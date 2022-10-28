Read full article on original website
NBC Connecticut
Halloween Celebration Gives Boost to Downtown Norwich Businesses
A spooky celebration that’s drawing people to downtown. That’s what the first annual Norwich Halloween Strut brought to the city. The city of Norwich turned into Halloweentown saturday and it’s bringing a big draw to the downtown area, which is bringing much needed business. As witches danced...
NBC Connecticut
Fallen Bristol Officers Honored at Multiple Fundraising Events
Several fundraising events on Sunday are being held in honor of the fallen Bristol officers, Sgt. Alex Hamzy and Lt. Dustin Demonte, who were killed in the line of duty two weeks ago while responding to a call. The Hometown Foundation is hosting a benefit ride at the Farmington Polo...
NBC Connecticut
Yard Goats Trick-or-Treat Event Being Held at Dunkin Donuts Park in Hartford
The Hartford Yard Goats are hosting a trick-or-treat event at Dunkin Donuts Park on Sunday. No tickets are needed for the event that runs until 3 p.m. Members of the community are encouraged to put on their best costume and come to the free event. Kids are able to go...
NBC Connecticut
Man Stabbed Near Corner Store in Bridgeport
A man was taken to the hospital after police said he was stabbed near a corner store in Bridgeport on Sunday. Bridgeport Hospital reported a stabbing victim who walked into the emergency room around 5:30 p.m. to police. The man suffered one wound to his ribcage and one wound to...
NBC Connecticut
Crews Work to Repair Water Main Break in East Hartford
Crews are working to repair a water main break in East Hartford on Sunday. Officials said there was an 8 inch water main break on Bedford Avenue. Cones can be seen surrounding a hole in the road at the intersection of Bedford Avenue and Dunham Lane. Water also appears to...
NBC Connecticut
Shots Fired at Vehicle as Homeless Man Slept Inside in Bridgeport
Bridgeport police are investigating after someone fired gunshots at a vehicle as a man who is homeless was sleeping inside Sunday morning. Officers responded to the area of Harral Avenue and Highland Avenue around 4:20 a.m. Sunday after ShotSpotter detected seven gunshots and they found a 26-year-old Bridgeport man on Highland Avenue who had facial injured and a wound to his back from being grazed by a bullet.
NBC Connecticut
Pedestrian Fatally Struck by Evading Vehicle in New Haven: PD
A man has died after he was struck by an evading vehicle while crossing a street in New Haven on Saturday night. Officers received a call about a pedestrian being struck by a vehicle on Ella T. Grasso Boulevard at Plymouth Street shortly before 10 p.m. When police arrived, they...
NBC Connecticut
State Police Investigating Stabbing in Woodbury
State police are investigating a stabbing in Woodbury Saturday evening. State troopers from Troop L in Litchfield responded to 787 Main Street S just before 5:30 p.m. to investigate reports of an assault and learned that a man had been stabbed in the upper torso. They said he’d been involved...
NBC Connecticut
1 Person Taken to Hospital After Student Transport Van Travels Off Road in Somers
One person was taken to the hospital after a student transport van traveled off of a road in Somers on Monday morning. Troopers were notified of a student transport van that traveled off the road on Main Street around 7:15 a.m. According to state police, one person was taken to...
NBC Connecticut
Berlin Man Killed in 2-Car Crash in Hartford Early Saturday
A 24-year-old man was killed in a crash in Hartford early Saturday morning, according to police. The crash occurred in the area of Capitol Avenue and Laurel Street around 2:40 a.m. Officers found a Nissan Rouge and Ford Fusion had collided at the intersection. The driver of the Ford, identified...
NBC Connecticut
Teen Gets Shot, Crashes Car in Hartford: PD
A teenager was taken to the hospital after he was shot and crashed a car in Hartford late Saturday night. Officers were called to Edgewood Street shortly before midnight after getting a ShotSpotter activation. When police arrived, they said they found a vehicle crashed into a utility pole on Homestead...
NBC Connecticut
Person in Critical Condition After Stabbing in Hartford
A person is in critical condition after they were stabbed in Hartford Monday night. Police said they were called to Farmington Avenue for the reported stabbing. A person is being hospitalized with critical injuries. Police say they're in stable condition. Detectives are investigating. No additional information was immediately available.
NBC Connecticut
Man Sentenced to Prison for Stealing Guns From Firearm Dealer in Portland
A New Britain man has been sentenced to several years in prison for allegedly stealing over a dozen guns from Central Connecticut Guns in Portland. The State's Attorney's Office said 34-year-old Christopher Matos has been sentenced to 100 months in jail for firearm offenses in connection to the firearm theft that happened in Dec. 2020.
NBC Connecticut
Police ID Man Killed in Crash That Went Unnoticed for Hours in Waterbury
Police have identified the man who was killed after getting into a car crash that went unnoticed for several hours in Waterbury on Friday. Officers said they received a report that a car crashed in a wooded area off the road in the area of North Main Street and Bucks Hill Road. The crash was discovered at about 9:20 a.m.
NBC Connecticut
Driver Cited After Striking Tow Truck Driver in Manchester
A Vernon woman was issued a citation after State Police say she hit a tow truck driver with her car Friday morning. This all unfolded around 9:45 on I-291 westbound in Manchester. The tow truck driver, a Manchester man, was walking in the right lane with his reflective gear on...
NBC Connecticut
Driver Was Under the Influence, Going the Wrong Way on I-84 in Newtown: Police
A 41-year-old Danbury woman suspected of driving under the influence of alcohol was going the wrong way on Interstate 84 East in Newtown early Monday morning when she hit another vehicle head-on, according to state police. The crash happened between exits 9 and 10 around 2:13 a.m. State police said...
NBC Connecticut
Woman Injured When Stray Bullet Hits Car at Meriden Convenience Store: Police
A woman was injured when a stray bullet hit the car she was sitting in outside a Meriden convenience store Friday night, according to police. It happened at the Sam's Food Store at 343 West Main Street around 9 p.m. Police said multiple shots were fired inside the store. One...
NBC Connecticut
Man Struck, Killed By Vehicle in Bristol
Police are turning to the public for assistance as they continue to investigate a deadly accident involving a pedestrian. It happened around 6:30 Saturday evening on Pine Street near Mitchell Street. Investigators say a man walked out of a private driveway and down the roadway before stepping in front of...
NBC Connecticut
2 Untimely Deaths Under Investigation in Vernon
Police are investigating two untimely deaths in Vernon. Officers were called to Vinetta Drive on Friday around 5:43 p.m. after getting a report of two untimely deaths. When police arrived, they said they found a 61-year-old man and a 60-year-old woman who had died. Their identities have not been released.
NBC Connecticut
Man Catches on Fire After Explosion While Working on Vehicle in Bridgeport: Officials
A man caught on fire after something exploded while he was working on a vehicle in Bridgeport on Sunday, according to city officials. Emergency crews were called to a vehicle fire and a report of a man on fire on William Street around 1:30 p.m. The vehicle fire was quickly extinguished.
