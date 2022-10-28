Read full article on original website
michiganradio.org
Some Republicans, Democrats, environmentalists, hunters, anglers, and birders all want the same thing: more wetlands
Hunting, fishing, and birding groups want Michigan to invest $30 million to create wetlands. The idea is to reduce harmful algal blooms getting into the Great Lakes, reduce flooding, and provide habitat for fish and wildlife. You kind of have to pay attention when politicians of different parties, hunters, conservationists...
The Oldest Township in Michigan: Created in 1837
According to the Muskegon Township web page, their Township “is the oldest (one) in the State of Michigan. It was (the) first township in the new State of Michigan to be created by the State Legislature in 1837 and included parts of what is now Ottawa and Oceana Counties.”
ClickOnDetroit.com
Patricia Spencer, Pamela Hobley vanished from a small Michigan town on Halloween 53 years ago
OSCODA, Mich. – Patricia Spencer and Pamela Sue Hobley vanished from their small Michigan town on Halloween 53 years ago. Spencer was 16 years old and Hobley was 15 years old when they disappeared from Oscoda, Michigan. They were last seen on Oct. 31, 1969, the day of a homecoming football game.
My North.com
4 Timeless Northern Michigan Inns for a Cozy Getaway
Storied stays of Northern Michigan. From an inn in Marquette in Michigan’s Upper Peninsula to a cozy Ludington B&B, these four timeless Northern Michigan inns combine history and hospitality for a cozy fall or winter getaway. This article first appeared in Traverse, Northern Michigan's Magazine. Find this article and...
Michigan voters: You may not know full results on election night. Here's why.
In 2020, Michigan voters did not have complete unofficial election results on election night. The same could be true this year. The Secretary of State's Office expects unofficial results that reflect every ballot counted will be available within about 24 hours from when the polls close at 8 p.m. on Nov. 8. ...
These Two Grand Rapids Intersections Are Among The Worst In Michigan
Don't tell my wife Lindsey, but she's a better driver than me. But even with her behind the wheel, I'd still be a bit nervous if we were traveling through these 12 intersections that have been labeled as Michigan's most dangerous intersections. According to the Michigan Department of Transportation (MDOT),...
Did You Know That These Are the Things that Michigan is Best Known For?
We all know the popular things that Michigan is known for. All of the lighthouses. Motown. Ford Company. Coney Dogs. But there are other important things are a part of Michigan's claim to fame. 10 Cent Deposit. I never knew that this was a thing. This is an interesting law...
ClickOnDetroit.com
Poll: Where Michigan voters stand on Whitmer, Dixon 1 week before election
Michigan incumbent Gov. Gretchen Whitmer continues to lead in the polls as the general election nears, according to a new WDIV/Detroit News poll. Results from a survey of Michigan voters conducted between Oct. 26-28 found that Democratic Gov. Whitmer is polling ahead of Republican opponent Tudor Dixon, and that issues of inflation and reproductive rights are largely motivating Michiganders to vote.
ClickOnDetroit.com
1 killed, 2 injured when boat strikes post on way back from fishing in Michigan river
ALGONAC, Mich. – A man was killed and two others were injured when a boat struck a post on the way back from a fishing trip in Michigan, officials said. The crash happened around 10:30 p.m. Saturday (Oct. 29) in the St. Clair River, near Algonac. Police said three...
Detroit News
Editorial: Biden EV funding snubs Detroit
There should be no automotive belt — or Battery Belt — that doesn’t include Michigan as its buckle. But that’s not what the Biden administration’s Department of Energy, led by Energy Secretary and former Michigan Gov. Jennifer Granholm, seems to think. The DOE announced last...
Gas dips below $4 on average in Michigan – but 9 counties still at $4.20 or higher
The average gallon of regular gas in Michigan costs $3.95, as of Monday, Oct. 31, but 38 counties are still paying above $4 per gallon on average. Gas is below $4 per gallon in Michigan for the first time in almost four weeks, according to AAA, thanks to lower demand and decreasing crude oil prices.
