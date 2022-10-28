TOPEKA – Today, Governor Laura Kelly called on Kansans to share their thoughts on how the State of Kansas can better prevent, respond to, and recover from wildfires. The Governor’s Wildfire Task Force, established by Governor Kelly this past July, is seeking public input as it takes a comprehensive look at mitigating wildfire threats, reviews how local and state officials respond to such emergencies, and considers how to better support communities impacted by wildfires.

KANSAS STATE ・ 14 HOURS AGO