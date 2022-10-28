ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
San Antonio, TX

foxsanantonio.com

Strong thunderstorms quickly moving through with cold front

SAN ANTONIO - Cold front arrives in San Antonio between 7am and 9am with showers and storms developing along it. This front will combine with stronger jet stream winds aloft and the upper low to our northwest to dynamically lift the atmosphere and produce a decent scattering of showers or storms moving east through 11am. One or two of these storms could be heavy with strong winds as well, and there's a very isolated tornado risk, especially in our eastern zone counties or south of Bexar County where it'll be a little more unstable in the atmosphere. By early afternoon, bulk of the showers and storms will be moving out of our far eastern zone counties.
SAN ANTONIO, TX
foxsanantonio.com

The weekend is starting off sunny and cool with temperatures in the mid-50s

SAN ANTONIO - Clouds will move out this afternoon leaving mostly sunny skies. Afternoon highs will reach near 75 with breezy NW winds. A Wind Advisory is in effect for the Western counties until 7pm tonight along with an increased risk of wildfires. If you have plans out tonight, the evening will be a bit chilly with temperatures in the upper 50s.
SAN ANTONIO, TX
KSAT 12

KSAT viewers share images from morning rain in San Antonio

SAN ANTONIO – South Central Texas was hit with storms and a cold front on Friday morning. While it caused a soggy commute, it was a long-awaited sight for KSAT viewers. See some images and videos from KSAT readers and viewers below. If you captured some pics and videos to share of the rain, we’d love to see them. Just upload them on KSAT Connect on our Weather Authority App, or click here.
SAN ANTONIO, TX
B93

[VIDEO] This Tiny Home Just Hit the Market in San Antonio

This home just went on the market in San Antonio. In a TikTok video that was uploaded by San Antonio realtor: tylentaylor, he refers to this home as the 'tiniest home for sale in San Antonio, Texas.' This tiny home is located near the campuses of Palo Alto and Texas A&M San Antonio in the Southern Meadows Community which features tiny and regular-sized homes. The list price for this 350-square-foot home is $160.000. Take a tour with the video below and let us know what you think of this home in the Facebook comments of this status. Get more information about this home with Tylen Taylor.
SAN ANTONIO, TX
KSAT 12

FLAMINGO CAM: Watch live video from inside the San Antonio Zoo

SAN ANTONIO – Are you fascinated by flamingos? These birds are pretty in pink and are one of the many animals that can be found at the San Antonio Zoo. After bringing a variety of animal cams to life over the last year, including koalas and tree kangaroos, KSAT is now teaming up with San Antonio Zoo to bring you the Flamingo Cam.
SAN ANTONIO, TX
San Antonio Current

25 Texas parks within driving distance of San Antonio where you can see the fall colors

Texas doesn't have a reputation for colorful fall foliage, but that doesn't mean you need to fly out of state to see autumnal hues. Many Texas parks, including some near San Antonio, put on a fall show each year. Whether you want to make a short jaunt to the Hill Country or have a more distant location in mind, these Texas parks are all worthy destinations for an autumnal road trip.
SAN ANTONIO, TX
natureworldnews.com

72 Flights From Central Texas Cancelled as Severe Thunderstorms Hit

In Central Texas, 72 flights were canceled due to severe thunderstorms. Major thunderstorms are currently affecting the US state and are resulting in lengthy delays. For instance, at Austin-Bergstrom International airport (AUS), more than 70 flights have been canceled for the day. Additionally, other airlines have been impacted. 72 Flights...
TEXAS STATE
daystech.org

These iPhone Cases are Made in San Antonio

Think of Dodocase’s artisan iPad and iPhone instances like old school e book covers, says proprietor Jamie Moore. Each is hand made in San Antonio out of leather-based supplies utilizing a particular wraparound design that permits the case to fully shield each side of any system. Moore says it’s their consideration to materials, element and craftsmanship—in addition to the flexibility for patrons to customise what they need their case to appear like—that units them other than the a whole lot of different instances accessible. “We continually try to not only make things for the customer, but to give them a lot of choices,” he says. Indeed, they’ve over 400,000 potentialities for materials, sample, shade and different particulars. Now primarily based within the Alamo City, the corporate was initially based in 2010 in San Francisco. When the homeowners had been able to promote, they contacted Moore, who they’d gotten to know whereas he was on gross sales calls on the West Coast, and he bought the corporate in 2017. In San Antonio, he’s partnered with artisans he’d labored with for years producing Toplight Wedding Albums. “We made really nice wedding albums, and that same process is really what goes into making an iPad or iPhone cover,” Moore says. “There’s a lot of hand labor, but it’s fun.”
SAN ANTONIO, TX
KTSA

San Antonio Water System: Halloween can be scary for your pipes

SAN ANTONIO (KTSA News) — The San Antonio Water System wants to remind you that witches, vampires and goblins are not the only scary things to be aware of during Halloween. As the holidays close in, clogged pipes become more and more common simply because of things flushed down toilets that should never go there.
SAN ANTONIO, TX
Ash Jurberg

This San Antonio attraction was voted the worst value tourist attraction in Texas

Whenever I have friends or family visit San Antonio, they often ask for advice on what things they should see and do. Usually, the first on their list is The Alamo. Then if they have children, they want to visit a theme park. There are several in the San Antonio area, but one of them has been ranked as the worst-value tourist attraction by the website SavingSpot by CashNetUSA.
SAN ANTONIO, TX
KSAT 12

18-wheeler carrying produce rolls over on I-37 South

SAN ANTONIO – An 18-wheeler full of produce rolled over on a San Antonio highway, stopping traffic early Monday morning, according to San Antonio police. The crash happened around 1:45 a.m. in the 15100 block of Interstate 37 South. According to police, the big rig for an unknown reason...
SAN ANTONIO, TX

