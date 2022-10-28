ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Comments / 0

Related
SFGate

Yeah Yeah Yeahs and Britt Lower Go Feral in ‘Wolf’ Video

On Monday, to celebrate the holiday, the Yeah Yeah Yeahs released the music video for their eclectic song “Wolf.” The visual follows Severance actress Britt Lower getting lost in the woods and turning completely feral, before discovering Karen O. at a middle-of-nowhere bar. The cinematic visual, directed by...

Comments / 0

Community Policy