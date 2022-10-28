Read full article on original website
Murder-for-hire scheme in New Jersey while awaiting trial for killing co-workerBLOCK WORK MEDIAPlainsboro Township, NJ
Burlington To Vote For a $165 Million Bond For a New High School And Technical CenterAbdul GhaniBurlington, NJ
Holy 'Que Smokehouse Celebrates Second Anniversary With $2 Tacos and Cheesesteak SlidersMarilyn JohnsonBucks County, PA
The Uber Imposter: The Murder of Samantha JosephsonNikPrinceton, NJ
4 Great Burger Places in PennsylvaniaAlina AndrasPennsylvania State
N.J. Non-Public football playoff seeds, how our reporters would rank the teams, 2022
Sunday morning, after small talk, bagels and coffee, the NJSIAA Non-Public football seeding committee will huddle and place teams within the Non-Public A and B brackets. The committee includes of a group of four public school athletic directors from the BCC, Shore, SFC and WJFL.
NJSIAA South Jersey, Group 2 quarterfinals roundup for boys soccer, Oct. 31
Josh Moreland posted a goal and an assist as eighth-seeded Sterling pulled off the upset, defeating top-seeded West Deptford 3-1 in Westville. Robby Toomey also had a goal and an assist with Jason Camardo also scoring a goal. Travis Schmid had seven saves. Gavin Zuzulock had West Deptford’s (14-6-2) only...
Complete field hockey state tournament preview, 2022
The 2022 state tournament begins this afternoon. We’ve been helping you get ready for the mad dash to Bordentown over the past couple of days and want to give you a one-stop shop for everything just in case you missed something. Here are all the links to help you...
HS Football Top 20 for Oct. 30: With playoffs underway, every game is magnified
There’s no better time to be a New Jersey high school football fan than right now. The highly anticipated 2022 NJSIAA/Rothman Orthopedics state football tournament kicked off on Friday. It will continue this weekend with sectional semifinals for public schools, while action begins in Non-Public A and B.
HS Football stat leaders for first-round playoff games and all Oct. 27-29 contests
The high school football playoff kicked off over the weekend and there were plenty of spectacular performances from around New Jersey that impacted postseason results. Below we break down the top performances on offense, defense and special teams for playoff Week 1 and all other consolation and Regional Invitational games from Oct. 27-29.
Boys soccer: South Jersey Non-Public B, first round roundup, Oct. 31
Three goals on either side of halftime saw sixth-seeded Ranney defeat 11th-seeded Wildwood Catholic 6-2 in the first round of the South Jersey, Non-Public B boys soccer State Tournament, in Tinton Falls. A brace from Tyler Yang helped lead the way for Ranney (8-7-2), with the team finding the net...
Boys soccer: North Jersey, Section 2, Group 1 quarterfinal round recaps for Oct. 31
Connor Kaveny was one of three goal scorers when seventh-seeded Glen Ridge surprised second-seeded Ridgefield, 3-2, in the quarterfinal round of the North Jersey, Section 2, Group 1 tournament in Ridgefield. Christoffer Cabrera and Wylie Koss-DeFrank also contributed a goal apiece for Glen Ridge (8-8-2), which advances to meet third-seeded...
Decision Has Been Made On Controversial New Jersey High School Football Officials
Earlier this week, a video from a New Jersey high school football game went viral on social media. The video showed a referee deliberately moving the ball well after it was spotted — giving the offense a first down on a crucial fourth-down play in the fourth quarter. Take...
Randolph pulls off upset over Somerville, advances to North 2, Group 3 semifinals
Randolph is going home. But not because it lost. After opening the first round of the NJSIAA North 2, Group 3 Tournament at home, the sixth-seeded Rams went on the road to face No. 3 Somerville in the sectional quarterfinals on Monday afternoon.
Field Hockey: North Jersey, Group 1 first round roundup, Oct. 31 (PHOTOS)
Kayla Connors had a goal and an assist for ninth-seeded Belvidere (11-7) in its 2-0 victory against eighth-seeded Boonton in the first round of the North Jersey, Group 1 tournament in Boonton. Ellie Kardos got Belvidere (11-7) on the board in the second quarter before Connors tacked on another goal...
Best 4 places for cheesesteaks in Central NJ
As a self-proclaimed cheesesteak connoisseur, when we decide on a cheat day, it's my go-to. There are some excellent choices throughout the state but I want to focus on Central Jersey today. On our drive back from visiting family and friends in New England, our ETA was close to 8...
Woodstown still reinventing itself in time for field hockey playoffs
The Wolverines all knew this year would be different. Two huge events — Woodstown’s appearance in the NJSIAA Group 1 field hockey championship game last November and graduation in June — made that perfectly clear. This fall has been about reinvention.
Toms River North edges Washington Township, returns to sectional semifinals (PHOTOS)
After graduating 19 seniors last year, the Toms River North boys soccer team was not supposed to be in contention for a fourth straight sectional title this season.
baristanet.com
Montclair Mum on Athletic Director Exit to New Hope
Montclair, NJ – Montclair High School football team’s state playoff game with Ridgewood did not happen because an academically ineligible student was allowed to play for the Montclair High School football team this season due to an administrative oversight. “A report is generated by the athletic director before...
The price of homes sold recently in South Jersey. Deed transfers, Sept. 19-25, 2022.
Below are real estate transactions for Atlantic, Burlington, Camden, Cape May, Cumberland, Gloucester, Monmouth, Ocean and Salem counties for Sept. 19-25. Look for Central Jersey real estate transactions on realestate.nj.com on Tuesday, Nov. 1, and North Jersey transactions on Wednesday, Nov. 2. Entries show property address followed by selling price...
NJSIAA Central Jersey, Group 1 Tournament quarterfinal recap for boys soccer, Oct. 31
Point Pleasant Beach 1, New Egypt 1 (PPB advances 5-3 in shootout) Owen Curtis had four saves in goal, and stopped two out of five shots in the shootout, to help lead Point Pleasant Beach past New Egypt 1-1 in New Egypt. The game was tied at 1 at the...
Alex Ivanov’s overtime goal moves Robbinsville into Central 3 semifinals
The goal was always coming. Which team was going to score that goal? Well, that was a very good question. With the NJSIAA Central Jersey, Group 3 bracket imploding around it–the bottom half semifinal will see 10th-seeded Allentown HOSTING 14th-seeded Matawan Wednesday–top-seeded Robbinsville had its hands full like so many of the high seeds Monday night against a very good ninth-seeded Ocean Township.
Krall helps lead Florence one step closer to a third-straight sectional title
When the two-time defending NJSIAA sectional champion Florence boy soccer team went into the halftime huddle Monday, in its Central Jersey, Group 1 quarterfinal contest against sixth-seeded Manville, the message from Head Coach Kyle Ballay was simple.
11 reasons why New Jersey is better than Utah
By “they,” we mean everyone. All 49 other states, who regularly use New Jersey as a punchline and have contributed to our notorious ranking as the most hated state in America.
Long, Moore lift No. 3 St. Peter’s Prep past No. 20 Seton Hall Prep - Football recap
Champ Long threw two touchdown passes to Hassan Moore, the second, a 52-yard strike with 6:57 remaining to give St. Peter’s Prep, No. 3 in the NJ.com Top 20, a 24-16 victory over No. 20 Seton Hall Prep at the Caven Point Athletic Complex in Jersey City. Niahl O’Neill...
