Days after Tom Brady and Gisele Bündchen made the official announcement about their divorce, a wild theory in league circles about the split has surfaced. The New York Post reports that during Barstool’s Pardon My Take on Friday, Pro Football Talk’s Mike Florio shared the most recent gossip about the split. “There’s a theory in league circles,” Florio stated. “And I think I’m couching it properly, that the issues with Tom Brady and his wife blew up when the league announced the punishment of the Dolphins. Because of the flirtation with Brady, because she had, as the theory goes, no idea he was talking to the Dolphins.”

