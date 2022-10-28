ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fresno, CA

Nelson Esparza enters not guilty plea to extortion in Fresno

By Manny Gomez
YourCentralValley.com
YourCentralValley.com
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2dFqOS_0ipPezkk00

FRESNO, Calif. ( KSEE/KGPE ) – Fresno City Council president Nelson Esparza maintained his innocence during his arraignment on Thursday. Esparza is being accused of threatening the employment of former city attorney Doug Sloan if he didn’t work exclusively for the democrat-led majority members of the Fresno City Council. He’s facing charges including felony extortion.

“We did enter a not guilty plea, absolutely not guilty,” he said to reporters outside the courtroom. “Very disappointed today that we’re experiencing this two-week delay, but still very much looking forward to resolving this case.”

Esparza’s attorney, Mark Coleman, had filed a motion for case dismissal stating the conversation with Sloan was not admissible due to attorney-client privilege. But judge Alvin Harrell slated a pre-preliminary trial for November second. Esparza does not need to attend that court date. Harrell also scheduled the actual preliminary trial for November tenth. Esparza will have to be in court for those proceedings.

“We look forward to being back here in a couple of weeks and bringing this to a very speedy resolution,” he said.

The district attorney filed charges in July after councilmember Garry Bredefeld brought forward allegations that Esparza extorted the former city attorney during a private meeting at City Hall.

In an email, Esparza allegedly said to Sloan, “I’m just going to cut to the chase, I’m standing between you and you losing your job. From now on you are to work only for the council majority.”

Sloan resigned and now works for the city of Santa Monica.

Esparza filed a defamation suit against Bredefeld that he later dropped.

Democrat council members Esparza, Miguel Arias, Tyler Maxwell, and Esmeralda Soria are considered the council majority. Maxwell and Arias went to court on Thursday in a show of support for Esparza.

If Esparza is found guilty of his felony charge, he faces potential fines, jail time, and up to three years in state prison.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to YourCentralValley.com.

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
YourCentralValley.com

Fresno election officials investigating claims of voter fraud ahead of midterms

FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – With election day just eight days away, the Fresno County clerk’s office is warning against voter intimidation and fraud. Local election officials are rolling out plans to crack down on voter intimidation and ballot fraud ahead of the midterms. “We do have several cases that we’re investigating right now in conjunction […]
FRESNO COUNTY, CA
YourCentralValley.com

DOJ: Man sentenced for plan to sell fentanyl pills in Fresno

FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – A man was sentenced to prison time for planning to sell fentanyl with his brother, according to the U.S. Department of Justice. On Monday, officials said 20-year-old Isaiah Garcia was sentenced to five years in prison for conspiring to distribute over 40 grams of fentanyl. Between October and December 2020, investigators […]
FRESNO, CA
YourCentralValley.com

Man, 23, arrested for Ivanhoe shooting deputies say

IVANHOE, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) –  A 23-year-old man was arrested Sunday for an October shooting in Ivanhoe, according to the Tulare County Sheriff’s Office. Deputies say they arrested Jaime Humberto Ambriz of Ivanhoe for a shooting that occurred in the 32000 Block of Road 156 in Ivanhoe on Oct. 7. Officials say Ambriz was booked at […]
IVANHOE, CA
YourCentralValley.com

Man shot, later dies in Visalia hospital

VISALIA, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – Officers responded to a shooting in the afternoon on October 31 where a man was suffering from a gunshot wound, according to Visalia Police Department. At around 3:14 P.M., the police received a call about a shooting that happened near North Encina Street in Visalia. Upon arrival, officers located the victim […]
VISALIA, CA
YourCentralValley.com

Man shot in central Fresno, police say

FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – A man in his 60’s was shot in central Fresno early Monday morning, according to the Fresno Police Department. The shooting happened around 5:30 a.m. near Cornell and Hughes avenues. Police say the victim had just returned from the store and was sitting in his vehicle. Police say an unknown person […]
FRESNO, CA
YourCentralValley.com

DOJ: Felon sentenced for having loaded gun in Fresno

FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – A felon pleaded guilty to firearm-related charges after he was caught with a gun last year, according to the U.S. Department of Justice. On Friday, officials said 24-year-old Darien Williams pleaded guilty in court to being a felon in possession of a firearm. On August 26, 2021, law enforcement officers tried […]
FRESNO, CA
YourCentralValley.com

Shooting into Visalia home injures 1, police say

VISALIA, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – A man was injured after shots were fired into a home in the early hours of Halloween, according to the Visalia Police Department. Around 3:00 a.m., officers were called out to the area of Park Street and Houston Avenue for a report of a shooting into a home. When officers arrived, […]
VISALIA, CA
YourCentralValley.com

Man accused of stabbing at Lithia Ford in Fresno charged

FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – The man accused in the stabbing that took place at Fresno’s Lithia Ford dealership was officially charged, according to court records released Friday. Records show that 36-year-old Manuel Bracker was charged with attempted murder and assault with a deadly weapon other than a firearm. Police say Bracker was arrested Wednesday after […]
FRESNO, CA
yourcentralvalley.com

Deputies find man, dead, at Fresno County house party

FRESNO COUNTY, Calif. ( ) – A man was found dead at a Halloween party early Saturday morning, and authorities are actively searching for answers, according to the Fresno County Sheriff’s Office. Deputies say around 2:00 a.m. they were alerted to a disturbance, with a report of shots...
FRESNO COUNTY, CA
YourCentralValley.com

DOJ: 3 Fresno men charged in counterfeit check ring

FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – Three Fresno men have been charged for cashing hundreds of counterfeit checks throughout the Central Valley, according to the U.S. Department of Justice. On Thursday, October 20, officials said 43-year-old Jeffrey Michalk, 40-year-old Steve Gomez, and 48-year-old Michael Dugan were indicted on conspiracy, theft of public money, and aggravated identity theft […]
FRESNO, CA
KMPH.com

Suspected armed robbers arrested following crash in Fresno

FRESNO, Calif. (FOX26) — Two people suspected in an armed robbery were arrested Monday morning after crashing at Hwy. 99 and Fresno St. in Fresno. Police responded to a call about an armed robbery that took place around 6:00 a.m. at a motel in northwest Fresno. The victim said...
FRESNO, CA
YourCentralValley.com

DA: Man sentenced for killing ex-girlfriend, leaving body in California Aqueduct

FRESNO COUNTY, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – A 28-year-old from Tracy has been sentenced in Fresno County to prison time for killing his ex-girlfriend and leaving her body in the California Aqueduct, according to the District Attorney’s Office. On Thursday, officials announced that 28-year-old Kaleo Schreiner was sentenced to 45 years to life for the murder of […]
FRESNO COUNTY, CA
yourcentralvalley.com

Suspects on the lam following Tipton Dollar General robbery; deputies say

TIPTON, Calif. ( )- Deputies in Tulare County are looking for suspects accused of holding up a store in Tipton Friday night. The Tulare County Sheriff’s Office says it received a call for service at the Dollar General on Burnett Road, near Olive Street, around 9:30 p.m. Upon arrival,...
TIPTON, CA
YourCentralValley.com

YourCentralValley.com

23K+
Followers
9K+
Post
5M+
Views
ABOUT

YourCentralValley.com is the home of KSEE24 and CBS47 and covers Fresno news along with news from across the Central Valley and the latest in weather and sports.

 https://www.yourcentralvalley.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy