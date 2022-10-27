Read full article on original website
AEW Have Been Taping Segments Ahead Of Time To Ease Travelling For Talent
It appears AEW have been attempting to ease travel stress on AEW competitors. Taping segments ahead of schedule is usually difficult when it comes to in ring segments. However, when it comes to backstage segments, these have a little more freedom to be taped in advance without fear of spoilers leaking.
SmackDown On FS1 Draws Under A Million Viewers
This week’s edition of SmackDown’s viewership saw a heavy drop due to the channel change. According to Brandon Thurston, WWE SmackDown on FS1 drew 835,000 viewers on Friday, October 28. This number is down from last week’s episode, which drew 2.231 million viewers on FOX. The show scored a 0.23 rating in the key 18 to 49 demo, which is down from last week’s rating of 0.52.
Mike Tyson, All Atlantic Championship Dream Match Set For Next Week’s AEW Rampage
AEW have advertised more appearances for next week’s AEW Rampage. First, Mike Tyson will return to the company to be a special guest commentator role next week on the show. Elsewhere on the card, the All Atlantic Champion will have a dream match on the show also. Orange Cassidy is currently scheduled to defend the All Atlantic Championship vs Luchasauras and Rey Fenix in a triple threat match on Dynamite next Wednesday.
WWE Live Event Results From Glasgow, Scotland (10/30/22)
WWE held a live event from OVO Hydro in Glasgow, Scotland on October 30. You can read the full results from the live event below. – Brawling Brutes (Ridge Holland & Butch) def. Imperium (Ludwig Kaiser & Giovanni Vinci) – Shotzi def. Sonya Deville. – Karrion Kross def. Ricochet. –...
Ring Of Honor TV Title Match Added To This Week’s AEW Dynamite
The Ring Of Honor TV Title will be on the line on this week’s AEW Dynamite. Brian Cage will go one on one with ROH TV Champion Samoa Joe on this week’s AEW Dynamite, as announced by Tony Khan. Cage and The Embassy (Toa Liona & Kaun) closed Friday’s AEW Rampage by attacking Joe and holding up the ROH TV Championship.
This Week’s AEW Rampage Records Lowest Viewership In Three Months
The numbers are in for this week’s live edition of AEW Rampage. Brandon Thurston reports that AEW Rampage averaged 378,000 viewers on October 28. This number is a steep drop from the 480,000 viewers the show drew the prior Friday. The 18 to 49 demographic rating came in at 0.12, which is down from the 0.13 demo that the show drew last Friday.
Bray Wyatt Appearance Made Official For WWE Crown Jewel
Bray Wyatt will appear at WWE Crown Jewel. During Monday Night RAW, WWE would announce via the commentary team that Bray Wyatt will be a part of WWE Crown Jewel in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia on November 5th. It was not explained what Wyatt would be doing on the show. Most...
Karrion Kross Says Once He Wins the Universal Championship, Fans Will See A Real Supervillain
Karrion Kross promises infamy if he becomes WWE Universal Champion. Since returning to WWE, Kross has made one thing clear. he has his eyes set on ruling SmackDown. He is currently set to face Drew McIntyre at WWE Crown Jewel next weekend in a steel cage match. Speaking with Kostas...
NJPW STRONG Autumn Action Results (10/29)
New Japan Pro-Wrestling aired its latest NJPW STRONG Autumn Action event on October 29. Matches were taped Sam’s Town Live in Las Vegas, NV on September 11. The event aired on NJPW World. You can read the full results below. – Ari Daivari def. Kevin Knight. – Alex Zayne...
Independent Company Joins Fite+ Streaming Lineup
It looks like an independent company has joined Fite+’s streaming libraray. Fightful Select have added to their reports from last week and have confirmed one of the companies joining Fite+ for streaming purposes. Figthful Select reported last week that several indie companies were set to move to Fite+. One...
AEW Tag Title Match Made Official For AEW Full Gear
The trilogy match has been made official for AEW Full Gear. During AEW Rampage this week, Keith Lee got a quick win over Serpentico. After the match, The Acclaimed confronted Lee demanding to know where Billy Gunn was. Swerve Strickland would appear on the titantron and kidnapped/tortured “Daddy Ass” he would also mention that the tag team championship bout between Swerve In Our Glory and The Acclaimed would occur at Full Gear on November 19th.
Pro Wrestling NOAH Ariake Triumph Results (10/30/22)
Pro Wrestling NOAH held its Ariake Triumph – The Return – Pro-Wrestling Love Forever 3 on October 30 from Ariake Arena in Tokyo, Japan. The event aired on Wrestle Universe. You can read the full results for the show below. – Kai Fujimura def. Taishi Ozawa. – Kongo...
Over The Top Pro Wrestling Eight Year Anniversary Night 2 Results (10/29/22)
Over The Top Pro Wrestling held night two of their Eight year Anniversary weekend on 29th of October in The National Stadium, Dublin, Ireland. You can catch the full results from the show below. Jay defeats Adam Maxted and Charlie Sterling. Ilja Zarkov & Renzo Rose defeat Foxy & Session...
Limitless Wrestling Fresh Blood Results (10/29/22)
Limitless Wrestling presented its Fresh Blood event on Saturday, October 29, 2022, from the Yarmouth Amvets Post #2 in Yarmouth, Maine. The event streamed live on IWTV. You can read the full results for the show below. Limitless Wrestling World Championship: Acey Romero (c) def. Brad Hollister. Big Beef def....
Kurt Angle Believes WWE Should Have Turned Roman Reigns Heel Years Ago
Kurt Angle has the belief that Roman Reigns should have been a heel years ago. While Roman Reigns has been followed by boos throughout his professional wrestling career, he has only been fully heel during the beginning of his WWE run, with even his current run appearing to be leaning back towards a cocky babyface as of late.
CMLL Grand Prix De Amazonas Results (10/28/2022)
CMLL presented its show “CMLL Grand Prix De Amazonas” on Tuesday, October 25, 2022. You can read the full results from the show below. – La Guerrera, La Magnifica & La Vaquerita def. Hera, Metálica & Tiffany. – CMLL Mexican National Tag Team Championship Match: Esfinge &...
UFC Vegas 63 prelims kicks off with Anaconda Choke win for Christian Rodriguez vs. newcomer Joshua Weems
CeeRod has finally gotten his first UFC win in a huge first-round submission victory. The winner of Dana White’s Contender Series, Christian Rodriguez came in with a chip on his shoulder. A loss in his UFC debut, but a win tonight in the early first-round as CeeRod came out...
House Of Glory Exodus Results (10/29/22)
House of Glory held its Exodus event on October 29 from La Boom in New York . The event aired on FITE TV. You can read the full results for the show below. – Mighty Mante announced due to injury he could not defend the 6 Way Championship tonight. Nolo Kitano turned on him, setting up the future match.
Vince McMahon Wanted Kurt Angle To Stop Doing Moonsaults Because He Was “A Big Guy”
Vince McMahon was not a fan of Kurt Angle doing moonsaults. Angle had the best rookie year in WWE history and became the champion in no time. One of the key moves in his arsenal was a moonsault, which Angle was more than capable of landing each and every time.
Logan Paul Aiming To Earn The WWE Universe’s Respect At WWE Crown Jewel
Logan Paul doesn’t want you to like him, only to respect what he can do in the ring. The Maverick is well aware of the dominance Roman Reigns is capable of. Logan Paul opened up with the Verge about this very subject. Paul claimed that the WWE Universe will be forced to respect him after the event.
