Couple sold their house to live permanently on cruise ships because it's cheaper than paying mortgageAabha GopanSeattle, WA
Kids Eat For Free on Halloween at Local Chain RestaurantsMaria Shimizu ChristensenSeattle, WA
4 Great Steakhouses in WashingtonAlina AndrasWashington State
A Woman Escapes the Shallow Grave Her Husband Buried Her in, Allegedlyjustpene50Thurston County, WA
4 Great Steakhouses in WashingtonAlina AndrasMoses Lake, WA
The Suburban Times
Mark Your Calendar for Dec. 2 Christmas Tree Lighting
City of University Place announcement. A beloved University Place tradition will return to Market Square on Friday, Dec. 2 with a celebration of the City’s Christmas Tree Lighting. Be there for Santa’s arrival, live music, school group entertainment, food vendors, and of course, the flipping of the switch that lights up the tree.
westsideseattle.com
Italian Cultural Center reopens with even more Italian flavor
Casa Italiana, Italian Cultural Center at 13028 1st Ave South in Burien celebrated their reopening on Oct 29 by introducing the public to their new Gelato bar, an expanded sandwich menu and more shopping. Nancy Sacco Chiodo, the cafe manager said this about their new lunch menu: “We will be...
The Suburban Times
Mini Pop Up Book Sale, Nov. 12
City of Puyallup announcement. Find some great reads at our next Mini Pop Up Book Sale on November 12 from 10 to 4 in the library. All funds go to the Friends who support library programs. The Puyallup Public Library is located at 324 S. Meridian, Puyallup, WA 98371.
The Suburban Times
Special Events Funding Program
City of Tacoma announcement. TACOMA, Wash. — The City of Tacoma is now accepting applications for funding to produce public-benefiting special events in 2023. For a second year, applicants are invited to apply to receive funding for community events, with the City’s Events and Recognition Committee providing oversight to the selection panel in this competitive funding process. The City of Tacoma’s commitment to equity, diversity, inclusion, and transformation drives budget and funding decisions and this selection process ensures an equitable distribution of funds, with intent to build access to diverse communities and cultures throughout Tacoma.
idesignarch.com
Luxe Waterfront Craftsman Style House on Lake Washington
Seattle, Washington – This casual elegant villa at water’s edge in Seattle enjoys one-level walkout lakefront living. The site-specific architecture designed by Chihara Architect features a custom timber-frame front porch, and stone and shingle exterior. The villa offers 2,600 sq. ft. of living space with 4 bedrooms, 3.5...
Kids Eat For Free on Halloween at Local Chain Restaurants
Many parents understand thoroughly the challenges of a weeknight Halloween. Sure, there are weekend parties and trick or treat opportunities through local businesses, but door-to-door trick or treating still takes place on October 31st.
everettpost.com
Grab a Cold One with your Dogs, at the Pints and Pups Bar!
For many people, having a nice cold pint of beer and spending time with your dog is one of life’s greatest pleasures. Luckily enough, a spot where dog and beers lovers has recently opened up in the Everett area. Pints and Pups, which is located in a former window tinting warehouse on Evergreen Way is a local beer bar that allows their patrons to bring their furry friends along for fun.
drifttravel.com
Seattle Offers a Winter Wonderland for the Holidays
Even Ebenezer Scrooge couldn’t resist the cheery festivities of Seattle during the holiday season. Visitors and locals alike can see the city’s iconic spots decked out, from life-size animal lanterns illuminating the Woodland Park Zoo, to Santa welcoming photos on the revolving glass floor of the Space Needle, and a brand-new light and music display projected onto the stunning Winter Brilliance exhibit at Chihuly Garden and Glass. These holiday happenings are not to be missed! Find the whole lineup of events on seattleholidays.com.
historylink.org
The Bubbleator at Seattle Center carries its final passengers on October 1, 1980.
On October 1, 1980, the bubble-shaped plexiglass elevator known as the Bubbleator, which carried millions of visitors between floors at the Washington State Coliseum during the 1962 Seattle World’s Fair, transports its final passengers. The 19-foot-diametter, 3,000-pound hydraulic elevator was built for the World of Tomorrow exhibit at a cost of $65,000. After the fair ended, the structure was re-installed in the Food Circus, today known as the Armory, where it ran between three floors, but a planned renovation to the building excluded the Bubbleator. It was put up for public auction but drew no bids. The structure was donated to Children’s Hospital with the hope it could be incorporated into a play area. When that idea fell through, the Bubbleator was disassembled and stored in a warehouse on Lake Union. In 1985, Seattle Post-Intelligencer staffer Gene Achziger paid $1,000 for the Bubbleator, moved it to Des Moines, and incorporated into his home as a greenhouse.
