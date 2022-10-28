Read full article on original website
Boys Soccer: North Jersey, Section 2, Group 4 tournament quarterfinals roundup, Oct. 31
Zach Perron’s goal from inside the 18 in the game’s 44th minute was the difference as sixth-seeded Hunterdon Central, No. 5 in the NJ.com Top 20, defeated third-seeded and No. 7 Newark East Side, 1-0, in the North Jersey, Section 2, Group 4 quarterfinals at Eddie Moraes Stadium in Newark.
Field Hockey: North Jersey, Group 1 first round roundup, Oct. 31 (PHOTOS)
Kayla Connors had a goal and an assist for ninth-seeded Belvidere (11-7) in its 2-0 victory against eighth-seeded Boonton in the first round of the North Jersey, Group 1 tournament in Boonton. Ellie Kardos got Belvidere (11-7) on the board in the second quarter before Connors tacked on another goal...
Boys Soccer: Central Jersey, Group 4 quarterfinals roundup, Oct. 31 (PHOTOS)
15th-seeded South Brunswick’s run continues as Aidan Chang and Christopher Gerbavac scored to lead it to a 2-0 victory over seventh-seeded Long Branch in the quarterfinals of the Central Jersey, Group 4 tournament in Long Branch. Chang got South Brunswick (7-9-4) on the board in the fifth minute before...
Boys soccer: North Jersey, Non-Public B first-round recaps for Oct.31
Manny Lazor had two goals and two assists to lead seventh-seeded Eastern Christian to a 7-0 victory over 10th-seeded St. Mary of Rutherford in the first round of the North Jersey, Non-Public B tournament in North Haledon. Michael Cook, Ruslan Gorter, Noah Chae, Ronaldo Rodriguez, and Sebastiano Secades also contributed...
Spence brothers, defense lifts Glen Rock past Pompton Lakes in the N1G2 quarterfinals
Brothers Joshua and Zachary Spence have been competing alongside each other since they were little kids. However, no moment could compare to what they experienced during Monday’s quarterfinal matchup, in one of the biggest games of their careers up to this point. With the game deadlocked at 0-0 in...
Complete field hockey state tournament preview, 2022
The 2022 state tournament begins this afternoon. We’ve been helping you get ready for the mad dash to Bordentown over the past couple of days and want to give you a one-stop shop for everything just in case you missed something. Here are all the links to help you...
10-seed Allentown upsets 2-seed Hopewell Valley on penalty kicks in CJ3 quarterfinal
Cade Maglione and Adam Kotby made Allentown’s first two penalty shots and goalie Aarya Patel made three diving stops in fending off all four of Hopewell Valley’s attempts as the 10-seed Redbirds dispatched the defending sectional champion Bulldogs in the quarterfinals of the Central Jersey, Group 3 Tournament Monday evening in Pennington after battling to a 0-0 tie.
baristanet.com
Montclair Mum on Athletic Director Exit to New Hope
Montclair, NJ – Montclair High School football team’s state playoff game with Ridgewood did not happen because an academically ineligible student was allowed to play for the Montclair High School football team this season due to an administrative oversight. “A report is generated by the athletic director before...
Randolph pulls off upset over Somerville, advances to North 2, Group 3 semifinals
Randolph is going home. But not because it lost. After opening the first round of the NJSIAA North 2, Group 3 Tournament at home, the sixth-seeded Rams went on the road to face No. 3 Somerville in the sectional quarterfinals on Monday afternoon.
Alex Ivanov’s overtime goal moves Robbinsville into Central 3 semifinals
The goal was always coming. Which team was going to score that goal? Well, that was a very good question. With the NJSIAA Central Jersey, Group 3 bracket imploding around it–the bottom half semifinal will see 10th-seeded Allentown HOSTING 14th-seeded Matawan Wednesday–top-seeded Robbinsville had its hands full like so many of the high seeds Monday night against a very good ninth-seeded Ocean Township.
Football: No. 4 St. Joseph (Mont.) beats Delbarton in overtime thriller
St. Joseph of Montvale had a chance to win taken away at the end of regulation, but it returned the favor in the end. Delbarton blocked a potential game-winning field goal as time expired in the fourth quarter but St. Joseph, No. 4 in the NJ.com Top 20, broke up a two-point conversion on the game’s final play to secure a 28-27 overtime win in Montvale.
