No word on a trial date for Pennsylvania woman who claimed to be the 'best-drunk driver'VictorPhiladelphia, PA
James Beard Award Winning Restaurant Corinne’s Place Launching Two Food TrucksMarilyn JohnsonCamden, NJ
Old City's Panorama Now Open for Dinner on Tuesdays; 50% Off Pasta and Wine FlightsMarilyn JohnsonPhiladelphia, PA
Murder-for-hire scheme in New Jersey while awaiting trial for killing co-workerBLOCK WORK MEDIAPlainsboro Township, NJ
The last standing home of Edgar Allan Poe in Philadelphia is a National Registered LandmarkCJ CoombsPhiladelphia, PA
Alex Ivanov’s overtime goal moves Robbinsville into Central 3 semifinals
The goal was always coming. Which team was going to score that goal? Well, that was a very good question. With the NJSIAA Central Jersey, Group 3 bracket imploding around it–the bottom half semifinal will see 10th-seeded Allentown HOSTING 14th-seeded Matawan Wednesday–top-seeded Robbinsville had its hands full like so many of the high seeds Monday night against a very good ninth-seeded Ocean Township.
Complete field hockey state tournament preview, 2022
The 2022 state tournament begins this afternoon. We’ve been helping you get ready for the mad dash to Bordentown over the past couple of days and want to give you a one-stop shop for everything just in case you missed something. Here are all the links to help you...
Randolph pulls off upset over Somerville, advances to North 2, Group 3 semifinals
Randolph is going home. But not because it lost. After opening the first round of the NJSIAA North 2, Group 3 Tournament at home, the sixth-seeded Rams went on the road to face No. 3 Somerville in the sectional quarterfinals on Monday afternoon.
Krall helps lead Florence one step closer to a third-straight sectional title
When the two-time defending NJSIAA sectional champion Florence boy soccer team went into the halftime huddle Monday, in its Central Jersey, Group 1 quarterfinal contest against sixth-seeded Manville, the message from Head Coach Kyle Ballay was simple.
Woodstown still reinventing itself in time for field hockey playoffs
The Wolverines all knew this year would be different. Two huge events — Woodstown’s appearance in the NJSIAA Group 1 field hockey championship game last November and graduation in June — made that perfectly clear. This fall has been about reinvention.
Boys Soccer: Central Jersey, Group 2 quarterfinal recaps for Oct. 31
An opening-minute goal gave second-seeded Holmdel all the momentum it needed in a 2-0 victory over seventh-seeded Rumson Fair-Haven in the quarterfinals of the Central Jersey, Group 2 tournament, in Holmdel. Colin Hynes scored one minute into the game off of a corner kick from David Weiner. The Rumson Fair-Haven...
Boys Soccer: North Jersey, Section 1, Group 3 tournament quarterfinals roundup, Oct. 31
Gabe Ruitenberg and Aiden Metz each had a goal and an assist as seventh-seeded Roxbury defeated second-seeded Montville, 4-3, in double overtime, in the North Jersey, Section 1, Group 3 quarterfinals in Montville. Alex Visha and Asher Metz scored a goal apiece for Roxbury (13-6), which trailed 1-0 at halftime....
10-seed Allentown upsets 2-seed Hopewell Valley on penalty kicks in CJ3 quarterfinal
Cade Maglione and Adam Kotby made Allentown’s first two penalty shots and goalie Aarya Patel made three diving stops in fending off all four of Hopewell Valley’s attempts as the 10-seed Redbirds dispatched the defending sectional champion Bulldogs in the quarterfinals of the Central Jersey, Group 3 Tournament Monday evening in Pennington after battling to a 0-0 tie.
Boys soccer: South Jersey Non-Public B, first round roundup, Oct. 31
Three goals on either side of halftime saw sixth-seeded Ranney defeat 11th-seeded Wildwood Catholic 6-2 in the first round of the South Jersey, Non-Public B boys soccer State Tournament, in Tinton Falls. A brace from Tyler Yang helped lead the way for Ranney (8-7-2), with the team finding the net...
