romance with model Simone Holtznagel.

The owners of popular gym Acero split in January, with a source close to the couple telling Daily Mail Australia they broke up early last year, then kept up appearances for several months.

While they are no longer together, they remain good friends and continue to operate their fitness empire together.

The couple first met on MySpace 13 years ago, before later running into one another at a nightclub and falling in love.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4c4mqJ_0ipPlVDb00
The ex-wife of celebrity personal trainer-to-the-stars Jono Castano, busted out a black bra teamed with a matching black midi skirt with crystal detail

Jono proposed in Maui, Hawaii, on Amy's birthday, and she described the proposal as romantic and luxurious.

She told Husskie magazine: 'The concierge took me to the beach, the sun was setting, and I walked down these stairs and there was Jono surrounded by candles and rose petals everywhere!

'He worked with the chef at Four Seasons Maui and created a menu of all of my favourite foods for the night. It was absolutely magical.

'I was so surprised! Jono and I discuss everything, but he designed my ring and organised all of this without me knowing.'

Comments / 0

Related
Daily Mail

Inside the lavish Melbourne nuptials of billionaire Richard Pratt's granddaughter Georgia Geminder and investment director Matthew Danos as bride stuns in fairytale princess gown

Melbourne 'it girl' Georgia Geminder and investment director Matthew Danos tied the knot in an opulent society wedding on Sunday. The event took place in the ritzy suburb of Kew, and was a traditional Jewish ceremony followed by a black tie reception inside a marquee at Raheen, the Pratt family mansion.
Daily Mail

A family affair! The Block's Shaynna Blaze converts a 120-year-old dilapidated mansion alongside her kids in Channel Nine's new renovation series Country Home Rescue

Channel Nine has released a trailer for their brand new renovation series Country Home Rescue starring The Block's Shaynna Blaze. The 58-year-old interior designer will be joined by her children as they set out to convert a dilapidated two-storey mansion in rural Victoria. Fans can look forward to plenty of...
The Guardian

The Last Heist review – grim-faced Brit gangster thriller is Reservoir Bodge

You might find it reassuring that, even as the pound yo-yos and democracy unravels, there will forever be a corner of the British film industry that is grim-faced geezers in boozers toting shotguns and plotting shenanigans. This very late entry in a cycle initiated during the Blair administration attempts something a little more characterful than usual, as signalled by the presence of the great Perry Benson in the prologue as a bar owner who corks it before giving up his life insurance details to his son.
Daily Mail

Who wore it better? Now Kourtney Kardashian dresses as Bride of Frankenstein just days after Kylie Jenner... because the sisters 'didn't discuss costumes in advance'

Kourtney Kardashian and Kylie Jenner should have chatted about their costume plans prior to Halloween. Kardashian, 43, shared a clip of stylists helping her into a Bride of Frankenstein's beehive wig on Monday to mark the holiday. Underneath the videos, the Poosh founder wrote, 'When you and your sister don’t...
Daily Mail

Nina Dobrev and boyfriend Shaun White dress up as Stranger Things villain Vecna and Max Mayfield in epic Halloween video

Nina Dobrev and her boyfriend Shaun White posted a funny Halloween video to both their Instagram accounts re-enacting a scene from Stranger Things. The 33-year-old actress channeled the show's Upside Down villain, Vecna, while the three-time Olympic gold medalist, 36, dressed up as 15-year-old Max Mayfield, whose head is plagued by the sinister presence.
HeySoCal

‘Black Adam’ remains no. 1 box office earner with $27.7 million

“Black Adam” kept its spot atop the box office this weekend, taking in $27.7 million at theaters in the United States and Canada, according to industry estimates released Sunday. The DC Comics adaptation starring Dwayne Johnson, which opened to $67 million last weekend, once again finished ahead of the...
Daily Mail

Emilia Clarke to appear in An Ideal Wife as Oscar Wilde's one-time wife, author-activist Constance Lloyd

Emilia Clarke will star in the film An Ideal Wife as Oscar Wilde's one-time wife, Irish children’s author and activist Constance Lloyd, for director Sophie Hyde. The film will focus on Lloyd, an author who had written children's books and materials for newspapers and journals; and a feminist who was involved in efforts to reform dress for women amid the era of Victorian dresses.
Daily Mail

A tale of two races: As glamorous ladies show off the finest fashion at Flemington, other punters run for cover as rain bomb strikes

The Melbourne Cup is back with a full crowd for the first time since 2019, but for the expected 80,000 punters it's turning out to be a tale of two races. There is the glitz and glam long associated with the race that legendarily stops a nation, and there are soaking wet race goers being pelted with the double whammy of a rainstorm and the coldest Cup day since 1995.
Daily Mail

Revealed: How cricket fans infiltrated India captain Virat Kohli's Perth hotel room to film 'appalling' video that left superstar 'very paranoid'

Crown Hotels have 'unreservedly apologised' to Indian cricket superstar Virat Kohli after a cleaning contractor and their employees allegedly filmed themselves in his hotel room in Perth. The team of cleaners have been stood down and removed by Crown after the breach a 'paranoid' Kohli labelled on Instagram a disturbing...
Daily Mail

Karl Stefanovic writes a letter of apology to Nine colleagues waging a 'pile-on' against maverick brain surgeon Charlie Teo after the Today host fiercely defended his 'dear friend' in Daily Mail Australia interview

Karl Stefanovic has written an apology to Nine colleagues over a Daily Mail Australia interview in which he spoke out in support of under-siege brain surgeon Charlie Teo. The Today host's fellow journalists at 60 Minutes and The Age and Sydney Morning Herald have led media attacks on Teo's practices and ethics in a series of recent stories for Nine Entertainment.
Daily Mail

Daily Mail

676K+
Followers
66K+
Post
298M+
Views
ABOUT

Get the latest breaking news, celebrity photos, viral videos, science & tech news, and top stories from MailOnline and the Daily Mail newspaper.

 https://www.dailymail.co.uk

Comments / 0

Community Policy