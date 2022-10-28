Read full article on original website
‘Black Adam’ remains no. 1 box office earner with $27.7 million
“Black Adam” kept its spot atop the box office this weekend, taking in $27.7 million at theaters in the United States and Canada, according to industry estimates released Sunday. The DC Comics adaptation starring Dwayne Johnson, which opened to $67 million last weekend, once again finished ahead of the...
Channel 3000
Current Mortgage Interest Rates: October 28, 2022—Rates Cool Off
Today, the average rate on a 30-year fixed mortgage is 7.10%, according to Bankrate.com. On a 15-year fixed mortgage, the average rate is 6.42%. The average rate on a 30-year jumbo mortgage is 7.11%, and the average rate on a 5/1 ARM is 5.51%. Mortgage Rates for October 28, 2022.
Channel 3000
Want a blue check mark on Twitter? It may soon cost you $19.99 a month
Twitter is considering offering verified accounts to users who are willing to pay $19.99 a month for a subscription service, and it may take away the coveted blue check marks of existing users if they don’t start paying for the product within 90 days, according to internal Twitter documents viewed by CNN.
Shanghai Disney guests kept in closed park for virus testing
Shanghai Disneyland has closed as a COVID-19 precaution and visitors were temporarily kept in the park for coronavirus testing.