Field Hockey: South Jersey, Group 2 first round recaps for Oct. 31
Patience Mares scored the lone goal of the game as ninth-seeded Barnegat defeated eighth-seeded Delran 1-0 in the first round of the South Jersey, Group 2 tournament, in Delran. Mares’ goal came right near the halftime buzzer after the Delran (10-8) defense failed to clear the ball away on a...
Toms River North edges Washington Township, returns to sectional semifinals (PHOTOS)
After graduating 19 seniors last year, the Toms River North boys soccer team was not supposed to be in contention for a fourth straight sectional title this season.
HS Football stat leaders for first-round playoff games and all Oct. 27-29 contests
The high school football playoff kicked off over the weekend and there were plenty of spectacular performances from around New Jersey that impacted postseason results. Below we break down the top performances on offense, defense and special teams for playoff Week 1 and all other consolation and Regional Invitational games from Oct. 27-29.
Football: Asbury Park continues resurgence, defeats Pitman in SJG1 opener (Photos)
Jashawn Carter and Jai’sun Brown can remember the tears they and their teammates had when they Asbury Park’s season was going to be cancelled eight weeks ago. “The day of our first game they came to us and we met here early and they said you’re not going to have a season,” said Brown a senior four-year starter at quarterback. “When I found out we weren’t going to have a season, I was crying about it.”
Rutgers shocker: RB Sam Brown suffers season-ending injury
A week after running back Sam Brown invigorated a struggling Rutgers offense and helped snap a three-game losing streak, the freshman’s season came to a shocking end when a foot injury he suffered in a win against Indiana turned out to be more serious than first believed, a person with knowledge of the situation told NJ Advance Media.
Rutgers’ Greg Schiano decides if Gavin Wimsatt will start at QB vs. Michigan
Rutgers redshirt freshman quarterback Gavin Wimsatt is healthy and will start at quarterback against No. 4 Michigan on Saturday, head coach Greg Schiano announced in his weekly press conference Monday. Schiano said Wimsatt is “doing well” and avoided an injury after taking a scary hit late in Saturday’s loss to...
The price of homes sold recently in South Jersey. Deed transfers, Sept. 19-25, 2022.
Below are real estate transactions for Atlantic, Burlington, Camden, Cape May, Cumberland, Gloucester, Monmouth, Ocean and Salem counties for Sept. 19-25. Look for Central Jersey real estate transactions on realestate.nj.com on Tuesday, Nov. 1, and North Jersey transactions on Wednesday, Nov. 2. Entries show property address followed by selling price...
Evaluating Rutgers’ offense after Minnesota dud: 4 questions that need answers
It’s back to the drawing board for Rutgers and its struggling offense. After the Scarlet Knights pounded the football in a 24-17 win against Indiana two week ago, almost everything changed a week later. Rutgers lost its workhorse tailback Samuel Brown V to a season-ending foot injury and swapped...
How many innings will Phillies’ Noah Syndergaard go in Game 3? MLB insider breaks it down
Seven years and one day ago, on Oct. 30 2015, Noah Syndergaard took the mound for the New York Mets in Game 3 of the World Series. He will do the same for the Philadelphia Phillies on Monday against the Houston Astros at Citizens Bank Park. BUY PHILLIES TICKETS: STUBHUB,...
11 reasons why New Jersey is better than Utah
By “they,” we mean everyone. All 49 other states, who regularly use New Jersey as a punchline and have contributed to our notorious ranking as the most hated state in America.
Phillies bring out ‘heavy hitters’ for 1st pitch at World Series Game 3 vs. Astros
The World Series is hitting Philadelphia. On Monday, the Phillies will host the Houston Astros in the third installment of the 2022 World Series at Citizens Bank Park. BUY PHILLIES TICKETS: STUBHUB, VIVID SEATS, TICKETSMARTER, TICKETMASTER. And there will be some special guests to kick off Game 3. The Boston...
