The Spun

Mark Davis Announces Decision On Coach Josh McDaniels

In case anyone thought that Josh McDaniels' job was on the line, well think again. Even though the Raiders are off to a 2-5 start, owner Mark Davis said on Monday afternoon that McDaniels will be their head coach for a long time. “Josh McDaniels is our head coach and...
Outsider.com

Antonio Brown Breaks His Silence on Tom Brady Trolling

Antonio Brown recently took unnecessary shots at Tom Brady, and everyone is asking the same question: Why?. Why would Brown take aim at a person who helped to repair his NFL career not once, but twice?. AB recently sent shots at the man who helped him win his first, and...
Outsider.com

NFL Fans Calling for Terry Bradshaw to Retire

Once again, NFL fans are calling for long-time FOX analyst Terry Bradshaw to retire. The Pittsburgh Steelers legend and current analyst caught a lot of heat on social media during Week 8 of the season. Specifically, fans are frustrated with Bradshaw’s commentary during the rapid-fire recaps the network produces throughout...
Outsider.com

NFL Fans Furious at FOX for Using Kanye West Music During Games

FOX’s NFL coverage is under scrutiny this weekend. The network used music from Kanye West (now known as Ye) during its broadcast of select games during Week 8, causing a lot of outrage on social media. One example came during Sunday’s Chicago Bears–Dallas Cowboys contest, when FOX incorporated Ye’s...
Popculture

Erin Andrews Makes Big Career Move

Erin Andrews just made a move that will impact her career. According to Variety, the Fox Sports NFL sideline reporter and former host of Dancing with the Stars signed with Creative Artists Agency (CAA) for representation. CAA is one of the biggest talent and sports agencies in the world based in Los Angeles.
Outsider.com

Tom Brady-Gisele Bündchen Divorce: Wild ‘Theory in League Circles’ About Their Split Emerges

Days after Tom Brady and Gisele Bündchen made the official announcement about their divorce, a wild theory in league circles about the split has surfaced. The New York Post reports that during Barstool’s Pardon My Take on Friday, Pro Football Talk’s Mike Florio shared the most recent gossip about the split. “There’s a theory in league circles,” Florio stated. “And I think I’m couching it properly, that the issues with Tom Brady and his wife blew up when the league announced the punishment of the Dolphins. Because of the flirtation with Brady, because she had, as the theory goes, no idea he was talking to the Dolphins.”
Yardbarker

Cardinals Fantasy Football Advice: Week 8 vs. Vikings

It's nearly time for the Arizona Cardinals to play football again, which means fantasy football players across the globe will be able to enjoy the talents of DeAndre Hopkins, Kyler Murray, Zach Ertz and Eno Benjamin when the Minnesota Vikings play host to them. The Vikings don't have slouches on...
Yardbarker

Stefon Diggs 'Finishes' Jaire Alexander in Beef, Buffalo Bills Top Packers

The Buffalo Bills opened Sunday NFL Week 8 by getting into the face of the Green Bay Packers ... and then "finished'' them for a 27-17 victory. Part of the conflict: Bills receiver Stefon Diggs and Packers cornerback Jaire Alexander each claiming they "finished" the ongoing back-and-forth between the two players that seemed to last all Sunday night.
Outsider.com

Outsider.com

