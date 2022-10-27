The trilogy match has been made official for AEW Full Gear. During AEW Rampage this week, Keith Lee got a quick win over Serpentico. After the match, The Acclaimed confronted Lee demanding to know where Billy Gunn was. Swerve Strickland would appear on the titantron and kidnapped/tortured “Daddy Ass” he would also mention that the tag team championship bout between Swerve In Our Glory and The Acclaimed would occur at Full Gear on November 19th.

2 DAYS AGO