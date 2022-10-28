ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Golden State Warriors vs Miami Heat Injury Report Revealed

By Farbod Esnaashari
 4 days ago

Both teams will be missing two players.

View the original article to see embedded media.

The Golden State Warriors will be looking to bounce back after a blowout loss against the Phoenix Suns and their opponent is a team that's also looking to bounce back - the Miami Heat.

The Warriors will be missing their usual suspects - Donte DiVincenzo (left hamstring strain), and Andre Iguodala (left hip injury management). The Miami Heat will be missing Victor Oladipo (not with team), and Omer Yurtseven (not with team).

Neither the Warriors nor the Miami Heat has looked like the dominant teams they appeared to be during the 2021-22 NBA playoffs. The Warriors are obviously coming off of a dominant NBA Championship run, and the Heat were one game away from facing the Warriors in the finals. Neither team has really had their usual defensive prowess, but it's also very early and hard to stay that motivated when a team just reached the mountaintop.

Steph Curry, Klay Thompson, and Andrew Wiggins will all be players to watch for the Golden State Warriors. Both Curry and Wiggings struggled against the Phoenix Suns shooting 7/17 from the field, and Klay was unexpectedly ejected for the first time in his NBA career. The Miami Heat are coming off of a dominating win against the Portland Trail Blazers, handing the team their first loss of the season. Tonight should be a fun one for both teams.