Whitmer, Dixon race nears finish line; GOP entering midterms with cash edge: Your guide to Michigan politics
The holiday season – and yes, I think it’s safe to say Halloween season… December doesn’t get a monopoly on that – is quite literally the only thing keeping me sane this campaign season as we get down to the last few days prior to Nov. 8.
ClickOnDetroit.com
Here’s what people across the states call the night before Halloween
It has come to my attention that not everyone calls the night before Halloween “Devil’s Night” after a TikTok went viral explaining that we Michiganders might actually be in the minority. I don’t know about you, but I grew up calling the night before Halloween Devil’s Night....
Kick The Winter Blues: 5 Ways To Keep That Michigan Seasonal Depression Away
Summers here in Michigan are undeniably breathtaking. From the woods to the lakes, it's easy to see why anyone would want to live here. But, of course, with everything good there comes a yin to your yang... and Michigan winters are rough. While there is no easy way to keep...
I’m an OBGYN in Michigan. This is what I worry about when treating a patient. | Opinion
I’ve been an obstetrician-gynecologist in Michigan for nearly 25 years, caring for women giving birth, experiencing miscarriage, trying to become pregnant and deciding to end a pregnancy. Michigan voters will shortly decide whether to add protections to our state constitution to keep abortion legal. Without such protections, Michigan’s 1931...
northernexpress.com
A Big Win for Michigan Rockhounds
If you’re a rock collector in Michigan, chances are you’ve heard of Michigan Rockhounds. Founded just two years ago as a hobbyist Facebook group with a mere dozen members, the organization has grown to nearly 100,000 members and is perhaps the state’s top convener for people who share the “rockhounding” passion. Now, Michigan Rockhounds has gotten its next big break. On Oct. 20, Facebook announced the latest round of participants for its prestigious Community Accelerator grant program, and out of more than 4,000 North American applicants, Michigan Rockhounds was selected as one of just 34 recipients. The grants are worth up to $40,000 and come with extensive coaching and networking opportunities, all intended “to enable great communities to make an even greater positive impact in the world.” Michigan Rockhounds, which seeks “to engage and educate Michiganders on the geological history of the mitten state,” says it will use the money and support from Facebook “to fast-track several ongoing projects to aid our community and the state of Michigan.” Learn more at michiganrockhounds.com.
Michigan Prop 2 supporters far outraising opponents and leading in polls
Promote the Vote 2022, the organizers of Proposal 2, are far outraising their top opposition in a quest to expand voting rights and access in Michigan. The committee raised nearly $12 million between July 21 and Oct. 23, according to its pre-election campaign finance report. The biggest donations came from liberal big-money groups.
Have You Tried These 5 Michigan Made Pops That Aren’t Faygo or Vernors?
We all love a pop, soda, or a cold drink...whatever name you call it, there's something special about a sugary treat with your meal or on the go. When it comes to refreshments, you also have a multitude of options. Possibly you're sick of the same national soda brands that you see in every restaurant and convenience store. Or maybe you just want to support a more local business - either way, Michigan has a multitude of pops that you can drink that are from right here in the mitten.
fox2detroit.com
Winning $1M Powerball tickets sold at two Michigan locations, including Redford
LANSING, Mich. (FOX 2) - Two lottery players in Michigan scored $1 million Powerball awards during this weekend's massive jackpot drawing. And there's still more to play as the winning numbers for the $800 million jackpot remains elusive. The next drawing, with total potential winnings now up to $1 billion in cash, is scheduled for Monday.
All you need to know about building tiny home in Michigan
Michigan is a great state to live in if you're into tiny houses. They've made it easy for people who want to build them. Tiny house advocates are working hard to get ADUs legalized in residential neighborhoods. Each town has its own rules about what can be built in a backyard. You'll start by visiting your local building department, either for the county or the township, and find out what the zoning laws are.
