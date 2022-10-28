ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
El Paso County, TX

El Paso County recognizes Veterans Capital of the U.S.A. proclamation with celebration

By Stephanie Shields
KTSM
KTSM
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4WK0v8_0ipPlKkq00

EL PASO, Texas ( KTSM ) – By recognizing veterans and their families, El Paso County proclaims this community as the “Veterans Capital of the U.S.A.”

In celebration of this prestigious title, El Paso County will hold a Kick-Off celebration at the El Paso County Coliseum on Tuesday, November 1st at 6:00 p.m.

County Judge Ricardo Samaniego spearheaded the initiative with support from El Paso County commissioners.

“We are grounding our claim to the Veterans Capital of the U.S.A. based on our rich military history, continued partnership with Fort Bliss, social support partner network, and steadfast commitment to veterans and their families,”

El Paso County Judge Ricardo Samaniego

Judge Samaniego said the county has at least 46 landmarks significant to military history.

“Our communities such as San Elizario have sacrificed so much to defend our country, El Paso deserves this honor,” Samaniego said.

To celebrate, the county is holding a free kick-off event for the public on Tuesday, November 1 at 6 p.m. and children are encouraged to wear costumes.

To recognize all veterans and their families, there will be a ceremony honoring veterans, free music, food trucks, prizes for veterans, and activities for the whole family to enjoy. There will also be luchadores and other famous El Paso characters.

Doors will open at 5:30 p.m.

The County is also inviting the community to join Operation Green Light and show support for veterans by lighting their buildings and homes green from November 7 to November 13. By shining a green light, veterans will know that they are seen, appreciated and supported.

For local and breaking news, sports, weather alerts, video and more, download the FREE KTSM 9 News App from the Apple App Store or the Google Play Store .

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KTSM 9 News.

Comments / 0

Related
KTSM

El Paso to become veterans’ capital of the USA

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – El Paso County will soon be called the veterans capital of the USA. This was announced on October 31st by the El Paso County Commissioners. The new moniker that starts on November 1st will honor veterans who fought in the US military and their families. County Judge Ricardo Samaniego has […]
EL PASO COUNTY, TX
a-z-animals.com

The Most Haunted Places Near El Paso

There is a lot of love and fascination for all things spooky, creepy, and scary. This includes haunted locations and ghost stories surrounding people. Regardless if you want to explore a haunted location alone or take a friendly and informative ghost tour, you are sure to feel something strange in the air.
EL PASO, TX
KVIA

Traffic closures in El Paso County for the week of Oct. 30 to Nov. 4

EL PASO, Texas -- From west to east El Paso there's a construction project in almost every part of the Borderland. Here's a complete list of TxDOT's road closures for the week of October 30 to November 4. Scroll below the tweet. https://twitter.com/txdotelp/status/1586564541797629952. Loop 375 Widening Project. Nightly, 9:00 p.m....
EL PASO, TX
KTSM

Special student Veteran’s Day Ceremony

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – Veterans of Voiture Locale 605 of the Forty and Eight will be conducting a special school presentation on Veteran’s Day at Bliss Elementary School on 4401 Sheridan Rd, Fort Bliss. The presentation will be at 2 p.m. on Monday November 7th. Veterans of Voiture Locale 605 says this presentation is […]
EL PASO, TX
KTSM

Las Cruces Annual Candy Drop takes place at Maag Park

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) — The annual Great Pumpkin Candy Drop took place today at Maag Park in Las Cruces for the Halloween holiday. For 15 years, the annual Candy Drop invited all public service officers as well as the community to participate in the free event. The event is said to create a positive […]
LAS CRUCES, NM
KTSM

New Mexico man sentenced to 31 years for kidnapping and carjacking

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – Fernando Angel Puga, aka Cholo, 37, of Las Cruces, was sentenced last week to 372 months in prison for kidnapping and carjacking. According to court documents and evidence presented at trial, on June 9, 2017, Puga and his co-defendant Sergio Ivan Quinonez-Venegas, 38, from Mexico, approached a man working at […]
LAS CRUCES, NM
KTSM

50% of Chaparral area students absent after online threat, Superintendent says it was a “hoax”

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) Gadsden Independent School District announced Sunday night that it would taking action and implementing some new security measures after Chaparral High School received a threat through social media on Saturday. On Monday afternoon the Gadsen ISD Superintendent said they were given the all clear by law enforcement and that law enforcement […]
CHAPARRAL, NM
KTSM

Woman arrested in connection to fire at westside gas station

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – A female subject was reported to have intentionally started a fire near the fuel pumps of a convenience store at the 4200 block of N. Mesa Street in west El Paso. The incident happened on October 10, 2022, at approximately 8:33 pm, to which El Paso Fire Department units responded. […]
EL PASO, TX
KTSM

CISD board trustee Blanca Trout bit by district police K-9

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – The Republican candidate in the El Paso County Commissioners Court Precinct Four race, Blanca Trout was bit by a Canutillo ISD K-9 at an early voting event, the school district confirmed. Trout is also a trustee with the Canutillo Independent School District School Board   Earlier this morning a Canutillo […]
EL PASO, TX
KFOX 14

Road closures happening the week of Oct. 30th through Nov. 5th

EL PASO, TX (KFOX14/CBS4) — Loop 375 Widening Project. Nightly, 9:00 p.m. to 5:00 a.m. Americas Highway (Loop 375) northbound main lanes closure from Zaragoza POE to Alameda Avenue. Tuesday, November 1 through Thursday November 3. Nightly, 9:00 p.m. to 5:00 a.m. Americas Highway (Loop 375) southbound main lanes...
EL PASO, TX
KVIA

“Tunnel of Terror” haunted car wash comes to El Paso

EL PASO, Texas– In honor of Halloween weekend, Tommy's Express car wash is helping celebrate the spooky season while getting your car washed. Tommy's Express “Tunnel of Terror” is a haunted car wash where people in nearly 60 locations nationwide can take part in, including here in the Borderland.
EL PASO, TX
KTSM

Body of missing man found near Chuck Heinrich Park in Northeast El Paso

UPDATE: According to EPFD, a body of a man was found an hour and a half ago near Chuck Heinrich Memorial Park. The man was reported missing at approximately 12:40 p.m. Saturday afternoon. EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) — The Combined Search and Rescue Team is currently responding to 11055 Andrew Barcena near Chuck Heinrich Memorial […]
EL PASO, TX
KTSM

Canutillo ISD holds cook off for best menudo in district

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – Menudo makers in the Canutillo Independent School District gathered on Friday to determine which CISD cafeteria makes the best bowl of tripe goodness. The first Canutillo ISD Menudo Cook Off was scheduled on Friday, Oct. 28, at the Canutillo High School cafeteria. The event featured menudo made by each of […]
CANUTILLO, TX
KTSM

KTSM

10K+
Followers
8K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

KTSM 9 Putting Local First. Brinigng the Borderland the latest in news, weather, sports and more. ktsm.com

 https://www.ktsm.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy