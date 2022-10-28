ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Rockaway, NJ

NJ.com

Complete field hockey state tournament preview, 2022

The 2022 state tournament begins this afternoon. We’ve been helping you get ready for the mad dash to Bordentown over the past couple of days and want to give you a one-stop shop for everything just in case you missed something. Here are all the links to help you...
BORDENTOWN, NJ
NJ.com

10-seed Allentown upsets 2-seed Hopewell Valley on penalty kicks in CJ3 quarterfinal

Cade Maglione and Adam Kotby made Allentown’s first two penalty shots and goalie Aarya Patel made three diving stops in fending off all four of Hopewell Valley’s attempts as the 10-seed Redbirds dispatched the defending sectional champion Bulldogs in the quarterfinals of the Central Jersey, Group 3 Tournament Monday evening in Pennington after battling to a 0-0 tie.
ALLENTOWN, NJ
NJ.com

Alex Ivanov’s overtime goal moves Robbinsville into Central 3 semifinals

The goal was always coming. Which team was going to score that goal? Well, that was a very good question. With the NJSIAA Central Jersey, Group 3 bracket imploding around it–the bottom half semifinal will see 10th-seeded Allentown HOSTING 14th-seeded Matawan Wednesday–top-seeded Robbinsville had its hands full like so many of the high seeds Monday night against a very good ninth-seeded Ocean Township.
ROBBINSVILLE, NJ
NJ.com

Football: No. 4 St. Joseph (Mont.) beats Delbarton in overtime thriller

St. Joseph of Montvale had a chance to win taken away at the end of regulation, but it returned the favor in the end. Delbarton blocked a potential game-winning field goal as time expired in the fourth quarter but St. Joseph, No. 4 in the NJ.com Top 20, broke up a two-point conversion on the game’s final play to secure a 28-27 overtime win in Montvale.
MONTVALE, NJ
Daily Voice

Four $50K Powerball Tickets Sold In North Jersey

Four second-tier prizewinning Powerball tickets from the Saturday, Oct. 29 drawing were sold in North Jersey. Each ticket is good for $50,000. Bergen County: 7-Eleven #34554, 35 Madison Ave., Cresskill;. Bergen County: Montvale Snack Shop, 108 Spring Valley Rd., Montvale;. Essex County: El Caballo Blanco #2, 690 Mount Prospect Ave.,...
BERGEN COUNTY, NJ
NJ.com

Football: Asbury Park continues resurgence, defeats Pitman in SJG1 opener (Photos)

Jashawn Carter and Jai’sun Brown can remember the tears they and their teammates had when they Asbury Park’s season was going to be cancelled eight weeks ago. “The day of our first game they came to us and we met here early and they said you’re not going to have a season,” said Brown a senior four-year starter at quarterback. “When I found out we weren’t going to have a season, I was crying about it.”
ASBURY PARK, NJ
Montclair Local

Montclair football players got first hints of trouble on social media

The Montclair High School football team was called down for a meeting Friday morning and, four players said, they already knew something was up. The first signs that something was wrong had come Thursday night when students from Ridgewood High School posted to social media that its playoff game with Montclair was not going to be played because the Mounties had been banned, junior football players Kal Wilson, Tyler Porter, Leland Rogers and freshman Rayan Bounkit said.
MONTCLAIR, NJ
NJ.com

Football: Defense scores Dumont first state playoff victory in 22 years (PHOTOS)

Head coach Mike Farrington pumped his fist and let out a yell. Dumont got what it has longed for. The fourth-seeded Huskies downed fifth-seeded West Side 7-6 in the NJSIAA/Rothman Orthopaedics North 1, Group 2 quarterfinals, securing the program’s first state postseason win in 22 years and the first home state playoff win since 1984. It was also their first home playoff game since that 1984 state championship win.
DUMONT, NJ
New Jersey 101.5

Best 4 places for cheesesteaks in Central NJ

As a self-proclaimed cheesesteak connoisseur, when we decide on a cheat day, it's my go-to. There are some excellent choices throughout the state but I want to focus on Central Jersey today. On our drive back from visiting family and friends in New England, our ETA was close to 8...
SOMERVILLE, NJ
wrnjradio.com

Hackettstown State Fish Hatchery completes musky stocking for 2022

NEW JERSEY – The New Jersey Fish and Wildlife’s Hackettstown State Fish Hatchery recently completed Muskellunge stocking for 2022. The Muskellunge were acquired in a trade for surplus Northern Pike with the Pennsylvania Fish & Boat Commission, according to NJ Division of Fish and Wildlife. Hatchery staff float...
HACKETTSTOWN, NJ
