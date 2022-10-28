Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
Democratic Candidate for Governor to Visit Sumner County
Sumner Democrats will host Jason Martin and also Democratic Party Chair Hendrell Remus in campaign events. Ahead of the November 8th General Election, Sumner County Democrats are planning a series of Get Out the Vote Rallies to encourage voters to get to the polls.
wkms.org
In Trigg County, an ongoing special investigation looms over the sheriff’s race
Trigg County voters in this fall’s general election will see only one name on the ballot for Trigg County sheriff: incumbent Aaron Acree — a former Kentucky State Police trooper — who was appointed to the position by Judge-Executive Hollis Alexander in 2020. But four write-in candidates...
whopam.com
Christian, Trigg County rescinding outdoor burn ban
Christian County Judge-Executive Steve Tribble and Trigg County Judge-Executive Hollis Alexander are rescinding that county’s outdoor burn ban after more much-needed rain arrived over the weekend. The Mesonet site just north of Cadiz reported about six-tenths of an inch of rain, Christian County received 86-hundreths and Todd County got...
whopam.com
Mayor talks growth, happenings in Hopkinsville
Things are happening in Hopkinsville, and Mayor Wendell Lynch says it’s a sign that the city is heading in the right direction. Appearing on the WHOP Early Bird Show Friday morning, Mayor Lynch spoke about the numerous economic development announcements that have been made locally, including Ascend Elements coming to Commerce Park #2 and the old K-Mart building coming under new ownership. Work has already begun to fix up that property and Lynch says it’s just another way to make Hopkinsville attractive to not just businesses, but individuals.
whopam.com
Trenton hosts 79th Halloween Carnival
One of the more unique celebrations in the region, if not in the country, Trenton hosted its 79th annual Halloween Carnival Saturday night in the old school gym. It looks like something you’d see from an old movie and features games, food, a silent auction, a cake walk and much more. Trenton Mayor Martha Jo Ray noted it was the first time it was back in its traditional form since the beginning of the pandemic.
clarksvillenow.com
326 apartments at Rossview and Basham back up for vote, but neighbors still opposed
CLARKSVILLE, TN (CLARKSVILLE NOW) – A proposed 326-unit apartment complex at Rossview Road and Basham Lane is back up for consideration after it was deferred last month. The topic received comments from several council members as discussion continued at the City Council meeting on Thursday. Concerns were raised previously...
whopam.com
CCHS, Trigg bands finish third at state
Christian County’s Colonel Marching Band advanced to the KMEA State Finals in Richmond Saturday and finished third in Class 4A. The Colonels were second in music performance and third in visual performance and general effect. Bourbon County won the 4A state championship and Anderson County was the runner-up. Hopkinsville’s...
whopam.com
Negotiations continue in 2021 felony assault case
Negotiations continue toward a potential resolution in the case of a Hopkinsville man charged with felony assault. Public defender Eric Bearden represents 55-year old Carlos Potter of Hopkinsville and says he’s looked over an evaluation conducted by the Kentucky Correctional Psychiatric Center and the commonwealth has put a plea offer on the table.
newsfromthestates.com
Stockard on the Stump: True colors coming out against anti-slavery amendment
A man displays a shirt celebrating the freedom of enslaved Black people during the Juneteenth celebration on June 19. (Photo by Michael B. Thomas/Getty Images) The Yes on 3 campaign to remove all vestiges of slavery from the state Constitution has bipartisan support from across the state but is running into an odd hurdle, one that some call “psychotic ramblings.”
whopam.com
Downtown trick or treating is Monday afternoon
Downtown Hopkinsville will be filled with little ones dressed up as Buzz Light Year, cats, dogs and in many other costumes this afternoon as area merchants, agencies and political office-seekers will be handing out candy. Hopkinsville Parks and Recreation Superintendent Tab Brockman says downtown trick or treating goes from 3:30...
Former Tennessee First Lady ‘Honey’ Alexander dies at 77
Former Tennessee First Lady Leslee Kathryn Buhler Alexander, known as Honey, has died at the age of 77, according to a statement made by the family.
whvoradio.com
‘Lead Like A Girl’ Trying To Take Root At Trigg County HS
Inspired by the national “Young Women Lead” program, Trigg County Assistant Superintendent Karen Solise has opened up her own program for Lady Wildcats — in hopes of inspiring some students to find the next step in personal and professional development. During Thursday’s Board of Education session, Solise...
WBKO
Halloween Trick-or-Treat times announced
BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - With Halloween just a day away it’s time to start planning when and where you’ll go for trick-or-treating. Below are the recommended times for the following cities on October 31:. Bowling Green: 4 p.m. - 8 p.m. Warren County: 4 p.m. to 7...
clarksvillenow.com
News in Clarksville: Carjacking by teenagers, sidewalks at schools, Fort Campbell fire and other top stories this week
CLARKSVILLE, TN – Here’s a look at the top local news stories from Clarksville Now this week. Teenage carjackers slept on concrete floor at CPD office: The juvenile carjackers, both repeat offenders, had to be detained by police overnight at CPD headquarters because there was nowhere to put them. The police chief says this is unacceptable, and it has to change. READ MORE.
whopam.com
One killed, two hurt in Trigg County crash
A Trigg County woman was killed in a collision at the intersection of U.S. 68-KY 80 and Blue Springs Road Monday morning. According to Kentucky State Police, the crash occurred around 9 a.m. at the intersection, and investigation determined a vehicle operated by 70-year-old Marcie Birdsong of Cadiz was heading south on Blue Springs Road when she attempted to turn left onto 68-80. She reportedly pulled into the path of a vehicle hauling a horse trailer that was operated by 18-year-old Jillian Plunkett of Greenbriar, Tennessee and the two collided.
whvoradio.com
Cadiz Woman Killed In Monday Morning Crash
Police have released more information about a crash on US 68 in Trigg County that killed one person and injured two others Monday morning. Kentucky State Police say just before 9 am, a truck driven by 70-year-old Marcie Birdsong, of Cadiz, was turning onto US 68 from Blue Springs Road and pulled into the path of a westbound truck driven by 18-year-old Jillian Plunkett, of Greenbriar, Tennessee.
whopam.com
Public library hosting murder mystery event, expanding services
The Hopkinsville-Christian County Public Library continues to find new ways to serve their community, including a new laptop check-out program. Executive Director DeAnna Sova says they know that some of their more rural customers don’t have reliable internet access at their homes, and some may not be able to afford it, so they’re offering the ability to check out laptops that come with internet capabilities.
whopam.com
Madisonville, Hopkins County to break ground on new Sports Plex Thursday
The City of Madisonville and Hopkins County Government will break ground Thursday on its new Madisonville Hopkins County Sports Plex. The groundbreaking will take place 3:30 p.m. Thursday at 839 Midtown Boulevard and the community is invited to attend. The building on 22 acres of land will feature six basketball...
whopam.com
Rain doesn’t hinder big crowds for downtown trick-or-treating
A light rain didn’t stop an enormous crowd of little ones and their families from gathering in downtown Hopkinsville Monday afternoon for trick or treating. There were costumes of all types and trick-or-treaters were able to get candy and other goodies from downtown merchants, businesses, churches and agencies from across the city and several office-holders and seekers. Toby Hudson with Parks and Recreation says it was a big success.
Street racers raise noise complaints in Antioch
The racers gathered at the intersection of Murfreesboro Pike and Bell Road, then headed toward La Vergne and pulled into a loading dock where the drivers did donuts in the parking lot.
Comments / 1