The Suburban Times
Experience the holidays with Pierce County Parks
Pierce County announcement. Pierce County Parks has tons of holiday fun instore this winter for the entire family – including the dog! From November to December, here are some ways to enjoy the season with Pierce County Parks. Fantasy Lights tickets go on sale Nov. 1. Tickets go on...
Wicked Washington City Makes 10 Best Places for Witches
There's only one witch that really scares me and that would be the first witch I ever saw: the Wicked Witch of the West from the Wizard of Oz. Perhaps Margaret Hamilton was just too good as the villain in that movie. Or maybe it was her green flesh, pointed nose and black wardrobe that struck fear in my heart.
The Suburban Times
N. Tacoma Ave. and N. 1st Street work continues through mid-November
Sound Transit announcement. Construction is occurring throughout the Hilltop Tacoma Link Extension project area. This includes crews finishing the roadway restoration, working on station finishes, adjusting utilities, paint striping on the street, systems testing, installing crosswalks and cutting decorative sidewalks in various locations along the Hilltop Tacoma Link project area. The work and schedule are dependent on the weather. Please allow for extra travel time to get to your destination and follow detour signage. For details of the traffic control effects, please scroll down to the “Where” section.
Can you imagine how terrible it would be if there was a Halloween crush in Tacoma?
More than 150 dead in South Korea Halloween crush. Large crowds can be dangerous. Halloween is indeed a very lively holiday, and it is unfortunate that such a tragedy occurred. Everyone should pay attention to the safety of themselves and kids. I wish this tragedy wouldn't happen at Tacoma's holiday events.
The Suburban Times
Showcase to celebrate Pierce County Business Accelerator Graduates
Tacoma-Pierce County Chamber announcement. Graduates from the award-winning Pierce County Business Accelerator (PCBA) program will gather to showcase their businesses on Tuesday, November 8 at Clover Park Technical College in Lakewood. More than 100 graduates of the (PCBA will be in attendance as exhibitors, caterers, and guests. This event is...
The Suburban Times
The Steilacoom Town Council Nov. 1 Meeting Agenda
The Steilacoom Town Council will hold a Regular Meeting on Nov. 1 (6 PM). Access the agenda and access instructions here. The above news or information was provided by the person or entity noted above. If you have news or information you'd like to share with 30,000+ monthly readers, click here to learn how.
MyNorthwest.com
Is the Space Needle too expensive to visit?
So your friends come to town and they want to see the classic Seattle tourist attractions. You might fight them a little and want to take them to your favorite neighborhood, the San Juans, or more obscure bars and restaurants. They win the fight, so you offer them the first...
q13fox.com
Group terrorizes homeowners across Pierce County vandalizing homes, Halloween decorations
PUYALLUP, Wash. - A number of Pierce County homeowners are trying to figure out why a group of teens went on a spree late Friday, early Saturday morning destroying pumpkins, homes and Halloween decorations. Homeowners from a number of communities including Puyallup, Pacific and Auburn woke up Saturday morning to...
westseattleblog.com
CAT SIGHTING: Westcrest Park – October 28, 2022 7:18 pm
Gray cat seen earlier this evening at Westcrest Park (by the wooded area next to the pea patch). Appears to be cared for and lost. In destress, crying and following people. No collar.
westsideseattle.com
Four reasons NOT to rake up your leaves
This is part a series of columns prepared by the staff at the award winning West Seattle Nursery. The Nursery offers an array of trees, shrubs, bedding plants, garden supplies, decor and gift items. They are located at 5275 California Ave SW and you can find them online at https://www.westseattlenursery.com.
agewisekingcounty.org
Preparing for Stormy Months Ahead
Summer’s extended stay meant warm, dry weather for much longer than anticipated this year. That doesn’t mean that the cold, rainy, and sometimes wintry weather we’re used to isn’t just around the corner. Windstorms, heavy snow, and other inclement weather events can result in power outages in our area. Seattle City Light has a few tips and resources to help you prepare for the storm season ahead so that you stay comfortable, informed, and most importantly, safe.
