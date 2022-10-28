Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
49ers’ Nick Bosa ‘surprised’ Rams ‘gave up a little early’
There were a lot of happy faces leaving SoFi Stadium on Sunday. No, the Los Angeles Rams didn't break their losing streak to the division-rival San Francisco 49ers. Instead, the Niners earned a dominating 31-14 victory, their eighth consecutive regular-season win against the Rams. It was an atmosphere of jubilation...
Gisele Bundchen’s Most Recent Tweet About Tom Brady Has Absolutely Savage Responses
While Gisele Bundchen and Tom Brady’s marriage is currently in the spotlight, the supermodel’s most recent tweet about her husband and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers now has absolutely savage responses. In early September, Gisele Bundchen took to her Twitter account to share her support for her husband and...
San Francisco 49ers Are Releasing Veteran Wide Receiver This Monday
The San Francisco 49ers are releasing a veteran wide receiver this Monday afternoon. The NFC West franchise has announced it's releasing 30-year-old wide receiver Willie Snead this afternoon. Snead was the team's No. 3 option at the wide receiver position on Sunday vs. the Rams. He ...
Adam Schefter: Odell Beckham Jr. to 49ers scenario ‘an intriguing match’
The San Francisco 49ers made a big splash ahead of the trade deadline, acquiring running back Christian McCaffrey from the Carolina Panthers on October 20. McCaffrey is making an immediate impact and accounted for nearly half of the 49ers' total yards in Sunday's 31-14 win over the Los Angeles Rams.
Kyle Shanahan drops injury report bomb that is sure to fire up 49ers fans
The San Francisco 49ers beat their division rival, the Los Angeles Rams, for the eighth consecutive time in the regular season, winning 31-14. They outscored the Rams 21-0 after halftime, dominating play. These two teams are almost always locked into physical battles, which has tended to leave the 49ers reeling with injuries.
Mark Davis Announces Decision On Coach Josh McDaniels
In case anyone thought that Josh McDaniels' job was on the line, well think again. Even though the Raiders are off to a 2-5 start, owner Mark Davis said on Monday afternoon that McDaniels will be their head coach for a long time. “Josh McDaniels is our head coach and...
Antonio Brown Breaks His Silence on Tom Brady Trolling
Antonio Brown recently took unnecessary shots at Tom Brady, and everyone is asking the same question: Why?. Why would Brown take aim at a person who helped to repair his NFL career not once, but twice?. AB recently sent shots at the man who helped him win his first, and...
Rob Gronkowski’s Girlfriend, Camille Kostek, Speaks Out About Tom Brady-Gisele Bündchen
With more details about the alleged marriage woes between Tom Brady and Gisele Bündchen continuing to surface, Rob Gronkowski’s girlfriend Camille Kostek shares her thoughts about the situation. Fox News reports that while walking through the Los Angeles International Airport on Thursday (October 13th), Kostek was asked about...
NFL Fans Calling for Terry Bradshaw to Retire
Once again, NFL fans are calling for long-time FOX analyst Terry Bradshaw to retire. The Pittsburgh Steelers legend and current analyst caught a lot of heat on social media during Week 8 of the season. Specifically, fans are frustrated with Bradshaw’s commentary during the rapid-fire recaps the network produces throughout...
NFL Fans Furious at FOX for Using Kanye West Music During Games
FOX’s NFL coverage is under scrutiny this weekend. The network used music from Kanye West (now known as Ye) during its broadcast of select games during Week 8, causing a lot of outrage on social media. One example came during Sunday’s Chicago Bears–Dallas Cowboys contest, when FOX incorporated Ye’s...
NY Jets rumored to be interested in trading for Broncos star
New York Jets rumored to have trade interest in Denver Broncos edge rusher Bradley Chubb. The NFL trade deadline is one day away (Tuesday, November 1 at 4 p.m. ET), and the rumor mill is beginning to spin. According to NBC’s Peter King, the New York Jets are interested in...
Popculture
Erin Andrews Makes Big Career Move
Erin Andrews just made a move that will impact her career. According to Variety, the Fox Sports NFL sideline reporter and former host of Dancing with the Stars signed with Creative Artists Agency (CAA) for representation. CAA is one of the biggest talent and sports agencies in the world based in Los Angeles.
Tom Brady-Gisele Bündchen Divorce: Wild ‘Theory in League Circles’ About Their Split Emerges
Days after Tom Brady and Gisele Bündchen made the official announcement about their divorce, a wild theory in league circles about the split has surfaced. The New York Post reports that during Barstool’s Pardon My Take on Friday, Pro Football Talk’s Mike Florio shared the most recent gossip about the split. “There’s a theory in league circles,” Florio stated. “And I think I’m couching it properly, that the issues with Tom Brady and his wife blew up when the league announced the punishment of the Dolphins. Because of the flirtation with Brady, because she had, as the theory goes, no idea he was talking to the Dolphins.”
Model Olivia Culpo and San Francisco 49ers Christian McCaffrey’s Relationship Timeline: From a Set Up to a Cross-Country Romance
No. 1 fan! Like many who came before her, model Olivia Culpo fell in love with a football player after meeting boyfriend Christian McCaffrey — and their romance is one for the record books. The Rhode Island native dated former New England Patriots player Danny Amendola on and off for two years before she was […]
‘We’ll smack you in the face’: Seahawks DE warns for rest of NFL
Speaking with Ian Furness about how it felt to record a big-time stop on a scrambling Daniel Jones on 3rd-and-9 at the 8:30 mark in the fourth quarter to force the Giants to punt down seven, Harris made a bold declaration that will fire up Seattle Seahawks fans like nothing else.
Russell Wilson’s horrid season gets brutally honest assessment from Broncos CEO
When the Denver Broncos traded for Russell Wilson in the off-season, many fans expected this team to be good, at the very least. After all, Wilson was still pretty good in his last season with the Seattle Seahawks. A lot of people expected the QB to elevate this Denver team to be competitive every single game.
WATCH: Brad Paisley Sings About Being on the Monday Night Football ManningCast
The last guest for tonight’s Halloween edition of the ManningCast was none other than country… The post WATCH: Brad Paisley Sings About Being on the Monday Night Football ManningCast appeared first on Outsider.
Report: Ravens Running Back Gus Edwards Has 'Minor' Injury
The Ravens got some good news when they learned that running back Gus Edwards reportedly suffered just a "minor" hamstring injury in Week 8 against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.
Yardbarker
Cardinals Fantasy Football Advice: Week 8 vs. Vikings
It's nearly time for the Arizona Cardinals to play football again, which means fantasy football players across the globe will be able to enjoy the talents of DeAndre Hopkins, Kyler Murray, Zach Ertz and Eno Benjamin when the Minnesota Vikings play host to them. The Vikings don't have slouches on...
Yardbarker
Stefon Diggs 'Finishes' Jaire Alexander in Beef, Buffalo Bills Top Packers
The Buffalo Bills opened Sunday NFL Week 8 by getting into the face of the Green Bay Packers ... and then "finished'' them for a 27-17 victory. Part of the conflict: Bills receiver Stefon Diggs and Packers cornerback Jaire Alexander each claiming they "finished" the ongoing back-and-forth between the two players that seemed to last all Sunday night.
Outsider.com
578K+
Followers
65K+
Post
229M+
Views
ABOUT
Outsider is an independent media and lifestyle company, capturing the pulse of what matters most to our readers. Outsider News covers Country Music, from the mainstream to the more traditional, lending an expert voice to America’s most popular musical genre. Outsider also delivers entertainment news on the hottest shows, celebrities, and the latest in sports entertainment.https://outsider.com/
Comments / 0