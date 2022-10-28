Read full article on original website
Related
Taylor Swift becomes first artist to claim Billboard Hot 100's top 10 songs in single week
Ten of Taylor Swift's singles from her new album "Midnights" chartered the top 10 songs of Billboard's Hot 100, the first-ever time a musician has achieved the feat.
SFGate
Saweetie’s Cocktail for the Single Life: Meditation, Honesty, and a Splash of Jack Daniel’s
If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, Rolling Stone may receive an affiliate commission. Saweetie is single and loving it. Now, the Grammy-nominated rapper is ready to open up about her journey as a bachelorette in a new project, The Single Life.
SFGate
Yeah Yeah Yeahs and Britt Lower Go Feral in ‘Wolf’ Video
On Monday, to celebrate the holiday, the Yeah Yeah Yeahs released the music video for their eclectic song “Wolf.” The visual follows Severance actress Britt Lower getting lost in the woods and turning completely feral, before discovering Karen O. at a middle-of-nowhere bar. The cinematic visual, directed by...
Comments / 0