Highland wins big over Manasquan in the Central Jersey, Group 3 quarterfinals
Fifth-seeded Highland defeated fourth-seeded Manasquan 32-7 behind a dominant offensive performance in the quarterfinals of the NJSIAA/Rothman Orthopaedics Central Jersey, Group 3 playoffs, in Manasquan. Highland (6-4) had a messy start to the game by fumbling the ball away on its first drive and giving Manasquan (4-4) an opportunity to...
Four $50K Powerball Tickets Sold In North Jersey
Four second-tier prizewinning Powerball tickets from the Saturday, Oct. 29 drawing were sold in North Jersey. Each ticket is good for $50,000. Bergen County: 7-Eleven #34554, 35 Madison Ave., Cresskill;. Bergen County: Montvale Snack Shop, 108 Spring Valley Rd., Montvale;. Essex County: El Caballo Blanco #2, 690 Mount Prospect Ave.,...
Long, Moore lift No. 3 St. Peter’s Prep past No. 20 Seton Hall Prep - Football recap
Champ Long threw two touchdown passes to Hassan Moore, the second, a 52-yard strike with 6:57 remaining to give St. Peter’s Prep, No. 3 in the NJ.com Top 20, a 24-16 victory over No. 20 Seton Hall Prep at the Caven Point Athletic Complex in Jersey City. Niahl O’Neill...
Bench-clearing incident ends North Jersey high school football game before halftime
Saturday’s football game between St. Mary (Ruth.) and Harrison was stopped and canceled after a bench-clearing incident occurred during the second quarter, according to St. Mary (Ruth.) football coach and athletic director Paul Johnsen. “We were trying to honor Vinny Doffont today,” Johnsen told NJ Advance Media. “Vinny was...
Football: Asbury Park continues resurgence, defeats Pitman in SJG1 opener (Photos)
Jashawn Carter and Jai’sun Brown can remember the tears they and their teammates had when they Asbury Park’s season was going to be cancelled eight weeks ago. “The day of our first game they came to us and we met here early and they said you’re not going to have a season,” said Brown a senior four-year starter at quarterback. “When I found out we weren’t going to have a season, I was crying about it.”
Best 4 places for cheesesteaks in Central NJ
As a self-proclaimed cheesesteak connoisseur, when we decide on a cheat day, it's my go-to. There are some excellent choices throughout the state but I want to focus on Central Jersey today. On our drive back from visiting family and friends in New England, our ETA was close to 8...
More trucks, Bayonne development and aging bridges necessitate $4.7B Turnpike Extension widening project, engineers told NJTA
Increased truck traffic, development in Bayonne, and bridges and elevated roadways at the end of their lifespans are among the main reasons engineers cited in their report calling for the controversial $4.7 billion expansion of the New Jersey Turnpike’s Hudson County Extension. The report, obtained by The Jersey Journal...
zagsblog.com
Jose Perez, MAAC Preseason Player of the Year, commits to West Virginia
Jose Perez, the 6-foot-5 fifth-year senior guard from Manhattan and the MAAC Preseason Player of the Year, committed to West Virginia on Sunday, he told ZAGSBLOG. He also considered TCU, Georgia Tech, Louisville, Mississippi State, N.C. State and Missouri. Perez opted to transfer after the school this week fired head coach Steve Masiello with two weeks to go before the start of the season.
Belleville police chase ends with crash in East Rutherford Sunday morning
EAST RUTHERFORD, NJ – A Sunday morning police chase that started in Belleville ended with a crash and bail on Route 3 in East Rutherford early Sunday morning. After crashing the SUV, the three occupants ran from the vehicle, which then began to catch on fire. K9 officers from the Bergen County Sheriff’s Department were able to find two of the three suspects. The third escaped capture. Police did not say why the suspects were being pursued by officers. The crash occurred on Route 3 near Orient Way at around 1:30 am. The post Belleville police chase ends with crash in East Rutherford Sunday morning appeared first on Shore News Network.
