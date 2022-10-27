Jaffer A. Ajani, MD, discusses the design and results of the CheckMate 649 study of nivolumab, ipilimumab, and chemotherapy for gastric cancers. Jaffer A. Ajani, MD, professor in the department of gastrointestinal medical oncology, division of cancer medicine at The University of Texas MD Anderson Cancer Center, discusses the design and results of the CheckMate 649 (NCT02872116) study of nivolumab (Opdivo), ipilimumab (Yervoy), and chemotherapy for gastric cancers.

