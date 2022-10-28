ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Rapid City, SD

‘Burning the candle at both ends’: Inside one of the nation’s busiest elections offices

PHOENIX — During the first few days that Arizona's Maricopa County began tabulating early votes, County Recorder Stephen Richer ran between interviews and meetings, responded on Twitter to dozens of voters with questions about the election and held a press conference for reporters. He managed this all while overseeing a staff and volunteers who were verifying voters' […]
Ohio Capital Journal

Vote. The future of democracy in America depends on voters shedding apathy and getting engaged

"I think the biggest threat [to democracy] will be if the exhausted majority is too tired to get engaged. I think that's a threat: Good people doing nothing or good people sitting on the sidelines."-Tim Ryan, Democratic candidate for U.S. Senate in Ohio.  History is replete with examples of good people doing nothing while bad […]
