Read full article on original website
Related
targetedonc.com
Understanding Pulse Reduced Dose Rate Radiotherapy
Rupesh R. Kotecha, MD, discusses a newer radiation modality known as pulse reduced dose rate radiation therapy. Rupesh R. Kotecha, MD, chief of Radiosurgery and director of Central Nervous System Metastasis at Baptist Health Miami Cancer Institute, discusses a newer radiation modality known as pulse reduced dose rate radiation therapy.
targetedonc.com
Luspatercept Improves RBC Transfusion Independence in Patients With MDS
In the prespecified interim analysis of the COMMANDS trial for low-risk myelodysplastic syndromes, luspatercept had statistically significant and clinically meaningful improvements in red blood cell transfusion independence with no new safety signals. The phase 3 COMMANDS trial (NCT03682536) evaluating luspatercept-aamt (Reblozyl) as frontline treatment for patients with very low-, low-...
targetedonc.com
CheckMate 649 Study in GI Cancers Shows Survival Benefit for Nivolumab/Chemotherapy
Jaffer A. Ajani, MD, discusses the design and results of the CheckMate 649 study of nivolumab, ipilimumab, and chemotherapy for gastric cancers. Jaffer A. Ajani, MD, professor in the department of gastrointestinal medical oncology, division of cancer medicine at The University of Texas MD Anderson Cancer Center, discusses the design and results of the CheckMate 649 (NCT02872116) study of nivolumab (Opdivo), ipilimumab (Yervoy), and chemotherapy for gastric cancers.
Strong RSV vaccine data lifts hopes after years of futility
A new study suggests vaccinating pregnant women protects their newborns from the common but scary respiratory virus called RSV
targetedonc.com
Background of the LEAP-002 Trial Evaluating Lenvatinib Monotherapy in uHCC
Richard S. Finn, MD, discusses the background on lenvatinib and what led to the development of the LEAP-002 trial. Richard S. Finn, MD, professor of medicine, Department of Medicine, Division of Hematology/Oncology, Geffen School of Medicine at UCLA, Los Angeles, discusses the background on lenvatinib (Lenvima) and what led to the development of the LEAP-002 trial (NCT03713593).
targetedonc.com
An Introduction to ER+/HER2- mBC and Current Treatment Options
Dr. Aditya Bardia: Hello. I'm Aditya Bardia, a breast medical oncologist at Massachusetts General Hospital, Harvard Medical School, Boston. Today, we'll review potential role of Elacestrant for the treatment of metastatic ER-positive HER2-negative breast cancer. We'll start with an overview of metastatic ER-positive breast cancer, the current landscape, and then review the EMERALD trial with I Elacestrant for metastatic ER-positive breast cancer.
targetedonc.com
Using ctDNA in Stage II Colon Cancer
Cristian Tomasetti, discusses the role of circulating tumor-DNA after surgery in patients with stage II colon cancer. Cristian Tomasetti, PhD, associate professor at the John Hopkins University School of Medicine, discusses the role of circulating tumor-DNA (ctDNA) after surgery in patients with stage II colon cancer. According to findings from...
Comments / 0