Related
Air fryer mushrooms
Air-fried mushrooms are delicious and healthy; they are quick and easy to make and can be served or used in many ways. Use them as a side dish, as an appetizer, or to finish a good broccoli soup or a simple salad. Why make air fryer mushrooms?. There are many...
P&V
Feelin’ like chips and salsa?
Do you get excited when a bowl of chips and salsa is served at a party? Then this roundup post is for you. Here are my best salsa recipes and a quick easy way to make homemade chips. Air Fryer tortilla chips. These are Mexican-approved. Air fryer tortilla chips are...
CHIPOTLE ROASTED CHICKPEAS
These chipotle roasted chickpeas are going to be your favorite things. They are the perfect crunchy topping for salads and soups instead of croutons or eat them like popcorn. They are the best!. About this recipe. This recipe for roasted chickpeas is spicy and easy to make The chickpeas are...
P&V
Cornmeal pancakes with spicy coconut bacon
These vegan cornmeal pancakes are light and fluffy, with a hint of sweetness from the corn. They are topped with vegan spicy coconut bacon. They’re perfect for a weekend breakfast or brunch!. About this recipe. These corn pancakes are so easy to prepare that I’m sure they’ll soon become...
Vegan Mocha brownies
There’s something about vegan mocha brownies that just hits the spot. They’re rich and chocolaty, with a hint of espresso coffee flavor that takes them over the top. They’re the perfect dessert for any chocolate lover, and they’re sure to satisfy any sweet tooth. These vegan...
Best vegan brussel sprout recipes
These are my favorite vegan brussels sprouts salad recipes. Did you know that you can make vegan chorizo tostadas with them? Or roast them or eat them raw? They are the best!. This sweet and spicy Brussels Sprouts recipe is easy, delicious, and perfect for the whole family. I guarantee you’ll have to double the recipe; they are so good they disappear.
AOL Corp
Teachers and truckers love this Crockpot electric lunchbox — grab it on sale for $30
While we love crisp air and cozy sweaters, these fall classics are also the harbingers for the shiver that winter will soon bring. That's not necessarily a bad thing — there's nothing like warming up with a hearty soup or yummy casserole. But bringing a cold sandwich to work for lunch? That just feels sad. There's no reason for ho-hum meals with the bestselling Crockpot Electric Lunch Box. Right now Amazon is offering it up for just $30, down from $45. This thing makes a great gift, and it's adored by thousands of fans, including teachers and truckers. Read on to see why.
Chantilly Cream is the Secret to Decadent Desserts
Upgrade your holiday desserts with this vanilla-scented cream
recipesgram.com
Key Lime Poke Cake
This key lime poke cake is so simple and easy to prepare – and what’s most important is so moist, refreshing, and delicious! It took me around 20 minutes to prepare it plus baking time. It goes ideally with ice tea – great as a summer dessert or even breakfast! Here is the recipe:
Best Mexican soups (vegan version)
VEGAN TORTILLA SOUP (sopa azteca) This is my version of Mexican tortilla soup, and it is so similar to the classic Mexican tortilla soup recipe. It is so authentic and delicious that you’re going to forget you’re eating something super healthy and good for you. This soup is full of all the classic Mexican flavors, but it happens to be vegan.
Easy vegan peanut butter cups
What’s not to love about peanut butter cups? They’re the perfect combination of two of the best things in the world: peanut butter and chocolate. This peanut buttercup recipe is vegan and effortless to follow. These homemade treats are way healthier than the original ones you find in the store.
BHG
Philly Cheesesteak Sliders
8 ounces cheese spread (chive-and-onion, garlic-and-herb, or plain) In a 12-inch skillet heat 2 Tbsp. of the butter and the olive oil over medium. Add onions, salt, and pepper. Cook, stirring occasionally, until very tender and starting to brown, about 15 minutes. Preheat oven to 350°F. Arrange roll bottoms in...
Mezcal Apple cider cocktail
This delicious apple cider cocktail is perfect for fall! Made with apple cider and mezcal and served with cinnamon. It’s the ideal way to enjoy the season!. This is a very easy apple cider cocktail that comes together with easy-to-find ingredients (I’m pretty sure you have most of them at home); it is so tasty, full of warm flavors highlighted by the smokiness of the mezcal.
Martha Stewart’s Quick & Hearty Soup Recipe is Weeknight-Friendly Approved
Ahead of Jack Frost nipping at our noses, Martha Stewart is getting us prepared with the ultimate comfort meal that’s perfect for those hectic weeknights!. Back on Oct 14, Stewart uploaded a snapshot of a soup recipe we know we’re going to cozy up with. She posted it with the caption, “Not every soup recipe requires hours of simmering. This must-make shortcut Italian soup takes just 40 minutes from start to finish and uses both umami-rich Parmesan rind and hot Italian sausage. Get this weeknight-friendly recipe at the link in bio! 📷@alphamay.”
12tomatoes.com
Deruny (Ukrainian Potato Pancakes)
Simple, tasty savory potato pancakes famous in Baltic breakfasts!. Deruny are delicious savory pancakes from Ukraine and are a staple of Baltic breakfasts. They are quick to prepare, then are fried up and served with a dollop of sour cream and some fresh scallions. Deruny are great options for simple savory breakfasts when you are looking to take a break from cereal or bacon and eggs, but they also work wonderfully with other items in a big breakfast-style plate!
Scalloped potatoes, a standalone or side dish for the whole family
Scalloped potatoes are a good standalone dish or can be served a side, that will feed your whole family and they are sure to enjoy! Now, what does scalloped mean? In cooking, "scalloped" usually means that the dish is being cooked in some type of cream sauce. This is not to be confused with "au gratin" which means cooked in a sauce that contains cheese, not just a cream.
princesspinkygirl.com
Cajun Shrimp
Cajun Shrimp dishes sound rather fancy, but they are actually really fast and easy to make in 5 minutes!. With a little bit of heat and a whole lot of flavor (as spicy as you want), this simple, yet satisfying recipe requires only 5 ingredients. Easy 5 Minute Cajun Shrimp...
TODAY.com
43 Thanksgiving appetizers: Salads, soups, dips and finger foods
For many, the star of the show on Thanksgiving is the turkey; the sides are a close second and the desserts are essential for finishing off the feast. But, what about something exciting to nibble on before the big meal?. It may seem like an overabundance of eats, but if...
Allrecipes.com
Brown Butter-Maple Shortbread Bear Cookies
Place butter into a small light-colored saucepan over medium heat. Cook, swirling often, until small brown bits begin to stick to the bottom of the pan and the butter smells nutty, 8 to 10 minutes. Pour butter into a mixing bowl and allow to cool for 5 minutes. Add maple...
fitfoodiefinds.com
Instant Pot Whole Chicken
Looking to make a juicy Instant Pot Whole Chicken? We’ll teach you how to add flavor and moisture to your whole chicken made in the Instant Pot!. What I love about the Instant Pot is that you can pretty much cook up any cut of meat in the fraction of time it tastes to roast while having it come out super flavorful and juicy.
P&V
