Anderson .Paak on Throwing the Best Holiday Party, Starring in H&M’s New Campaign, and Why He’s Open to Another Vegas Residency

Read full article on original website
Related
Taylor Swift becomes first artist to claim Billboard Hot 100's top 10 songs in single week
Ten of Taylor Swift's singles from her new album "Midnights" chartered the top 10 songs of Billboard's Hot 100, the first-ever time a musician has achieved the feat.
Big Joanie on DIY, determination and decolonising rock: ‘It’s incredibly hard to be an artist right now’
Most festival organisers might panic upon discovering their headliner has Covid. But if the news that Rachel Aggs now can’t close the second night of Decolonise Fest shakes the confidence of Steph Phillips, it doesn’t show as she calmly multitasks finding a replacement and welcoming the volunteers staffing the event at this east London taproom later tonight. Phillips founded the DIY festival in 2017 to “foster a community of like-minded people” and centre “the experiences of punx of colour”. The show must go on. “The festival is necessary, it’s needed in the scene,” she says, with characteristic quiet determination.
SFGate
‘Louis Armstrong’s Black & Blues’ Review: A Documentary Worthy of its Monumental Subject
There are great artists, and then there are artists of such titanic power that they literally change the world. I’m thinking of Shakespeare, Leonardo, Dostoevsky, Picasso. Louis Armstrong is on that Olympian plane. Yet he’s the rare example of an artist whose very fame, image, and media mythology can actually obscure his revolutionary grandeur as a creator. When he first came to prominence, in the ’20s and early ’30s, you heard the Armstrong revolution in every note he played or sang. He blasted the trumpet into an incandescent upper register, hitting high Cs audiences would talk about for days, yet it’s not as if this was some feat of musical mountain-climbing. He was in his own stratosphere, playing from the heavens. Each note vibrated like a shimmering pearl lit from within. No one had sounded like that; no one had commanded like that.
SFGate
Yeah Yeah Yeahs and Britt Lower Go Feral in ‘Wolf’ Video
On Monday, to celebrate the holiday, the Yeah Yeah Yeahs released the music video for their eclectic song “Wolf.” The visual follows Severance actress Britt Lower getting lost in the woods and turning completely feral, before discovering Karen O. at a middle-of-nowhere bar. The cinematic visual, directed by...
SFGate
The story behind The Avenue, the Bay Area's only 365-day-a-year Halloween bar
This article was originally published on Oct. 26, 2019. Curtis and Tana Howard have one rule: No planning for Halloween until the end of August. That rule, however, is often broken. “We wake up in the morning and it’s the first thing we start thinking about,” said Tana.
Comments / 0