Read full article on original website
Related
‘Burning the candle at both ends’: Inside one of the nation’s busiest elections offices
PHOENIX — During the first few days that Arizona’s Maricopa County began tabulating early votes, County Recorder Stephen Richer ran between interviews and meetings, responded on Twitter to dozens of voters with questions about the election and held a press conference for reporters. He managed this all while overseeing a staff and volunteers who were verifying voters’ […] The post ‘Burning the candle at both ends’: Inside one of the nation’s busiest elections offices appeared first on Ohio Capital Journal.
Vote. The future of democracy in America depends on voters shedding apathy and getting engaged
“I think the biggest threat [to democracy] will be if the exhausted majority is too tired to get engaged. I think that’s a threat: Good people doing nothing or good people sitting on the sidelines.”-Tim Ryan, Democratic candidate for U.S. Senate in Ohio. History is replete with examples of good people doing nothing while bad […] The post Vote. The future of democracy in America depends on voters shedding apathy and getting engaged appeared first on Ohio Capital Journal.
The Biden gap and the partisan poll flood: Breaking down the latest Senate surveys
Democrats are running far ahead of Joe Biden's numbers in four new Senate polls from the New York Times and Siena.
Ringleader of Trump-aligned election officials nears Nevada takeover
Republican Jim Marchant is locked in a close race for secretary of state in Nevada.
‘I Seethe Every Time I Think About It’: 2 Foreign Policy Dynamos Confront the Male World Order
Linda Thomas-Greenfield and Gayle Smith on the choices they had to make to succeed, and why — from Iran to Afghanistan to America’s heartland — they think today’s young women will build a better world.
Midterm polls – latest: Narrow leads for Democrats after Biden and Obama hit campaign trail
With one week to go until the final day of voting in the midterm elections, control of the US Senate still hangs in the balance as new polls show Democrats narrowly ahead or tied in key states. According to a new survey from The New York Times and Siena College,...
Comments / 0